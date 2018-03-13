Amphenol Corporation: Impressive Growth Due To The Company's Focus On Key Industries

The company focuses on many of the hottest industries in the market right now.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) is one of the world's largest designers and manufacturers of electrical, electronic and fiber-optic connectors, antennas, sensors and sensor based products. The company is well-diversified in several sectors with 19% of sales coming from automotive supplies, 19% from industrials, 20% from info-tech and 10% from military. They also provide products to commercial aerospace, mobile device and mobile network industries. Share prices are up 31% in the last 52 weeks and up another 5.2% YTD. The company has shown consistent growth YoY and their business strategy provides a promising outlook. APH looks ready to breakout as well and should be watched going forward.

Performance

APH has performed exceptionally well and consistently shows growth YoY in all of the key metrics. Current revenues sit at $7.01 billion, up 11% from 2016. Revenues are up 60% over the last 5 years growing at an average of 10% YoY.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

Operating and gross margins have both seen consistent growth over that same period and are currently 20.36% and 32.95% respectively. The company is clearly efficient in conducting their business and there are no signs that margins cannot continue expanding into the future.

Strengths and weaknesses

Other than what I just stated in the previous section, the company has some other strengths that should be noted as well. One of which is the increasing free cash flow that the company has shown. Since 2013, FCF has grown from $610.7 million to $917.60 million as of FYE 2017. That's an impressive 50% growth over the last 5 years. On top of this, the company has an EBITDA margin of 23.84% and an EV/EBITDA of 20.32.

On the weaker side, the company's ROE has not been keeping up with the rest of the metrics. In 2013, the ROE for APH was 24.04%. Currently, the ROE is 16.97%. Clearly this isn't a bad ROE by any means, and exceeds the industries average of 14%, but it is one of the lagging metrics and shows signs of slowing. Also, the company has a modest 0.74% dividend yield which makes the stock less than suitable for an income investor.

Looking Forward

Given the company's diversification in some key sectors, APH seems like a good candidate for continued growth. They provide products to several industries that continue to grow such as the hybrid-electric automotive industry, mobile networks and devices, info-tech and the always important military. As these industries continue to grow, APH should continue to see their revenues grow as well.

Shares of the company are trading at a P/E of 43.97 and a forward P/E of 26.32. Compared to the industries average of 26.79, APH is slightly overvalued. But when factoring in how well the company has performed compared to the industry, APH is fairly valued and leaves some more upside potential on the table.

The majority of the 8 analysts covering the stock tend to believe shares are headed higher as well. 4 of the rate APH a STRONG BUY, 3 of them a BUY and 1 rate the stock a HOLD. The average price target among them is $97.42 leaving a 5% upside from the current share price of $92.58.

Technicals

On a technical level, the price looks ready to breakout above $93. Shares have respected the 100 EMA since the start of 2016 and have just recently bounced off that level again. I'll be watching for an increase in volume as buyers step in around $93 to send shares through that resistance. My target above that level will be $100.

(Source: TradingView.com)

Summary

APH is a strong company. A well-diversified business strategy and the ability to produce impressive growth numbers YoY is what many, if not most investors are looking for. With the continued advancement in technology, specifically electric cars, mobile networks and with the current administrations focus on investing in the military, APH should remain busy as they provide products to all of these growing industries. As stated earlier, the current technical level provides an attractive price going forward and value investors should take note.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.