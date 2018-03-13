Village Super Market: Great Value

The shares are trading near a recent low on a price to free cash basis and they are priced as though the company will grow below the rate of inflation.

Over the past year, the shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) have dropped about 9%. Given that they now yield about 4%, I consider the shares to be a good buy. I'll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock itself. I'll also conclude with an appeal to authority. This isn't a sexy business by any stretch of the imagination, but it does act as a great anchor in the portfolio, balancing out some of the more volatile names.

About the Company

Village Super Market operates a chain of "ShopRite" grocery stores in New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Fully half of the company's stores are large, offering consumers a one stop shop shopping experience. The company offers products that you'd find in a grocery store: groceries, dairy, frozen and fresh produce, meats, deli, liquor etc. The company competes with Stop & Shop, Acme, Kings, Walmart, Target, Wegmans, Whole Foods and Costco.

Financial History

A quick review of the financial history here suggests that this is a relatively steady state business. Revenue is up nicely since 2012, though net income can be a bit more volatile. At the moment, though, the most recent quarterly report reveals that net income is up about 20% on the back of relatively sclerotic revenue growth from the same period in fiscal 2017.

I'd say that management's treatment of shareholders has been relatively good, though there's room for improvement. Although it's been spotty, and there have been years when they have issued more shares, in aggregate management has returned about $2.5 million to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks since 2013. The real candy has come in the form of dividends, though. Since 2013, the company has paid out just under $81 million. Management is sending a signal through these actions that this is a stock that you buy for the cash flow.

Turning to the capital structure, I'm not at all concerned about the growing level of long term debt present for two reasons. First, the company boasts a cash hoard that swamps the level of debt present. Second, most (58%) of the debt is due in 2022 or later, indicating that there's little reason to worry about an imminent solvency or credit crisis here. That said, if management asked me, I would suggest that they take at least some of the cash hoard and return it to shareholders, preferably in the form of a special dividend.

The Stock

As I've said repeatedly and no doubt tiresomely, finding a company that generates decent profits is only part of the challenge of investing. We must also insist on paying a reasonable price for those future cash flows, and that's frequently challenging, especially this late in a bull market. The stock is supposedly a proxy that reflects the fortunes of the underlying business, though to suggest that it is an imperfect proxy would be a massive understatement. The stock often behaves according to rules relating more to the mood of the crowd than to anything fundamental about the underlying business. Faced with this challenge, I do a great deal of work trying to unbundle the signal and noise of price movements. Two of the ways that I judge whether a stock is a good investment is to look at the growth assumptions embedded in price, and to review the stock's price to free cash flow.

In regard to the assumptions embedded in price, I use the methodology expressed by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman basically isolates "g" in a standard finance formula using the magic of grade 10 algebra. At the moment, the market is assuming a growth rate of about 1.8% for Village Super Market, which I consider to be excessively cheap.

For the benefit of those interested in a more standard approach to measuring value, I offer the price to free cash flow relative to the company's past. On this measure, as indicated by the image below, the market price for the shares are close to the nadir on a price to free cash flow basis. In my view, there's little downside from here based on that fact.

Appeal To Authority

As I've said often, there are better and worse players in this investing game. Some people are better at this because they happen to work for a given company, and therefore have an informational advantage. Others have an informational advantage because they're oily politicians , but others have an advantage because they're talented institutional investors. It's with that in mind that I'd point out that in December of 2017, Hotchkis & Wiley purchased just under $840,000 of the shares. This was a new purchase for the firm. Since months prior to that, Mario Gabelli purchased more shares.

Although these two recent purchases give me a great deal of confidence, I'm particularly intrigued by the long run growth in institutional support here. The picture below is far more eloquent than a few thousand of my words can be on the subject.

Conclusion

In my view, the shares of Village Super Market are very reasonably priced at the moment on a price to free cash flow basis. The fact that a host of institutional buyers seem to be taking up the shares is also a very good sign in my view. The company itself has more than enough cash to continue the very generous dividend. With a current yield of about 4%, investors will be well paid to wait for price and value to inevitably meet here.

