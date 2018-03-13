Has Ross Stores Become A Bargain After Its Recent Correction?

Four years ago, I recommended purchasing Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) for its exciting growth prospects and its perfect execution. The stock has impressively outperformed S&P since then, as it has rallied 127% whereas S&P has gained only 51%. Nevertheless, the big question is whether the retailer has exhausted its upside or it has become a bargain after its recent 10% correction.

First of all, the off-price retailer has an enviable growth record. To be sure, it has grown its earnings per share [EPS] almost 7 fold during the last decade, from $0.47 to $3.24. Even better, it has grown its revenue and its EPS every single year for more than a decade. This consistency of Ross Stores is a testament to the strength of its business model and the quality of its management, which executes its growth plan in an exemplary way. In fact, consistent EPS growth is one of the most important attributes that Buffett looks for in stocks.

This reliable growth trajectory has helped the company raise its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Therefore, the company is poised to become a dividend aristocrat next year. Even better, it has raised its dividend at an average annual rate of 23.7% since 2001. Moreover, as its payout ratio is just 20%, there is plenty of room for further dividend growth. Consequently, while the current 1.2% dividend yield is lackluster, the aggressive dividend hikes will soon reward the shareholders for the low initial yield. The exceptional dividend growth record and the impressive outperformance of Ross Stores vs. S&P are shown in the chart below.

The key behind the great success of Ross Stores is the fact that it offers great discounts on several popular brands. In this way, it creates a treasure-hunting shopping experience, which attracts an increasing number of customers over time. This shopping experience also constitutes a wide moat over Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and helps explain why Ross Stores has not been affected by the online giant.

The stores are located at high-traffic points, operate at an efficient, low-cost model and hence they can offer their merchandize at great discounts. While the US economy has been growing for years and its citizens have seen their financial status improve, most consumers, even the wealthy ones, have become markedly price-sensitive in recent years. Therefore, the company appeals to a broad range of consumers.

Despite its aggressive growth pace, Ross Stores has maintained a relatively low level of capital expenses. More precisely, its capital expenses have remained below half of the operating cash flows every year in the last decade. As a result, the company has enjoyed markedly strong free cash flows. Moreover, it has a pronouncedly strong balance sheet. To be sure, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) stands at $1.7 B, which is only slightly higher than its annual earnings. The strong free cash flows and the absence of meaningful debt prove that the company does not need to borrow money to fund its expansion and thus reflect the quality of the business model.

While the past performance is a great indicator for the quality of a company, the growth potential is more important as an indicator of future returns. Fortunately for the shareholders of Ross Stores, the off-price retailer still has exciting growth prospects. More precisely, the management has repeatedly stated that it targets a long-term store count around 2500. As the management has maintained this number constant for at least five years and there are no signs of fatigue in the growth pattern of the company, investors can rest assured that this figure is reliable. Therefore, given the total current store count of 1627 (including the 215 dd's Discounts stores), the company has the potential to grow the number of its stores by 54%. Moreover, given that Ross Stores opens almost 100 new stores every year, it is evident that the retailer has at least another 9 years of growth ahead. All in all, Ross Stores is not close to its saturation point; instead it has ample room for future growth.

It is also worth noting that the company is quite resistant to recessions. To be sure, in the Great Recession, while the earnings of most retailers collapsed, Ross Stores posted a 23% increase in its EPS. As consumers become particularly price-sensitive during recessions, they are attracted by the terrific bargains that the off-price retailer offers. This explains how the company achieved such great performance while most other retailers were struggling.

Thanks to its exceptional performance, the stock usually trades at a rich valuation. For instance, as it is expected to earn $4.06 per share this year, it is currently trading at a forward P/E=19.0. Nevertheless, investors should realize that S&P is trading at a forward P/E ratio =17.7 so the premium of Ross Stores is not excessive. Moreover, all the investors who have waited for a better entry point have missed the exceptional rally of the stock during the ongoing bull market. Therefore, those who believe that the off-price retailer will maintain its solid growth trajectory for years should purchase the stock at its current price. While short-term downside is always possible, the consistent EPS growth is likely to reward the investors who have a long-term horizon.

To sum up, Ross Stores has an exceptional growth record and ample room for further growth. Thanks to its treasure-hunting shopping experience, it has not been affected by Amazon and performs really well during rough economic periods. Therefore, as the recent correction of the stock has resulted in a reasonable valuation, investors should take advantage of the opportunity and purchase the stock with a long-term perspective.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.