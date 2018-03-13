Calling The Doctor At Teladoc

We have discovered Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) and like the company's future prospects. It meets our criteria of a growing business inside of a growing sector. We are always looking for stocks that might provide solid earnings growth and momentum.

Who Are They?

Teladoc is the country's largest provider of doctor visits via telephone or video conference. The company has a telehealth platform that offers healthcare via mobile devices, the internet, and phones. It helps diagnose patients for any non-emergency medical issue. Their virtual medical consultations offer patients the convenience of staying at home compared to the normal scheduling, commuting, and waiting process. The wait times to talk to a doctor may only take five to 10 minutes.

Teladoc obtains revenue by charging insurers and employers subscription access fees or by charging patients per-visit fees. By video conferencing with a doctor, patients can get a medical checkup with a trained professional from their home. This saves on medical office costs and fees.

Earnings

Teladoc first went public with an IPO in June 2015. In the last year, it has risen over 100%. The company just released earnings results for the fourth quarter, showing total revenue of $77.1 million for the quarter -- an increase of 106% compared to a year ago. Total paid membership came in at 23.2 million, a growth of 33%. However, Q4 EPS showed a loss of $0.76 a share, missing guidance by $0.25. Teladoc continues to grow revenues and memberships, but as a growing company currently loses money as it spends on growing out its business. The CEO of the company seemed pleased with the latest results:

'Teladoc demonstrated very strong performance in the fourth quarter, delivering results that were at or above our expectations on all key metrics. We made meaningful progress across all segments of our business, and take excellent momentum into 2018,' said Jason Gorevic chief executive officer.

News

Teladoc has agreements with many health plan issuers. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Service Benefit Plan are among them for 2018. On March 2, the company announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft (MSFT). They will be working together on advancing the delivery of telehealth. Teladoc's platform will be running on Microsoft's Azure cloud. The goal is to give hospitals and health systems across the country greater access to the virtual care solution. Teladoc is having a great year, growing its services into hospitals and health systems. Their product has now made its way into over 250 hospitals and health systems nationwide.

Analyst Commentary

Teladoc received positive analyst commentary recently from Deutsche Bank. Deutsche's analyst raised their price target to $45 from $39 after Teladoc's Q4 earnings release. He maintains his buy rating on the shares. The analyst expects growth to continue as the company benefits from its recent Best Doctors purchase. Sales should continue growing as Teladoc increases its marketing strategy and platform utilization.

After the company's Q4 earnings release, Canaccord's analyst reiterated his buy rating while raising his price target to $45 from $43. He cited Teladoc's strong competitive position in a growing market, its upbeat earnings commentary, and possible guidance upside in 2018. The analyst at Cowen also cited potential upside to 2018 guidance. He maintained his Outperform rating while raising his price target to $43 from $39.

Risks

As a growing company still trying to build itself out and achieve greater scale, Teladoc continues to post EPS losses. While revenues and sales continue to rise substantially, the company spends cash on further growing their business. There is a good possibility of future stock dilutions with secondary offerings to raise cash. The company might acquire more debt, and there is also a possibility of competition as others try to enter this business segment.

Our Analysis

We like this name for its growth potential and for the sector it is in. Teladoc is in the business of lowering healthcare costs, which meets a current market need. The company's revenues, users, and utilization continue to rise rapidly. They remain active in making new agreements with healthcare providers. This stock might be a getting in on the ground floor type of opportunity.

Telehealth could become a much larger part of the overall healthcare system. The CEO's upbeat comments from the latest earnings call make me believe that this company will have a good year ahead. However, the stock has run up over 100% in the last 12 months already. This rise could be a potential risk. Has it gone too far to fast?

