Domino's Pizza U.K. Is Quietly Shaping Into The Next McDonald's

As younger generations favor pizza over the burger, Domino's Pizza could be the new McDonald's in the fast food and food tech spaces.

Per some recent research, millennials are more interested in pizza and Mexican foods than traditional burger and chicken joints. While the burger giant, McDonald’s (MCD), is synonymous with fast-food for many customers, the rise of pizza chains should not come as a shock. Seeing explosive growth, the pizza market has been on the rise in recent years. Perhaps the biggest winner in 2017 is Domino's Pizza (DPZ). The global pizza brand has doubled its sales within a decade, while revenue growth at McDonald's went nowhere but south.

Rising Revenue of Domino's Pizza Worldwide (in billion USD)

Some Financials of McDonald's

Company Overview

Founded in 1960, Domino’s is now one of the major pizza restaurant chains in the world, with around 14,000 locations selling more than 2 million pizzas each day globally. The company generates revenues by charging royalties to its franchisees. Royalties are ongoing percent-of-sales fees for use of the Domino’s brand marks. The company also generates revenues by selling/leasing food, equipment, and properties to franchisees.

Although Domino's is a highly-recognized global brand, it focuses on serving the local neighborhoods mainly through its large network of franchise owners. Domino's core business concept is around convenient pizza delivery, although a significant amount of its sales also come from takeaway customers.

The global pizza delivery and carryout segments are highly competitive. In contrast to the U.S., international pizza delivery is relatively underdeveloped, with only Domino’s, Pizza Hut (YUM) and Papa John's (PZZA) having a significant global presence. The management believes that demand for pizza and pizza delivery is large and growing throughout the world, driven by international consumers’ increasing emphasis on convenience. Its UK master franchise is the most stellar success among all Domino's franchisors around the globe, in terms of many metrics, including growth, profitability, and shareholder return.

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC is a UK-based pizza delivery company, holding the exclusive franchise rights (through two Master Franchise Agreements in place with Domino's Pizza International Franchising Inc.) for the Domino’s brand in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and Luxembourg. In addition, the company has associate investments in Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

The stock of Domino's Pizza Group UK is listed on the London Stock Exchange under ticker DOM, while US investors can get access to shares through its OTC ADR under ticker OTCPK:DPUKY or OTC:DPUKF.

We aim to be the number one pizza company in each neighbourhood in which we operate, through a commitment to offering the best product, service and quality to our customers.

Business Model

Leveraging strong branding, product innovation, digital technology, and centralized supply chain, Domino's business model yields strong returns for franchise owners. In return, it can also yield significant cash flow to the company itself, through a consistent franchise royalty payment and supply chain revenue stream, with moderate capital expenditures.

Moreover, the network of Domino's exceptional franchisees/managers/staff with entrepreneurial spirit remains committed to promoting the Domino’s brand, driving operational efficiency, and growing profits. Be sure to check out this Youtube video on the amazing culture at Domino's Pizza in the UK.

As people tend to order relatively cheaper pizza delivery instead of dining out during economic hardships, Domino's business is recession-proof. This is proven by its double-digit growths in revenue, operating income, and net earning during 08/09 financial crisis. Also, profit margins on pizza tend to be higher than many other types of food, thanks to relatively cheap base ingredients (e.g., flour, water, and canned tomatoes), which makes promotions a lot easier for Domino's when its customers become more budget-conscious. Between 2008 and 2009 as shown below, the share price of DOM gained 82.46% while FTSE 100 tanked 14.55%.

Financials

The franchise model in pizza business is capital-light and capital-efficient, which is demonstrated by Domino UK's consistently high ROIC (16%-63% range) and ROE (26%-196% range), as well as low CapEx/Revenue at around 5% (see the chart below) and over 70% return on tangible equity.

The UK management team did a great job in an efficient capital allocation to deliver shareholder returns while fueling growths.

Balanced Capital Allocation

The company has achieved uninterrupted high single-digit to double-digit growths in revenue for the past decade (see the chart below), while more than tripling total income (from 13 million GBP in 2007 to 72 million GBP in 2016), operating cash flow (from 20 million GBP in 2007 to 73 million GBP in 2016), and dividend-per-share (from 0.01 GBP in 2007 to 0.08 GBP in 2016).

The adoption of digital technology enables the company to improve its operating margins significantly (from 15.9% in 2007 to 23% in 2016) along with top-line growth. Domino's led the F&B industry in two of the hottest restaurant industry trends in 2017: digital ordering and delivery. Domino's Pizza is essentially a digital business as over 75% of the UK sales are online as of last year and mobile was the fastest growing channel (at 27.4% YoY). The company is committed to continued investment in digital innovation, including voice capacity through Amazon's Alexa (AMZN), to improve customer journey and personalization. As millennials favor intuitive, easy-to-use technology, restaurants that make the most of the power of digital may continue to find the competitive advantage.

The company achieves negative cash conversion cycles (see the chart below), thanks to its franchise model and bargain power that allow franchisors to collect cash from franchisees before fulfilling the services, delivering the products and/or paying to suppliers.

Domino's Pizza Group PLC has maintained a healthy balance sheet with its debt under control (i.e., the debt-to-equity ratio of around 0.5, the debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.63, and the interest coverage ratio of around 50x). The dividend is secure for the foreseeable future, with strong free cash flow generation and a reasonable current payout ratio of 57.1%.

Risks

Primary risks regarding Domino's Pizza UK business in my view include governmental acts on public health concerns, customers' evolving desire for healthier food, and ongoing competitive pressures in the F&B sector. It is worth noting that Domino's competes not only for customers but also for employees, suitable real estate sites and qualified franchisees.

Some relatively minor risks could be food safety, a breach of the Master Franchise Agreements (with Domino's Pizza International Franchising Inc.), and cyber attacks.

On the positive side, the Board seems to have a sound risk management approach, by treating, identifying and managing risk as an integral part of managing the business.

Valuation

DOM (or DPUKY, DPUKF) is currently trading at 23.3x P/E, near its lowest level after 08/09 recession (see the chart below).

As shown below, the stock is slightly undervalued in terms of P/E, P/S, and P/CF compared to their 5-yr historicals.

The comparison below also confirms slightly more attractive valuation of Domino's Pizza Group PLC among all Domino's entities and its peers.

P/E P/S P/CF ROA 10-yr CAGR in EPS DOM/DPUKY/DPUKF 23.3 4.1 22.4 25.39% 21.49% Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd (ASX: DMP) (OTCPK:DMZPY) (OTCPK:DPZUF) 34.8 5 23.5 9.87% 23.11% Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) 39.5 3.9 32.4 35.79% 25.74% MCD 24.7 5.6 23.1 16.02% 12.4% YUM 22 5 28.6 24.84% 8.42% PZZA 21.8 1.3 16.7 19.34% 17.91%

Summary

We believe it is important to invest in wonderful businesses at fair prices (vs. fair businesses at wonderful prices). Domino's Pizza Group PLC shows solid business fundamentals with regards to many aspects and employs similar business model and growth story to McDonald's of its earlier stage. Furthermore, we believe Domino's business can be powered by the younger generations' evolving tastes favoring pizza over the burger. DOM/DPUKY/DPUKF earns a high score from our factor-based value investing stock rankings (click here to learn more about the ranking and other high-quality stocks on the list). The stock is trading at a slight discount so we recommend long-term investors start with a small position and accumulate more shares over time.

