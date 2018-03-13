Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 26: Let The Next Market Crash Make You Rich

This week, there are 15 quality, low/medium risk, high-yield stocks trading at 52-week lows that are worthy of your consideration.

Because when the first true crash in a decade comes, I intend to take full advantage of it.

I'm updating both my risk protocols as well as my plans for the next bear market.

That doesn't mean that one can't, or shouldn't, prepare for the next recession and the bear market that goes with it.

The bull market just turned nine, but history and positive fundamentals indicate that it might have many more years to run.

(Source: imgflip)

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique, rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.

My situation is unique, as though only 31, I'm already retired (medical retirement from the Army), thus making this portfolio an income-focused retirement portfolio (though in a taxable account). I'm also working full-time (self-employed), and thus have an external source of income to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 20-25 years, when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Sarasota, Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE 3.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

Also, to make it easier to digest, I've decided to try separating my weekly investment lesson/commentary from the actual portfolio update.

What Happened This Week

Over the weekend, I read a fascinating report that explained why this bull market might become the longest and strongest in US history. I'm always looking for ways to improve my portfolio's strategy, while simultaneously lowering my risk of permanent capital losses.

So, after much pondering, I've decided to revise both my risk management rules, as well as my bear market/crash protocols.

I'm revising my dividend risk safety caps to the following:

Low risk - High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years; max portfolio size 5% (core holding, SWAN candidate), cap lowered from 10%

Medium risk - Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years; max portfolio size 3%, lowered from 5%

High risk - Dividend safe and predictable for one year; max portfolio size 1.0%, lowered from 2.5%

Note that these are for new money only. Anything I already own that is above these caps is grandfathered in. That means I'll simply be avoiding adding to anything over its cap. As I continue buying stocks, the larger portfolio will dilute existing positions until they fall to their target levels and below.

For example, Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is one of the most promising deep-value/high-yield investments in the market today. However, it's high-risk, yet 2.5% of my portfolio. So, rather than sell Uniti, I'll simply avoid buying any more until it falls to beneath 1% of my total holdings. If it rockets higher? Well, that's fine, since it means the fundamentals are likely improving and so the risk is declining.

I am making these changes because my goal isn't to necessarily beat the market over time by owning one or two "killer" stocks. After all, no dividend stock is likely to bring in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)-like returns.

Rather, my goal is to build a highly resilient "bunker" portfolio in which the underlying contrarian value focus causes me to buy a wide assortment of quality dividend stocks at great prices. Over time, historical market studies indicate that this will provide me generous, safe, and exponentially growing income, as well as great total returns.

But why a 5% limit for low-risk, core holdings? Because a study by the American Association of Individual Investors shows that diversification is the closest thing to a "free lunch" in investing. Specifically, that owning more stocks greatly reduces diversifiable risk (volatility that can be reduced by owning more than one holding).

Holding 25 stocks reduces diversifiable risk by about 80%.

Holding 100 stocks reduces diversifiable risk by about 90%.

Holding 400 stocks reduces diversifiable risk by about 95%.

My plan to keep buying ultra-value stocks, (quality low-/medium-risk stocks at 52 weeks) until I own 200 stocks. That should reduce my diversifiable risk by about 92.5%.

However, the good news is that you get most of the benefit of diversification with far fewer holdings than I plan to own. In fact, another study found that you can reduce diversifiable risk 90% with just 55 stocks. However, during periods of market turmoil (crashes), that number can double to 110.

Most investors don't have the time to track dozens of stocks, so I'm setting my recommendation at 5% for low-risk stocks, because that would mean at least 20 holdings. A portfolio of at least 20 blue chips, such as Dividend Aristocrats, should serve investors well over time. But in the immortal words of Frasier Crane, "If less is more, than think how much more more is". Basically, as long as you own enough quality names in all sectors (my eventual goal), you should be able to generate superior risk-adjusted total returns over time.

But what about my revised bear market/crash plans?

Tentative Plan Going Forward

Recently, I highlighted my new, simplified weekly buying strategy. Each week, I take the cash coming in (from my high savings rate of about 85% post-tax income) and then buy what's most on sale.

