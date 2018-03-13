Diamond Should Buy Noble

This article discusses why I expect oil prices to continue to move up this summer, and why Diamond needs to act, now.

Both Ensco and Transocean have made their moves in this chess game, but is Diamond being left out?

The offshore drilling industry has turned the corner, and the upswing is upcoming.

I invest in companies that are deeply underpriced compared to their intrinsic values, which is why sometimes my holdings become acquisition targets by industry leaders who see the same value. This is exactly what happened when Ensco (ESV) acquired Atwood Oceanics (ATW), one of my holdings at the time.

Ensco's reasons for acquiring Atwood were clear: Atwood's high-specification rigs modernized Ensco's fleet, the strong rebalancing in oil markets pointed to an upcoming industry recovery, and the target's depressed valuation multiples presented the perfect M&A opportunity.

Ensco's acquisition of Atwood has been one of many transactions in the offshore drilling industry in the last year. Borr Drilling, founded by former executives of financially troubled Seadrill (SDRL), seized the opportunity when it snapped up Transocean’s (RIG) fleet of shallow-water drilling rigs for $1.35 billion in March of 2017. Transocean, too, put a ring on it when it acquired Songa Offshore in August of 2017, strengthening its position as an industry leader in harsh environment and ultra-deepwater drilling, while increasing its backlog by $4.1 billion to a combined total of $14.3 billion. Lots of activity.

Why The Flurry?

Larger drillers with access to capital and relatively healthy balance sheets are seizing on the mishaps of their competitors to acquire assets at the bottom of the cycle, as oil prices continue their march:

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Although oil prices have recently been taking a breather following a 50% rise since June of 2017, global oil inventories have continued to decline at a rapid pace, setting the stage for higher oil prices when global oil demand jumps this upcoming summer driving season:

According to OPEC's latest monthly oil market report, total OECD commercial oil stocks fell in December to 2,888 mb, or 109 mb above the latest five-year average. From December through January, weekly oil inventory reports continued to show large total oil inventory declines, which means total OECD commercial oil stocks may already be at or near the five-year average. Finally, just yesterday, Cornerstone Analytics tweeted the following graph, which shows that OECD oil inventories may be below the five-year average:

Cornerstone Analytics added that:

We estimate that OECD inventories for the first time in 3.5 years have fallen below normal after February’s massive inventory draw of 46 million barrels (6x the normal rate). The global oil balance remains in a sharp deficit despite gains in US production.

Despite a surge in U.S. shale oil production, the world is experiencing a sharp supply deficit, which means offshore drilling will become increasingly important in the coming quarters. Larger drillers who recognize this have been active in getting their house in order with smart acquisitions to prepare for the future.

Is Diamond Left Out?

As one offshore drilling industry analyst Fun Trading pointed out recently:

On the one hand, Diamond Offshore (DO) is offering a rock-solid balance sheet, but on the other, its rig fleet is weak and will not be able to support the company's cash flow needs in the future. The weak company fleet is clearly a disadvantage in this very competitive market, and DO needs to use its strong balance sheet to solve this threatening imbalance.

There's a solution for that.

Noble Could Be Next

Noble Corporation (NE) commands a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units, consisting of 14 drillships and semisubmersibles and 14 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities.

Noble's 41% floating rig utilization rate is low and makes it a primary acquisition candidate when combined with its younger fleet, which is illustrated in the following graph:

Source: Seadrill Presentation via Market Realist

The following graph illustrates that Diamond Offshore has the oldest fleet, which it could modernize by acquiring Noble with its large but significantly younger fleet, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup segments.

Furthermore, Noble is currently trading at a significantly lower price-to-book ratio than Diamond and other offshore drillers, once again, making it a perfect acquisition target:

DO Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Bottom Line

The offshore drilling industry has turned the corner, as indicated by increasing contracting activity, which will translate to higher utilization rates this year, and improving dayrates and profitability next year.

Both Ensco and Transocean have made their moves to prepare for the upswing. In my opinion, Diamond's next best move is to acquire its competitor, Noble Corporation, a Value Portfolio holding.

