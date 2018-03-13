Whitestone REIT: Don't Be A Bag Holder

An in depth look at Core FFO and why WSR's G&A expenses are so high.

This year, WSR has guided for very little FFO growth and a decline of Core FFO.

Last year, I wrote an article titled "Whitestone REIT: Buyer Beware" which did some back of the envelope math on Whitestone REIT's (WSR) El Dorado and BLVD acquisitions. I said,

So when WSR went on sale, I took a quick look and did some back-of-the-envelope math. Should I buy the dip? In this case, my answer is a resounding "NO." There are a few red flags, and the math does not add up.

After my article, WSR continued down before starting a recovery in the summer. It did rise high enough for anyone who bought the dip to make a respectable profit, if they sold.

As predicted by my previous article, 2018 guidance shows that the 2017 acquisitions were not accretive to FFO. Their cost of capital ate up any near-term profitability.

WSR has a history of promising wonderful growth, and not producing results. A similar pattern of highs and lows can be seen on a longer-term stock chart.

WSR pays a high dividend, which has remained stable over the history of the company. When I read bullish articles, they often focus on the dividend and that the dividend is well covered by "Core" FFO.

No doubt, it is possible to profit quite well on WSR by buying the dips and selling the spikes. The high-yield keeps attracting another round of bag-holders. That is a rather dangerous game, and not one I care to play.

Where The Money Goes

Let me be clear, I typically do not focus on executive compensation. For most of my investments, I do not even go through the effort to compare executive compensation to their peers. I simply look at the G&A line on the income statement to make sure expenses are reasonable as a percentage of revenues. I do not care if some executive is padding on a few million more than average, as long as I am getting my taste on the bottom line.

What I do care about when I am looking at REITs is FFO and AFFO. FFO (Funds From Operations) has become nice and standardized in recent years. Thanks to NAREIT, there is a standard definition that has been adopted by the SEC.

Adjusted FFO can provide a better picture by adding and removing more sector-specific nuances or one-time impacts. Unfortunately, there are a hundred different ways AFFO is calculated, so the number should always be interpreted after taking a look at the financial supplements. Every REIT that reports AFFO, CFFO or other alternative will provide a reconciliation to NAREIT FFO. Before drawing any conclusions or comparisons between companies, make sure you understand what has been added or removed.

Looking at WSR's 2017 results and 2018 guidance, the first thing that should leap out to everyone is the dramatic difference between FFO and "FFO Core." Typically, I like to see any kind of adjusted FFO come in somewhat close to FFO. Large variances to the upside is a red flag that perhaps the company is not making sound adjustments, or is only making positive adjustments while ignoring negative ones.

In the case of WSR, it is particularly important because the dividend is $1.14/year, which means that the dividend is not covered by FFO but it is covered by FFO Core.

Fortunately, whenever companies offer metrics that diverge from NAREIT FFO, they are required to provide a reconciliation so that investors can see what adjustments are made. In this case, it can be found on page 18 of WSR's quarterly supplemental.

As you can see, WSR makes only two adjustments. One for share-based compensation and another for acquisition costs. Acquisition costs is an adjustment seen quite frequently. While it might be an actual cash expense, it is one that only occurs upon the initial acquisition of a property.

Share-based compensation occurs when the REIT awards shares to employees. There is plenty of debate about whether or not the expense should be added back to AFFO.

On one hand, it is not a direct cash expense. The $10 million WSR spent on compensation did not come out of the bank accounts and is therefore available to spend on other things.

On the other hand, share-based compensation is a real expense to shareholders. Those shares earn the same dividends all other shares earn and it directly impacts per share metrics which are typically used to value and evaluate a company.

Usually, I do not worry about it because it is often a penny or two per share. However, for WSR, they are clearly paying their executives a material amount of share compensation. That one adjustment is adding a staggering 38% to FFO.

Over the last 3 years, WSR has issued over $28 million in shares to executives. When you consider that shares have yielded over 8% the entire time, the expense is over $2.2 million per year.

Despite significant revenue growth, little has made its way to the bottom line. Investors wondering why only need to look at executive compensation.

A Little Perspective

A look at some peers shows how out of whack WSR's executive compensation is.

Source: Data from 2017 10-Ks, Table Author's

Looking at REITs of various sizes, we can see that WSR's G&A expenses are extremely high compared to their assets and their revenue. This is significantly related to their share compensation, which is substantially higher than their most similar peers, Cedar Realty (CDR) and Retail Opportunity Investment Corp. (ROIC).

I included Realty Income (O) as an example of a large and efficient operation, even though it is a very different type of REIT. It is notable that WSR's compensation is not far from O's, despite O being over 10 times larger.

Whether you measure the compensation as a percentage of assets, revenue or FFO, it is clear that WSR's G&A expenses are extremely inefficient. For a company as small as WSR to be paying so much to their executives is absurd.

2018

Now that we understand why their FFO Core is so radically different, we can better understand the guidance. The largest change appears to be that they are reducing non-cash compensation by $0.07/share, roughly $2.75 million. Did WSR realize their executive compensation was excessive? Not really. The $0.07 reduction in share-based compensation is going to be offset by a $0.04-$0.06 increase in cash compensation. That will be $1.56-$2.35 million in cash. After all, shares in WSR are not worth as much as they used to be.

Source: Morningstar

Source: Morningstar

James Mastandrea certainly has not been shy about selling all of the shares he has been awarded. He supplemented his salary with over $2.3 million in share sales last year.

Conclusion

AFFO, Core FFO and other measures of adjusted FFO are often useful for evaluating and tracking the performance of a particular REIT. However, investors should always be careful to read the small print to ensure they understand what the adjustments being made are.

The FFO Core number that WSR uses hides the relatively large impact of share-based compensation. For years, WSR has been paying their executives substantially more than their peers and diluting shareholders. This dilution is not an immediate cash cost, but it is a significant and meaningful cost over time. Especially since the new shares are not bringing cash into the company for more investments.

19% of revenue is going to G&A expenses. A number that is extremely high compared to their peers. The majority of those G&A expenses are executive compensation.

WSR does pay a high dividend, and the share price has exhibited some volatility. It is very likely that quick traders could profit from trading in and out.

Those looking for a long term buy and hold stock should look elsewhere. WSR is being used as a cash cow and there is not going to be any long-term price growth. Any growth is going straight to the pockets of management, not the shareholders.

