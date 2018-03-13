General Electric's Sunny Future

Management needs to invest more in solar, but the fact of the matter is that some work has already been done.

While wind, followed by hydro, is significant for the business today, but its own admission the future is in the solar space.

Renewable energy is the way of the future. As an oil investor, I know this to be true, but the transition toward a cleaner world will take time. Right now, for things like electricity generation, we are in the early stages of that transition and, over the next several years, companies will have the potential to benefit from the paradigm shift. One, in particular, General Electric (NYSE:GE), has pointed out an area that it believes some of the greatest upside can be had: solar. Today, General Electric’s solar business is small, but as management continues to invest in this space, it will grow its operations and, hopefully, create enduring value for shareholders.

Solar potential is tremendous

The upside in solar is material, no matter how you look at it. If you look at the image below, for instance, you can see that the amount of electricity capacity orders between 2017 and 2026 should be about the same, in aggregate, as what was seen in the period of 2007 through 2016. The composition, though, is changing. As coal declines, solar will grow, with capacity growing from 310 GW (GigaWatts) to 890 GW. In a prior article, where I talked about General Electric’s wind operations, I pointed out that wind should see a growth during this timeframe, but that increase, rising from 460 GW to 590 GW, is small compared to solar.

*Taken from General Electric

Already in recent years, on the utility-scale side of things, we have seen attractive momentum. In the image below, you can see how quickly solar has grown. Between 2010 and 2016, utility-scale solar installation capacity expanded by 72% per year, on average. Even after that kind of upside, though, it accounted for just 2% of utility-scale electricity generation capacity, and a more modest 0.9% of total generation. This includes solar created by photovoltaic technology and by thermal means.

*Taken from the EIA

General Electric is moving in this direction

To benefit from the solar revolution, the management team has been at work in an effort to profit for the sake of shareholders. Across 18 of its facilities, General Electric has already installed on-site solar assets. The goal, management said, is to trim its costs and save investors $30 million over a period of 20 years. Of course, $30 million, even if in one year, is hardly significant to the business, but that’s not the only step the firm has taken.

Toward the end of 2017, management announced that it struck a deal with Home Depot (NYSE:HD), whereby it would install 11.9 MW (MegaWatts), coming out to around 30 thousand rooftop panels, on 30 of the retailer’s stores. The move will help Home Depot to reduce electricity grid consumption by between 30% and 35% per year for each of its pilot stores. Early in 2017, General Electric struck deals on 13 different projects in the Northeast for a total capacity of 17 MW.

Another large project to look at is General Electric’s Ashalim Power Station in Israel for Megalim Solar Power Ltd. The 121 MW facility, which generates 320 GWh per year saves Israel 110 thousand tons of carbon dioxide per year and powers 120 thousand homes. With the exception of the solar field, which was done by BrightSource, General Electric was responsible for EPC work for most of the project and for the solar tower’s power.

*Taken from General Electric

In the case of Ashalim, management used what is called a Solar Receiver Steam Generator, which is pictured above. The way the technology functions is that the heliostats in the field are adjusted throughout the day so that they can aim light optimally at the dark point on the tower. There, the energy gathers and transforms water into steam that can then be used for the production of electricity.

*Taken from General Electric

Another iteration of this that management touts is its Molten Salt Central Receiver. The underlying technology and method of operation is virtually the same, but there is a key difference. Instead of light being directed at a tank of water, it’s directed by the heliostats at molten salt, which can then reach a temperature of 565 degrees celsius. A future version of it is expected to rise even higher to 600 degrees celsius, if not greater. Once the appropriate amount of heat is achieved, the molten salt can be stored in an insulated tank and be tapped for the generation of steam later so that it can be utilized in electricity creation.

These technologies have real ramifications for the world going forward. Through the technology, not to mention services that General Electric can offer, companies have an attractive suite of options to choose from. Of course, one thing we have not seen yet is a surge in investment by the company into this space. In neither its Renewable segment, nor in its Lighting segment where it has consolidated its operations of its Current business, does the firm break out financials related to solar. Management does proudly put forth a quote from Thomas Edison, “I’d put my money on the sun and solar energy,” on its solar page, plus it offers the admission that solar growth will far outpace even the fast-growing wind business over the next several years. Add to this its increased activity in this area through 2017 and it’s clear that, while small today, solar is an important opportunity for General Electric that the company is just starting to tap into.

Takeaway

It’s all but certain at this point that as time goes on, we should see solar come to the center of the stage in the renewable space. At the dawn of this transition, General Electric has positioned itself as a player, but continued investment in this space is necessary for it to achieve critical mass. Given the growth prospects offered, though, combined with the useful technologies developed and championed by the conglomerate, investors should anticipate a greater emphasis on solar in the years to come that will ultimately positively affect the business’ profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.