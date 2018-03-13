Ross Stores: Great Company But Needs Some Time In The Penalty Box

Although a great long-term company, I'll wait for one more quarter to ensure comp sales are not trending too much lower.

Although well managed with best of breed operating margins, guidance was either very conservative or weak.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) has been a superstar performer. There is a lot to like. ROST reported earnings of $1.19 a share, or $451 million in the 4th quarter. This was up from $301 million, or 77 cents a share in the comparable year-ago period. Comparable store sales rose a brisk 5%. For a company with such a large base of 1600 stores, those are good headline results.

(Source: Ross Stores)

But then we need to look a little deeper. It is important to understand the true momentum of the underlying business. At first glance, you would be tempted to say that $1.19 per share is 54% growth year over year in EPS. Technically that is correct. But we need to look at the whole picture when determining valuation.

It turns out there are not 52 weeks in a year - I know, I had to check myself. 365 divided by 7, and for that matter 366/7, does not equal 52. As not reporting full weeks would complicate managing a company’s finances, many companies choose to adopt the 52-53 week fiscal year. Their fiscal year does not span January 1 to Dec 31; instead it will end on the same day of the week within a month, on each year. This results in the fiscal year having either 52 or 53 weeks. This method better synchronizes timekeeping, invoicing, and reporting.

Like many other retailers – Ross Stores used a 53-week fiscal year for 2017. This accounted for an extra $.10 in income, as per the company’s conference call. So, on an adjusted basis, their earnings would have been $1.09. Still pretty good growth.

But then we must consider the tax revision. According to their CFO, $.07 was due to the lower fourth quarter tax rate and $.14 was due to a one-time EPS benefit from revaluing their deferred taxes. This takes their adjusted EPS – to compare year over year, to $.88 for 2017 versus $.77 for 2016. That’s still a 14.2% gain in EPS. That’s great – but not quite the headline number of 54%.

On an impressive point, Ross Stores' 4th quarter operating margin was 14.6%. A little of that is driven by the leveraging of SG&A of the 53rd week, but as far as retailers go – that is a high operating margin. Here is a 2016 sample comparison. Please note the operating margin in yellow.

The fact that Ross Stores has such a high operating margin, with rather mundane gross margins, is a testament to their superior capital structure and SG&A leveraging. They are clearly one of the best. But therein lies the rub – how much better can they get?

Guidance

The stock had a subdued reaction to the release of Q4 earnings. There were two critical areas they discussed that had the market a bit worried. The first, unlike TJX (NYSE: TJX), they have a plan to raise their minimum wage to at least $11 per hour. This was a dynamic surprise break from their competitor.

Target (NYSE: TGT) announced last Tuesday that they would be raising their minimum wage to $12 per hour, on the way to $15 by 2020. The market may be anticipating a protracted period of industry wage pressure. With that headwind, it will be difficult for Ross to expand their already industry-leading operating margin. Personally, I wouldn’t expect their operating margin to move substantially lower, as they will continue to add new stores and further leverage SG&A, but expanding margins may be over for some time.

The 2nd item that seemed a concern to analysts, may have just been a case of conservative guidance. After two years of 4% comp growth, the company is forecasting a slowdown in fiscal 2018 to 1%-2%. This contrasted with FactSet (login required) expected comp growth of 3.5%. They mentioned difficult competition:

“While we are encouraged by our recent strong sales and earnings results, we again face our own challenging multi-year comparisons as well as a very competitive retail environment. As a result, although we hope to do better, we continue to take a prudent approach to forecasting our business in 2018, – Barbara Rentler, CEO Ross Stores

Are they just being conservative in their guidance, or do they see a headwind on the horizon? I don’t know. But I do know that the statement resulted in analysts adjusting their guidance. Wells Fargo, who rates the stock an “Outperform,” lowered their price target to $86 from $91. Susquehanna, who rates Ross shares as positive, lowered their price target to $95 - down from $100. SunTrust, who also rate Ross a “buy,” adjusted their target price to $93 – down from $96. These seem like prudent adjustments.

From the company's conference call, Fiscal year 2018 52-week results are forecast for growth between 3% to 4% in sales and EPS of $3.86 to $4.03. It should be noted that 2017 results had a 53rd week impact of $219 million in revenue.

Macro Outlook

With a broader minimum wage hike across all industries, there is a good case for more disposable income in the $50,000-$60,000 average income bracket. Many analysts are viewing Ross Stores' guidance as conservative. With slightly higher labor costs, yet opening 100 new stores (75 Ross Stores and 25 dd’s), Ross Stores' net margin will likely remain stable. Housing prices have advanced 6.3% year over year. Asset prices have risen with the equity markets at new highs. This wealth affect should keep consumer spending strong.

It should also be noted, that as on off-price retailer, recessions disproportionally affect other specialty retailers, far more than a discounter like Ross Stores. In fact, one could argue that the lower growth rate for Ross Stores might be because the economy is so strong. I’m not particularly in that camp, but it is one point of view that should be recognized. It should also be noted that Ross seems especially resistant to the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) effect.

Risk/Reward

On the positive side – the company had enough positive cash flow to raise their quarterly dividend to $.225 per share – up 41% over the prior year. The company also repurchased almost 1% of their outstanding shares in the quarter. They increased their stock buyback authorization to $1.75 billion, up from a previous $875 million. This could provide support for the shares throughout the coming year.

The major risk to the share price is an unforeseen and exceptional slowdown in comp sales. When retailers begin flirting with 1% and 2% comps, it doesn’t take much to tip into negative territory. So, from that angle, I’m a little hesitant to invest in ROST here. A price to earnings ratio in the low 20s seems about right. The low end of guidance, $3.83, represents an EPS growth rate for 2018 of about 7%. But again, you must adjust for the 53rd week that will not be included next year, so the growth is a bit stronger for 2018 than it may first appear.

Conclusion

Ross Stores deserves a premium multiple to growth based on the buybacks, growing dividends, high operating margin, and operating history. I think this is one of the times the analysts have this one fairly close. A solid year and ROST could trade between $86-$100, which would be a decent, but not exceptional, move higher from current prices.

For me, I’m a bit risk averse on mature retailers with slowing comps. I will wait one more quarter, just to make sure nothing is fundamentally amiss. If comps come in above 2%, and with good guidance, I would entertain a position at the $80-$85 level.

From a trading perspective, I would anticipate a trading range until the sales situation becomes more clear. Between $70 and $80 looks like an obvious range. I do not see an urgent need to invest and I will remain patient. I can certainly understand long-term investors continuing to feel confident in the future financial and stock performance of the company.

As always, best wishes and good luck on all your investments. I plan to provide an update on any major revisions for ROST, so if you would like an alert, either be a real time follower of the stock – or better yet, follow me. Thanks, and feel free to begin to adjust my opinion in the comments section below.