In addition, each week I add $500 to my most beaten-down stock, as long as two things are true. First, the stock is down 10+% from my cost basis. Second, doing so wouldn't violate my dividend risk caps.

This is my default plan for a bull market as we have now. In a correction, I wait until we hit -10% and then continue buying the most undervalued stock, and keep adding to existing positions.

However, in those times, I allow myself to use a modest amount of margin with the following debt/equity limits:

Initial drop - 0.3

First retracement to fresh lows - 0.4

Second retracement to fresh lows - 0.5

I came up with this revised margin plan after learning that my earlier definition of a correction ending after stocks rally 5% off the recent bottom was incorrect. In fact, corrections usually last 14 weeks and result in an average 12-13% decline. But they can be highly variable, with lots of false recovery rallies and several retracement to fresh lows. In reality, you can't know a correction is over until you reach a new all-time high.

That means my original correction protocol was not optimal, as I might end up using up all my dry powder too soon. So, I still use the "5% off low" rule to act as my "cutoff" switch. That's when I go back to buying stocks with cash, and then using net dividends to pay down margin. This is what I've been doing for the past few weeks.

But what about a bear market? Well, these usually coincide with recessions, last far longer (1.4 years), and are more severe (-41% drop).

(Source: First Trust)

Now of course, the bear market, and the crash that accompanies it, is what I'm really after. If a correction is the Super Bowl of value investing, then a bear market is the Olympics. It's where true fortunes are built and legends get made.

Usually, the recession will cause the crash. This is a fundamental bear market. But sometimes, a stock bubble bursting is bad enough to cause a recession. This is a technical bear market, one caused purely by excessive valuations. In 2000-2003, we had a technical bear market that caused a recession. In 2007-2009, the recession was caused by the financial crisis, so a fundamental bear market.

In either case, you should be able to have some warning. Either with valuations getting stretched to truly insane levels, (I'm looking at you, Netflix (NFLX)) or leading economic indicators that signal the risks of recession are rising.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

However, today a meta analysis of leading economic indicators indicates that the four- and nine-month risks of a recession are approximately 0.42% and 15%, respectively.

So no fundamental bear market is likely anytime soon. But what about a stock market bubble crash? Well, the S&P 500 companies just reported the fastest revenue and earnings growth in six years. FactSet Research is estimating 18.4% EPS growth this year, meaning that the S&P 500's forward P/E ratio is just 17.0. That's higher than the 10-year average of 14.3, but hardly something to lose sleep over.

In other words, I don't see much risk of a bear market. In fact, as I explained in my last commentary, I expect the bull market to continue for years. We might get some corrections along the way, but nothing that's likely to end the party entirely.

But eventually, a recession will hit, and a crash will happen. So for now, I'm revising my correction and crash protocols to the following. Note that this is my personal plan, subject to change as I learn and adapt my strategy over time. It is not meant to be used by anyone but me. Always invest based on your individual: risk tolerances, time horizons, and investing goals.

Correction Protocol: If Recession Risk Is Low

10% drop (corrections starts): debt/equity limit: 0.25

First retracement to fresh lows: 0.35

Second retracement to fresh lows: 0.5

Crash Protocol: Recession Risk Medium And Rising

10% drop: no margin use, keep deleveraging, (buying new stocks with cash, net dividends pay down margin debt

20% drop: debt/equity limit 0.75

30% drop: 1

40% drop 1.25

50% drop 1.5

60% drop 1.75

Keep in mind that my portfolio will also be dropping during any downturn. That means my debt/equity ratio will be rising. Once I hit my cap, that's it - I'm done and back to deleveraging. Also, these are max caps, not necessarily minimums. I will be constantly evaluating my risk exposure over time (as I do each week) to ensure a safe distance from margin calls.

Bear market/crashes are also special for a very different reason. They lead to interest rates (and margin rates) collapsing. More importantly, so do the prices of the blue chip stocks on my crash list. Those include Dividend Achievers, Aristocrats, and Kings that are currently too overvalued to buy.

