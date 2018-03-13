Consumer Staples: Hold Or Buy On Weakness

Investing in the sectors instead of holding an index can be rewarding, but timing and selection is everything. I wrote a series of articles in early 2017 about trading the sectors using technical analysis, and found although I could make individual swing trades successfully, long-term investing and rotation was much more difficult.

Part of the problem was sector correlation. Consumer Staples (XLP), Real Estate (XLRE) and Utilities (XLU) tend to underperform together when yields rally. Consumer Discretionary (XLY) and Technology (XLK) basically track the S&P 500 (SPY) with higher beta. It makes it hard to be truly diversified and beat the index without taking more risks. Holding equal portions of XLK, XLY and XLU over the last three months, for instance, would have underperformed the S&P 500.

For this reason, I focus now on individual trades. Consumer Staples has followed a similar path to Utilities and has now also declined into support. Is it a buy?

Why Own XLP?

XLP gives exposure to safe, steady dividend stocks with a decent amount of diversification. There's not much need to worry about individual earnings releases and what goes on in the boardrooms.

The dividend yield is 2.73%, which is around average historically.

However, in the context of rallying yields in US Treasuries, 2.73% really is too low. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) currently has a higher yield.

There are better alternatives with higher yields so we must conclude the dividend on its own is not a good enough reason to own XLP.

Capital appreciation is another attraction. For most of the 2009-2018 equity bull market, XLP has held a steady uptrend.

In recent times, this trend looks in danger of breaking. There are still higher lows and higher highs, but the rallies are making less and less headway and fail quickly at new highs.

Here is a closer look on the daily chart.

The recent bounce off the channel at the February lows is unconvincing and price was not able to recover above the 200-day moving average, which has actually started to move down. To me it looks in danger of rolling over toward $50, where it should stabilize.

If you are looking for capital appreciation, there are sectors with stronger trends, relative strength and more potential.

But you cannot have it all as an investment. XLP provides a 2.73% yield, and you cannot compare it to a high flying sector such as XLK with its higher beta, higher risk, and lower 1.24% yield. As we have already seen, XLP is more comparable to TLT, and when comparing their price moves, XLP clearly shows more likelihood of capital appreciation.

All in all, XLP has a decent yield, a decent chance of capital appreciation and a decent amount of diversification. Put all these "decent" things together and you may have a desirable investment.

However, in the current environment of rising yields, expectations of economic growth, and with a shaky technical picture, I would personally not rush to buy at today's prices, especially as I already hold XLU, which I must admit looks equally as shaky. XLP is a hold or buy on weakness near $50.

Conclusions

Consumer Staples (XLP) won't make you rich, but there are plenty reasons to own it. There is a slow and steady uptrend, a 2.73% yield and safety in diversification.

On the downside, rising yields will be a drag, and the uptrend looks in danger. As always, each individual has to weigh the risks and rewards and decide what is right for them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.