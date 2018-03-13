PowerShares Dividend Achievers: Falls Short In Comparison

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the PowerShares Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM) is not an attractive investment option at its current market price. The fund focuses on companies that raise their dividends yet experienced negative dividend growth last year. While I anticipate its dividend payouts will grow this year, that will simply be making up for lost time. Furthermore, the fund's valuation is not cheap, yet its yield barely exceeds what is offered by risk-free investments. Finally, PFM's energy exposure is a drag on the fund, and management has kept holdings that have barely met the dividend requirements to be in the fund.

Background

First, a little about PFM. The fund seeks to replicate, before fees and expenses, the NASDAQ US Broad Dividend Achievers Index, which is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend-paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years. The fund is currently trading at $26.18/share and, based on last year's dividend distributions, is yielding 1.72% annually. So far in 2018, PFM has struggled, seeing a negative return in excess of 1%. While not terrible in isolation, this compares with a broad market gain (as measured by the S&P 500) above 4% since the start of the year. Despite this under-performance, I do not view PFM as a value opportunity. I expect the fund to continue to lag the market, as well as other dividend-focused funds, throughout the year, and I will explain why in detail below.

Dividend Growth - Or Lack Thereof

As a fund focused on replicating the Dividend Achievers Index, it is clearly important to consider PFM's dividend history and growth rate. Unfortunately, its growth last year was not very impressive, actually going down by a significant amount. While 2016 saw impressive growth, this was mainly driven by a large increase in the Q4 distribution, which was not repeated in 2017, hence the reason for 2016's outlier behavior. While PFM has increased its dividend over time, its history is not as steady or reliable as other similar funds. For example, I compared PFM to Vanguard's Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), which is a similar ETF that aims to track the same index.

Fund Current Yield 2017 Dividend Growth 2016 Dividend Growth 2015 Dividend Growth PFM 1.72% (22%) 21% 17% VIG 1.82% 5% .5% 14%

When I look for dividend growth, I want it to be consistent above all else. Large gains look great, but only if they are sustainable. PFM's large swings don't give me a lot of comfort, especially when I see such large drops in the wrong direction. Given that 2017 was a strong year for dividends across the board, PFM's drop in payout is a red flag for me personally.

Energy Holdings - Not Helping

Another area that does not excite me about PFM is its energy exposure, with two of the top six holdings residing in that sector. Below is list of the top ten holdings of the fund, where you can see that XOM and CVX make up over 6.5% of the fund, collectively, while the energy sector as a whole makes up over 9% of the fund.

Company Weight Sector Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Walmart Inc. (WMT) AT&T Inc. (T) Chevron Corp (CVX) Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Coca-Cola Co. (KO) PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) 4.589 3.843 3.583 3.532 3.031 2.968 2.715 2.665 2.546 2.13 Information Technology Health Care Energy Consumer Staples Telecommunication Services Energy Consumer Staples Telecommunication Services Consumer Staples Consumer Staples

As a value investor, I may begin looking to initiate positions in the energy sector because I usually view beaten down sectors as opportunities. However, it is important to recognize the sector has drastically under-performed so far in 2018, as seen by the graph below, comparing its performance against the market (light blue charts the S&P 500; dark blue charts the energy sector):

While it has seen an uptick recently, no doubt this has lagged on PFM. While this is concerning in itself, more concerning is the dividend history in this sector. For example, take CVX, the fund's sixth largest holding and one of the biggest energy companies in the world. This stock has barely managed to hang in the "achievers" index. While its long-term dividend history is nothing to sneeze at, shorter-term it has been weak. True, CVX already paid out a Q1 dividend, which represented a 3.7% increase over what was paid in 2017. However, the past couple of years indicate CVX has not helped PFM on the dividend front. In 2017, CVX hiked its dividend payout by .5%, and 2016 was even worse, maintaining its dividend at the previous year's level until Q4, when it raised its distribution by a penny, representing a .2% dividend gain. This technically allowed the fund to remain on the list of Dividend Achievers, but it was essentially gaming the system. While I don't fault management for not wanting to break its streak of annual dividend increases, this overview shows that energy has not helped, but rather hurt, PFM, and gives us some insight in to why the fund is lagging its peers. While I don't doubt energy will correct, its ability to positively contribute to PFM's dividend will take much longer, and I don't see value in investing now and waiting for that to happen.

A Better Option Exists

While I have my concerns with PFM, I remain a dividend-oriented investor, so I would remain interested in the absence of more compelling investments. Fortunately, a similar fund does exist which is offering a superior yield and total return. I mentioned VIG earlier in the article when I discussed dividend growth. Aside from having a slightly higher yield and steadier increases, it has an overall higher total return. The difference in yield may be negligible, but over the past year VIG has seen a total return close to 18%, while PFM's total return is under 12%.

Of course, VIG's out-performance is in the past, so we need to consider which fund will perform better this year as well. Unfortunately for PFM, I believe VIG's portfolio is better poised to have a stronger year in 2018. For starters, I mentioned how the energy sector is dragging down PFM. VIG does not have this concern, as the fund has zero exposure to oil or gas companies. Furthermore, VIG's top weighted sector is industrials, clocking in at over 33%. This is close to double the amount in PFM's portfolio. This is important to highlight because the Industrials sector is one that I expect to out-perform in 2018, on the backdrop of a growing economy and positive tax developments. While this is not a flashy sector, I am optimistic because it will benefit long-term from the provision which allows for full and immediate expensing of short-lived capital investments for five years, while also raising the limit of how much can be expensed. This will benefit industries and companies that utilize a lot of heavy machinery and other expensive equipment. It also gives them an incentive to upgrade equipment and factories now, because they will be able to realize the full tax benefit immediately. The Industrials sector should disproportionately benefit from this provision, and PFM's exposure to it is less than a popular alternative fund.

Bottom-line

PFM has performed strongly since the recession, as its focus on dividend growth was a popular strategy with interest rates at historically low levels. However, now that rates have begun to rise, PFM has lagged the broader market, as well as other dividend funds, some with similar strategies. It's performance so far in 2018 has been shaky, and its dividend actually shrunk in 2017, depressing the yield to the point where it barely exceeds U.S. treasuries. In fact, if interest rates go up as expected during the Fed's March 21st meeting, PFM's yield will essentially be on par with the Fed's target rate, which is not much to brag about. Ideally, I could find value in an under-performing fund because of an attractive valuation, but PFM does not really have that either. While its P/E of 21 is indeed lower than the broader S&P 500, it's not really "cheap" either, and certainly doesn't encourage me to dive in immediately. With better alternatives available and current headwinds out there for dividend-payers, I would caution investors away from PFM at this time, and wait for a better opportunity to present itself.