The plan is to use the next crash to buy full positions, most of which will be just $1,000 to $2,000 in size. That's why it's so important to deleverage now, as well as build my portfolio as large as possible. I've expanded the stocks in my buyable universe by opening up my crash list to more low-yielding, but super-fast growing names. These will help me to diversify into new sectors. Some examples include Visa (NYSE:V), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

For this plan to work, it's essential I have the equity to pull it off. If the economy holds up, and the next recession is in three to four years, then my equity position should swell to about $300,000-500,000. That's because I have a post-tax savings rate of 85%, and so, am adding cash to the portfolio at a prodigious rate. Thus, buying the crash list (about $40,000-50,000 worth of stock) should be very realistic. It should also result in a debt/equity ratio that is actually far below my safety limits.

I expect that over time the portfolio's average leverage will be 0.4. With portfolio margin (15% margin requirement), that would mean an average distance to margin call of 65%.

Buys/Sells This Week

Bought $500 Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) - adding to most beaten-down stock I own

Bought $750 of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) - this week's new ultra-value

Plan For The Coming Week

This coming week, I'm actually not buying an official ultra-value stock, but rather a 1% ($1250) stake in Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP). Ultra-value stocks by definition are limited to low/medium dividend risk. This is a high-risk stock, but one that I consider to be so undervalued as to have a 59% margin of safety.

The other $250 this week is going to the most beaten-down stock I have right now, Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP). This is the fastest-growing income stock in America, with management guiding for 62% CAGR distribution growth over the next five years.

Q1 Dividend Increases

EPD +0.6% increase = + $1 per year

OTC:CRIUF +3.2% increase = + $22 per year

OHI +1.5% increase = + $6 per year

O +3.1% increase = + $4 per year

EQGP +7.0% increase = + $6 per year

EQM + 4.6% increase = +$9 per year

CNXM +3.6% increase = + $11 per year

MPLX + 3.4% increase = + $9 per year

D + 10% increase = + $8 per year

SPG + 5.4% increase = + $8 per year

BPY + 6.8% increase = + $13 per year

BIP + 8.1% increase = + $11 per year

MPW + 4.2% increase = + $15 per year

QTS + 5.1% increase = + $7 per year

CM + 2.9% increase = + $3 per year

Total dividend increases: $133 more per year

Portfolio's trailing 12-month organic dividend growth: +6.9%

Dip Recommendation List

This list represents quality blue-chip dividend stocks that are worth owning, but whose yields are just a tad under my target yield. However, a combination of company-specific dips plus a dividend increase could cause them to reach my target yield, which would mean that I would snatch them up (get in while the getting is good). Bolded stocks are currently at or above their target yields.

Altria (NYSE:MO) - Low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 4.3% Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) - Low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 4.1% NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) - Low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 4.0% Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) - Low risk, target yield 3.5%, current yield 3.5% STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) - Medium risk (unproven in recession), target 6% yield, current yield 5.9% Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) - Low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 3.9% Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) - Low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 3.8% Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - Low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 3.7%. NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) - Low risk, target yield 3.0%, current yield 2.9%. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) - Low risk (fast-growing Dividend Aristocrat), target 3.5% yield, current yield 3.2% Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) - Low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 3.7%

Note that I've re-evaluated Toronto-Dominion Bank and lowered my target yield to 3.5%. That means the stock is currently a good buy.

Correction Recommendation List

The correction list is the top five quality dividend stocks I want to own that would likely require a broader correction before I can buy them. Bolded stocks are currently at or above their target yields.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) - Low risk, target yield 7%, current yield 7.9% Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) - Low risk, target yield 7%, current yield 7.3% NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) - Medium risk, target 5% yield, current yield 7.1% W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) - Low risk, target 6% yield, current yield 6.6% (ultra-value) National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) - Medium risk (unproven in recession), target yield 4.0%, current yield 4.3%

Because corrections usually only last one to three months, I have decided that I will only maintain a list of five correction buy list stocks. Everything that doesn't make the correction list is thus shifted to the bear market/crash list.

