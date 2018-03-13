A New Threat To Exxon Mobil

Integrated oil and gas major Exxon Mobil's (XOM) share price is trading near a two-year low after investors responded negatively to a miss on both lines in the Q4 earnings report last month and this month's tariffs announcement by the White House. Even the company's recent declaration that it intends to double its earnings and cash flow by 2025 was unable to overcome the negative sentiment in the U.S. markets that resulted from the new prospect of a major trade war. Up until early February, however, the company's share price was faring quite well (see figure) despite a number of unfavorable policy developments at the local and state levels.

XOM data by YCharts

As I wrote back in January, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio started the new year off with a major headline in the form of a lawsuit against Exxon Mobil and industry peers BP (BP), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Conoco Phillips (COP), and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) for damages resulting from climate change. The nominal cause of the lawsuit was NYC's determination that it is facing an "approximately $5 billion" shortfall in its funding of infrastructure resiliency projects that are designed to prevent another Superstorm Sandy disaster as coastal sea levels continue to rise. This lawsuit followed on the heels of similar lawsuits from smaller municipalities on the West Coast, raising the prospect of a barrage of claims for damages against major fossil fuel producers by cash-strapped local governments on both of America's coasts.

I argued at the time that the lawsuits, while potentially high-impact for the companies in question, were without precedent in the legal system. After all, of the gigatons of carbon dioxide and other global warming gasses that have been released into the atmosphere by humanity since the start of the Industrial Revolution, today's publicly-traded oil and gas majors are only responsible for a small fraction of them; Exxon Mobil's individual share is smaller still. The question of how to allocate the localized effects of a global climate shift only complicates the legal question further still. The noted legal expert Richard Epstein, now a senior fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institute, reached a similar conclusion following a more comprehensive analysis of the lawsuits on the basis that they are "a set of dubious public nuisance claims that should never have been brought in the first place."

So why is the world's financial capital joining a campaign of seemingly-frivolous lawsuits against some of the world's largest publicly-traded companies? Mr. de Blasio showed his hand, appropriately enough, in an interview with former presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (VT-I). Mr. de Blasio's end goal, as it happens, is to "help bring the death knell to this industry that's done us so much harm." As further quoted by Bloomberg:

"'We think that what every city can do and every locality - use your litigation power to go at these bad actors and get the resources back,' de Blasio told Sanders. 'We're looking for billions to make up for what they've done to us.'"

Certainly, Mr. de Blasio's definition of harm is debatable; as I have pointed out numerous times in the past, any recognition of the harm caused by emissions of greenhouse gases and particulate matter for regulatory purposes must be set against an accounting of the benefits that have accrued to humanity from being able to utilize cheap, accessible, and dense forms of energy. Mr. de Blasio, on the other hand, makes no attempt to conduct such a cost-benefit analysis; instead, he simply presents the oil and gas majors as "bad actors" that must be driven out of business. While many investors have likely harbored suspicions about the true motive behind the climate lawsuits against Exxon Mobil, it is still surprising for one of the plaintiffs (or, in this case, a politician representing one of the plaintiffs) to openly admit that the sought-after damages are a means rather than an end. Specifically, a means to the end of Exxon Mobil and its peers in the oil and gas sector.

It comes as no surprise, then, to learn that some of the evidence that purports to support the taking of legal action against Exxon Mobil on climate change grounds is also controversial. Last September, I wrote about a Harvard study that found, via the "content analysis" social science methodology, evidence of "explicit factual misrepresentation[s]" by Exxon Mobil in its statements on climate change risks. At the time, I concluded that the study was "a bad look but little more." That assessment turned out to be correct: as recently reported by Forbes, a follow-up analysis identified "fundamental flaws" with the Harvard study that rendered its conclusion unsupported by the analysis of the data. While the follow-up analysis was commissioned by Exxon Mobil, it was conducted by Kimberly Neuendorf, a Professor of Communications at Cleveland State University who has nearly 12,000 citations on Google Scholar (including more than 9,000 as the author of the "The Content Analysis Guidebook"). (For reference, accruing 2,000 citations over multiple decades makes for a respectable academic career.) Suffice to say that such a conclusion by the leading expert in the field would be fatal in most cases of academic peer-review.

At first glance, investors might view the climate litigation developments in 2018 to date as being positive: not only has some of the evidence that has supported investigations and lawsuits in states such as New York been discredited, but some of the entities behind those very same lawsuits have openly admitted that their primary motivation is liquidation of an entire industry rather than legal redress. However, I would advise investors to consider an alternative interpretation: that this brazenness signals a new front in the ongoing debate over America's use of fossil fuels. If major municipalities in two of the country's largest states by population, California and New York, view climate litigation as a means of driving major oil and gas producers out of business and are willing to publicly state as much, then this is unlikely to be a development that quickly disappears. And, even if the legal precedent in support of such lawsuits is weak, they are still a new risk that investors in the oil and gas sector must be aware of.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.