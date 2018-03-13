Is There An Opportunity In Biofrontera AG?

BFFTF may again raise capital soon. Thus, we will expect the share price to decline. It may be a great buy-the-dip opportunity.

Introduction

Following the article titled "Biofrontera Seeks $30 Million U.S. IPO," written by Donovan Jones, we would like to offer some analysis on Biofrontera AG (BFRA) (OTC:BFFTF).

While the company was seeking to raise $30 million in the United States, the market invested only $12.9 million from the ADSs sold before deducting underwriting and other expenses of approximately $1.0 million. As a result, our initial thesis is that BFFTF will try to raise more capital in the United States. The company has many options, since the company has issued, for the moment, a little amount of shares, and very less convertible securities.

In this piece, we will review what may be the next steps and how the market could react. We will also review what we like the most in BFFTF: the current shareholders, and the share structure. Additionally, we will check the previous transactions in this sector to get an intrinsic valuation of BFFTF.

Business History

Biofrontera AG, created in 1997, is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany. The company develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily due to exposure to the sunlight that results into damage to the skin.

The main objective of the products both in the US and Europe is the actinic keratoses, which consists of skin lesions that can sometimes lead to skin cancer. Additionally, the treatment of basal cell carcinoma in the EU is also targeted.

The flagship product is Ameluz, which is utilized in combination with photodynamic therapy. This treatment received the European approval in 2011 for the treatment of actinic keratosis of mild to moderate severity on the face and scalp. The main advantage of this new pharmaceutical product is that its cosmetic results are better than other available solutions. The prospectus reads that it does not leave "clearly visible scarring" while removing tumors. Ameluz is sold in the U.S., 11 countries in Europe, and Israel.

Additionally, the company developed its own PDT lamp, BF-RhodoLED, which is intended to be utilized in combination with Ameluz. The EU approved this medical device in all EU countries in November 2012.

How big is the market?

The Skin Cancer Foundation says that one million cases of squamous cell carcinoma are diagnosed every year in the US. In addition, 8,800 people become victim of this disease each year in the U.S.

What are other substitutes of Ameluz?

According to the prospectus, other products utilized with the photodynamic therapy are Levulan in the U.S., and Metvix/Metvixia and AlaCare in the EU. We will use some products to assess the value of the company.

What's the estimated share price of Biofrontera? - Previous transactions

Levulan is sold by an American company called DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which was acquired by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in 2012. The enterprise value of this transaction was approximately $172 million (25 million shares x $8 - $28 million in cash). DUSA is very similar to Biofrontera. It had only one product, and 99 employees. Biofrontera AG has 125 employees. As a result, we believe that it is a good peer to assess the value of Biofrontera.

Taking into account the new ADSs and the total cash in hand reported in the previous quarterly report, we estimate that the total cash, as of today, should be about $23 million ($12.9 million for the new IPO + 10 million in cash). In addition, the total amount of shares outstanding is approximately 40.6 million (38 million before the IPO + 2.6 million as one ADs = two shares).

In our view, keeping in mind the cosmetic results, Ameluz is better than Levulan. However, since the target market is the same, and both the companies have the same amount of employees, the EV should be approximately the same. In line with this rationale, if the EV should be about $172 million, taking into account the factor that BFFTF has almost no financial debt, the estimated market capitalization is about $195 million ($172 + $23 million). As a result, the intrinsic valuation of each share is $4.8 (195 million/40.6 million shares).

Please note that this value may be much larger if the company is able to get more market share than its competitors and the transaction value of 2012 is used. Many things have changed since that time. In our opinion, $4.8 is the minimum amount of money that we should ask for a share.

Metvix is another substitute commercialized by Norwegian Photocure ASA. The company is public, but holds very different products. Thus, it is more difficult to use this company as a peer. Please note that it recently established a subsidiary in the US so that the competition may creep up soon. It seems that after DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was acquired, the companies operating in this sector have recognized that there is place to grow in the US.

Regarding AlaCare, it is developed by Link Healthcare, a specialist pharmaceutical and medical technology business focused on the Asia, Africa and Australasia region. This is an interesting competitor; it develops only AlaCare, is private, and was acquired in 2015. The following are the most important details. Link is being acquired on a debt-free cash-free basis for the following:

initial consideration of £44.5 million, comprising of £22.25 million in cash and the allotment of 3,102,558 new Clinigen shares, payable at completion

additional deferred consideration of up to £55.5 million in cash if earn out targets are achieved in the years ending 30 June 2016 and 2017

We believe that Link Healthcare is interesting, as it provides another interesting figure to assess the value of Biofrontera. The acquisition of this company had a maximum value of £100 million based on the achievement of milestones. Those interested can use this figure to assess the intrinsic share price of Biofrontera.

The EU bank invested here, Shareholders and Debtholders

There are two things that we appreciate in this company. First of all, the large amount of free float, which, in our opinion, will help the market obtain a fair price:

Additionally, we appreciate that the EIB is among the financiers, who provided money to the company. It is very positive, and should be remarked:

"In May 2017, we entered into a finance contract with the European Investment Bank, or EIB, under which EIB agreed to provide us with loans of up to €20 million in the aggregate. Our finance contract with EIB, which we refer to as the EIB credit facility, is unsecured, is guaranteed by certain of our subsidiaries, and is available to be drawn in tranches during a two year period. Future tranches require the achievement of certain milestones. Each tranche must be repaid five years after drawdown. The EIB credit facility contains undertakings by our company regarding the use of proceeds and limitations on debt, liens, mergers, acquisitions, asset sales, dividends and other restrictive covenants. As of the date of this prospectus, we have borrowed €10 million under the EIB credit facility." Source

In addition, the company sold convertible bonds. The following are the most important details:

"The convertible bonds we issued in December 2016 provide the holders with the right to convert them, at any time, in whole but not in part, into our ordinary shares, at a conversion price per share equal to: €4.00 per share from January 1, 2017 until December 31, 2018 and €5.00 per share from January 1, 2018 until maturity. The convertible bonds we issued in January 2017 provide the holders of those bonds with the right to convert them, at any time, in whole but not in part, into our ordinary shares, at a conversion price per share equal to: €4.00 per share from April 1, 2017 until December 31, 2018 and €5.00 per share from January 1, 2018 until maturity." Source

What's our take and conclusion?

We believe that the company will try to raise more capital in the near future. In our view, if the company needed $30 million, it will try to get that amount again. According to what we have seen in other peers, they don't hold a lot of debt. Thus, we expect the company to do the same.

If the company raises capital again, we may see share price declines in the next two years. We believe that it will be an opportunity to buy the dip.

In conclusion, the company has an interesting product, and most importantly, we have information to assess its real value. This is quite beneficial, so we encourage readers to follow the steps of Biofrontera.

