Noah: Strong Drivers For 2018

Management indicated a near-term move into the USD1.8tn mutual fund industry and their expectations for further financial regulation in China.

A rebound in wealth management transactions highlights the volatility of of this revenue source, which now accounts for 33.9% of net revenues.

Noah’s (NOAH) fourth quarter earnings were taken well by the market. Having closed on Tuesday 6th at $43.98, the stock price ended the week 14.5% higher at $50.35. The Chinese IFA posted record quarterly net revenue, wealth management transaction value bounced back from a surprising fall in the third quarter, and asset management AUM reached new highs on the back of its booming private equity business.

In my view, the results were fine. Not great, but fine. There were some interesting points to come out of the earnings report and conference call.

Fixed income sales rebounded, while private equity AUM grows further

In the third quarter, fixed income (read shadow banking) wealth management product transaction value more than halved QOQ to RMB10.8bn. It retraced some of that slump in the fourth quarter with RMB15.4bn of transaction value. I have my concerns with the risk that these products entail, but they are a strong source of revenue for Chinese IFAs. Shadow banking wealth management sales are a key determinant of one-time wealth management commissions. In the fourth quarter, they accounted for over a third of total net revenues.

The decline in shadow banking wealth management product transactions has a direct effect on one-time commission revenue. Source: Noah Investor Relations.

The question for investors is how stable is this business line going forward. I believe such transaction value volatility will be increasing common as financial regulation bites hard on shadow banking. Noah is in need of a stable alternate source of revenue.

In asset management, they have it. There’s progressive growth of asset management revenue, now at its highest ever level and accounting for 23.1% of net revenues in the fourth quarter. The driver of this is the high-fee, high-growth private equity business. This is a key source of future revenue growth for Noah and it is one of the best-positioned firm in the industry. Its asset management subsidiary Gopher is among the largest private equity firms in China, while its distribution network is among the widest.

Private equity AUM now accounts for 59% of Noah’s in-house asset management AUM. Figures in RMB billions. Source: Noah Investor Relations.

Noah is shifting its operations further in favor of asset management because it’s a high margin business. Wealth management operating margin fell to 15.2% in the fourth quarter, despite a bump in transactions. Asset management operating margin is triple that.

Operating income (RMB millions) for asset management remains stable as wealth management operating income is volatile. Source: Noah Investor Relations.

It’s a shift that needs to occur in order to generate steady profit growth. Net margin has been declining despite growing revenues. A continuation of the shift to the higher-margin asset management will help to steady the ship.

This also helps to alleviate my concerns about Noah’s exposure to shadow banking product risk. While it generates significant revenue (through one time commissions), shadow banking wealth management is a volatile and risky business line, making it harder for Noah to grow revenues and profits stably. There’s also the concern over greater financial regulation in the industry which is targeting the shadow banking industry. The more an IFA is dependent on shadow banking for revenue generation, the riskier an investment it is. Noah is building out its in-house asset management capabilities and this should shelter investors from further fluctuations in shadow banking revenues.

Internet financial services is moving in the right direction

Noah’s two core businesses aside, we’re starting to see some traction in the internet financial services business. Quarterly revenues have been roughly stable over the past few quarters – roughly between RMB15m and RMB20m per period – but the operating losses are declining, reaching RMB20.9m in the fourth quarter. The business only accounts for 4.2% of net revenues, so it’s not set to change Noah’s revenue structure just yet. Investors should expect to see a continued slow build out of the business in 2018.

Mutual funds and why they’re important

The move into mutual funds is very interesting. Let’s put this into context. Noah’s core markets are the hedge fund and PE/VC industries. Based on industry AUM releases earlier this year, these account for a total of $1.75tn. China’s mutual fund industry AUM is $1.8tn. While there are other industries that Noah operates in, these AUM figures aren’t available, so we can, for argument’s sake, say that Noah’s potential market will expand considerably by entering into mutual fund distribution.

The question is whether or not Noah can compete in this new market. It’s all well and good being a distributor in a market where you’re already one of the biggest asset managers, but the mutual fund industry is a different ballgame. It’s too early to tell, but my impression is that it will be tough for Noah to break into, but so long as it’s seen as a secondary business market, keeping its high net worth investors as the most important, then it will be a positive move for Noah.

Final thoughts

My recent articles on Noah and its main rival Jupai have been focused on their relative exposures to the risky shadow banking business in China. I found it very telling that Kenny Lam began the conference call by discussing the stricter financial regulations in China, and that CEO Jingbo Wang devoted a notable amount of time to the topic at the end of her prepared remarks.

I believe that Noah is well-placed to ride out the forthcoming regulatory storm that will, more likely than not, reshape the landscape of Chinese regulation. What investors should be expecting is continued revenue contribution from the asset management business. The higher it is, the less exposed Noah and its shareholders are to the unsavory parts of China’s financial system.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.