This week, I added NRG Yield to the correction recommendation list and moved National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) down to the crash list.

Bear Market/Crash Recommendation List

These are stocks whose yields are all 20+% away from my target yields.

Bear markets (20-39.9% declines from all-time highs) and crashes (40+% decline from all-time high) usually only occur during recessions and last from one to three years. Thus, they offer longer and stronger chances to load up on Grade A blue chips and Dividend Aristocrats/Kings that are currently at frothy valuations.

My goal during a bull market is to buy stocks yielding only 4% or higher. This might sound counterintuitive, but it's actually not. That's because there is always something of quality on sale in some beaten-down industry, such as retail REITs or pipeline MLPs. Only during a market crash will I allow myself to go as low as (but no lower than) a 3% yield. That will allow me to pick up some truly high-quality and legendary dividend growth stocks - those in other sectors that are now closed to me due to high market valuations and low yields.

My current crash list is:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) - Low risk, target yield 4%, current yield 4.0% Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) - Low risk (Dividend Aristocrat), 4% target yield, current yield 4.1%, ultra-value (near 52-week low) Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) - Low risk (Dividend King), 3% target yield, current yield 3.1% National Retail Properties (NNN) - Low risk, target yield 5.0%, current yield 4.9% Chevron (NYSE:CVX) - Low risk (Dividend Aristocrat), 4% target yield, current yield 3.8% Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) - Low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 3.5% Boeing (NYSE:BA) - Low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.9%. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) - Low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.5% 3M (NYSE:MMM) - Low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.3% Home Depot (NYSE:HD) - Low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.3% Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) - Low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.7% Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) - Low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.4% Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) - Low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 2.8% Target (NYSE:TGT) - Low risk, target 5% yield, current yield 3.5% Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) - Low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.2% Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) - Low risk (Dividend Aristocrat), 4% target yield, current yield 3.1%. Visa (V) - Low risk, 1.0% target yield, current yield 0.7% Mastercard (MA) - Low risk, 1% target yield, current yield 0.6% TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX): - Low risk, 2% target yield, current yield 1.5% Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST): - Low risk, 1.5% target yield, current yield 1.2% Starbucks (SBUX): - Low risk, 2.5% target yield, current yield 2.1% Lowe's (LOW): - Low risk, Dividend King, 2.5% target yield, current yield 1.9% Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA): - Low risk, 1% target yield, current yield 0.3%

This list is now almost full (I'm capping it at 25 names). I've added many smaller-yielding but super-fast growing dividend stocks to the list this week.

The Portfolio Today

(Source: Morningstar)

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 5% (core holding, SWAN candidate)

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 3%

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 1.0%

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround unlikely to succeed.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround the management plan seems likely to work, the risk of a safety downgrade is low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (UNIT) - Negative outlook (turnaround not likely to succeed)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) - Positive outlook

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) - Due to ongoing downturn in the SNF industry, stable outlook (confidence in turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI): Will be upgraded when payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook

QTS Realty (QTS): Stable outlook

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP): Due to short-term (3-year) nature of contracts - stable outlook.

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP): Stable outlook.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW): Due to long-term uncertainty surrounding medical REITs - positive outlook.

EPR Properties (EPR): Due to exposure to cinemas (declining over time) - positive outlook

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLD): Due to volatility of hotel cash flow - stable outlook

Low-Risk Stocks

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) - Stable outlook

MPLX (MPLX) - Stable outlook

AT&T (NYSE:T) - Stable outlook

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) - Negative outlook

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) - Stable outlook

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) - Stable outlook

TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group (SPG) - Stable outlook

Enbridge (ENB) - Stable outlook

Realty Income (O) - Stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - Positive outlook

Dominion Energy (D) - Stable outlook

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) - Stable outlook

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - Stable outlook

Telus (NYSE:TU) - Stable outlook

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) - Stable outlook

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) - Stable outlook

CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) - Stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP) - Stable outlook

W.P. Carey (WPC) - Stable outlook

Back to deleveraging mode as I wait for the potential correction retracement. My focus is on more diversification to crash-proof my portfolio against the next recession.

