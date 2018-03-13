Pacific Drilling Asks To Extend Exclusive Period To File A Plan Until July 10, 2018

Pacific Drilling's shares have been recently under pressure and may now stabilize near current levels until additional information is revealed.

Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ) has recently filed a motion to extend exclusive periods to file a plan of reorganization and solicit acceptances (docket 247). So far, the judge singed a bridge order (docket 248) to extend exclusive period through and including the later of 1) March 21, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. (prevailing Eastern Time) or 2) the date on which the court resolves the above-mentioned motion. Let’s look at these developments in Pacific Drilling’s restructuring in more detail.

I’ve previously written that Pacific Drilling’s creditors were trying to speed up the bankruptcy process and were willing to appoint a mediator. The next hearing on these issues is set for March 21, 2018. Meanwhile, Pacific Drilling’s exclusive period to file a chapter 11 plan has just ended and the company has no plan on hand.

Consequently, Pacific Drilling asks a judge to give it 120 more days to develop a plan. In short the company wants the bankruptcy court to order 1) an extension of the exclusive filing period for 120 days through and including July 10, 2018 and 2) an extension of the exclusive solicitation period for 120 days through and including September 10, 2018.

Pacific Drilling argued that the 120 days from the petition date were inadequate to develop a plan. According to the company, this time was spent on producing 12,000 pages of documents for creditors, documents for the due diligence of the U.S. Trustee and Zonda litigation.

As a reminder, Pacific Drilling terminated the contract to build Zonda due to Samsung’s failure to timely deliver the ship. If successful, the ongoing arbitration will result in recovery of up to $350 million of cash and elimination of potential prepetition unsecured claim against the company of $336 million plus interest and costs.

Despite being busy with negotiations with creditors, document production and Zonda litigation, Pacific Drilling has finally hired a set of experts to assist in the development of the bankruptcy plan. These experts are Analysis Group, Rystad Energy and Fearnley Securities. Analysis Group will provide an oil and gas commodity price forecast. Rystad will help to forecast long-term utilization rate and dayrates. Fearnley will complement the utilization rate and dayrate forecasts made by Rystad and will estimate drillship asset values.

In my opinion, Pacific Drilling’s chances for the extension of the exclusive period to file a bankruptcy plan are good. According to the company’s filings, Pacific Drilling generated $7.7 million of positive cash flow from the petition date through February 23, 2018, so it will be hard for creditors to prove that the company’s position is getting worse day by day.

The estimate value of the company’s drillships is paramount in determination whether Pacific Drilling’s shareholders may get an improved version of the 2.5% stake in the post-restructuring equity based on the current creditors’ proposal.

Bassoe Offshore currently values the company’s fleet at $1.32 billion - $1.46 billion. It will be interesting to see what estimate will Fearnley assign to Pacific Drilling’s fleet, but objectively it will be hard to argue for a much higher number as the ultra-deepwater market remains in a highly challenging situation despite the recent improvement in oil prices. In its filing, Pacific Drilling stated that it was in discussions regarding putting additional rigs back to work in the near term. If the company will really be able to put more rigs to work, the value of its fleet will obviously increase.

Currently, the shareholders’ hope is that Fearnley arrives at a good valuation for Pacific Drilling’s rigs while the company wins the Zonda arbitration. The current creditors’ proposal calls for the maturity extension of $1.14 billion of debt and equitization of the remaining debt, so the company will need to come up with significant arguments as to why common equity should be entitled to an increased recovery.

Pacific Drilling’s shares have recently experienced some downside which I believe is related to the general sell-off in the drillers’ shares. Given the current news on the restructuring side, I won’t expect more downside before the mediation and valuation news are made public.