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium- to high-risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm up to 37 stocks, mostly low- to medium-risk, in six sectors. By next week, I'll be up to 38 holdings in six sectors. The goal by year end is 45-50 stocks in 6-7 sectors.

The Morningstar holdings graphic is capable of showing my top 50 positions. However, my long-term goal is 200 stocks, which I estimate will take about 10 years to accomplish (barring a bear market).

Top 10 Dividend Sources

Tallgrass Energy Partners: 6.5% Pattern Energy Group: 5.7% Uniti Group: 5.4% EPR Properties: 4.3% Omega Healthcare Investors: 4.3% New Residential Investment Corp: 4.1% Enterprise Product Partners: 4.1% Medical Properties Trust: 4.1% CNX Midstream Partners: 3.5% Brookfield Real Estate Services (OTCPK:BREUF): 3.5% Everything Else: 54.5%

The ultimate goal is to diversify enough to ensure no stock represents more than 5% of my income. That's to ensure that in a worst-case scenario in which one of my holdings' investment thesis breaks, my overall dividend income will be minimally affected.

However, because I weight by yield, this may take a few months before I can grow and diversify the portfolio enough to accomplish this.

I've decided to lower my dividend risk caps on high-risk stocks to 1%. That means I won't be adding to UNIT, NRZ, or OHI going forward. At least not until I can grow the portfolio sufficiently to get them down to 0.75% each.

(Source: Morningstar)

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days when it was pretty much 100% small cap value.

Over time, I plan to use Trapping Value, the Canadian high yield guru, as a source for lots of Canadian high yield investments. Combined with some quality Canadian banks, I will have plenty of exposure to non-US holdings. Of course, the overall international exposure will be rather limited, because I only own stocks with a history of stable or rising dividends. The variable pay nature of most foreign dividend stocks means they don't fit my needs.

Fortunately, over time, owning many blue chip multinationals will still mean I'm benefiting from an international dividend empire. For example, CM has large overseas and emerging market exposure. Meanwhile, future Dividend Aristocrat additions like MMM and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) also do a lot of business overseas, as does BA.

Once we experience a market crash, I'll be able to further diversify by style and market cap when I add numerous growth stocks and blue chips to the portfolio.

(Source: Morningstar)

My portfolio is made up of three core sectors, all currently highly rate-sensitive (I'm okay with that, since rate sensitivity is a short-term phenomenon):

42% - REITs

31% - Pipeline MLPs

13% - Utilities

Utilities will eventually increase a bit, as I plan to add several more, including NEP, NEE, Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP), Emera Inc. (OTCPK:EMRAF), and TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP). These are the only utilities I plan to own, because most stocks in that sector have insufficient growth rates for my goals.

I'll have to wait until the next market crash (whenever that is) to add most of my remaining sectors. That's because I can't use margin until a correction starts, and even then, I am going to be very conservative with taking on leverage.

That's not just to avoid overleveraging the portfolio to dangerous levels, but also because Interactive Brokers margin rates are pegged to the Fed Funds rate, which is steadily rising. My goal for every dollar borrowed is to have a minimum net yield spread (yield minus margin rate) of 1%.

Since a correction is likely to strike when rates are high, this means I will be limited to buying a modest number of high yield stocks during that time. Only during the next recession will margin rates drop low enough to make it profitable to buy lower-yielding (3%) blue chips and growth stocks.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

Time Frame Inflation Adjusted Total Annual Portfolio Net Dividends 5 years $10,142 10 years $12,944 15 years $16,521 20 years $21,085 25 years $26,911 30 years $34,346 40 years $55,946 50 years $91,131 100 years $1,045,040

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dave Ramsey Investment Calculator, Morningstar)

Keep in mind that this table only takes into account organic (stock-level) dividend growth. It doesn't consider fresh savings I'm adding over time, nor that I reinvest my dividends. In fact, at my current savings rate, I estimate that within 13 years, I'll hit $100,000 per year in net dividends.

Still, it's an impressive thing to see just how powerful compounding can be, especially since these figures are in today's purchasing power (inflation-adjusted). I use a 7% long-term dividend growth estimate and a 2.0% inflation estimate.

Over time, as I diversify my portfolio, the long-term growth rate will likely fall to about 7-8%. This is my long-term goal representing 4.5-5.5% inflation-adjusted income growth. Ultimately, the goal is to build a highly diversified, low-risk 5% yielding portfolio with a 7% dividend growth rate that should generate about 12% unlevered total returns (9.5% inflation-adjusted total returns).

In perspective, the S&P 500's 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is to about triple the market's yield, with about 1% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.1%. The market's historical inflation adjusted total returns has been 7.0%.

Thus, the idea is to prove that a high-yield dividend growth portfolio can easily beat the market over time. That is, if the individual holdings are all above average or excellent quality.

Portfolio Stats

Holdings: 37

Portfolio Size: $127,036

Equity: $98,205

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $237,919

Margin Used: $29,068

Debt/Equity: 0.30

Dividends/Interest Ratio: 10.4

Distance To Margin Call: 61.9%

Current Margin Rate: 2.92%

Yield: 6.9%

Yield On Cost: 6.7%

Yield On Equity Cost (net yield on cash I have invested): 7.8%

Cumulative Total Return Since Inception (since September 8th, 2017): -6.8%

Cumulative Unlevered Total Return Since Inception: -4.0%

Year-to-Date Unlevered Total Return: -7.5%

Annualized Unlevered Total Return (YTD 2018): -35.3%

Unrealized Capital Gains (current holdings): $-3,975 (-3.1%)

Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $6,384

Annual Dividends: $8,796

Annual Interest: $849

Annual Net Dividends: $7,947

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $662

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $21.77

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 0.69

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 7.0%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 13.7%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 16.9%

Long-Term Net Levered Annual Total Return Goal: 16.0%

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis AMGP -17.4% $21.98 ENB -12.4% $36.54 PEGI -12.0% $20.39 HASI -11.3% $20.80 AM -11.1% $30.41 EQM -11.0% $68.59 TRSWF -10.5% $13.00 IRM -10.4% $37.09 EQGP -9.7% $25.46 D -9.7% $80.85

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis CNXM 13.2% $16.42 T 9.8% $33.71 BREUF 9.1% $16.50 MPW 6.4% $12.31 EPD 5.5% $24.49 CLDT 5.1% $18.36 NRZ 2.9% $16.36 UNIT 2.7% $16.19 MAIN 2.6% $35.98 WPC 2.1% $60.31

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Ultra-Value Stocks Worth Buying Right Now

While I may be tapped out of additional buying power, that doesn't mean I'm not always on the hunt for quality, undervalued dividend growth stocks.

So, here are the ones I recommend you check out. They are all near 52-week lows, and I would buy them (if I had the capital) at this time because I am confident they can generate long-term 10+% (unlevered) total returns.

Note: Buy indicates I believe a stock is a good investment right now, while Strong Buy means I consider the company to be a Grade A industry leader (and a safer company) trading at particularly excellent levels.

I also include the dividend risk ratings for each stock:

Low risk - High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 5% (core holding, SWAN candidate)

Medium risk - Dividend safe and potentially growing for next 2-3 years, max portfolio size 3%

Note also that I only include low- to medium-risk stocks on the UV list.

The stocks are in order of highest to lowest yield:

Bottom Line: When It Comes To Building Wealth, Fortune Favors The Prepared Mind

The good news is that the economic and market fundamentals indicate that this bull market will likely run a lot longer. The better news is that eventually we will have another recession and bear market.

Rather than fear the inevitable, I recommend you prepare for it, financially and emotionally. Because if you are prepared to seize the opportunity that is coming, then you can potentially set yourself up for very strong, market-beating total returns in the future.



Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, TEP, PEGI, CNXM, MPW, MPLX, BREUF, EQM, AM, OHI, T, O, TRSWF, IRM, SKT, BPY, VTR, STOR, BIP, SPG, UNIT, ENB, NRZ, EQGP, TU, CM, AQN, D, AMGP, SEP, TEGP, QTS, EPR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.