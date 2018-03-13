Realty Income Is Not Correlated With Bonds

Given its dividend and its likely future raises, O is a very good buy right now before the impact of the recent rise in interest rates wears off.

While the share price of Realty Income and other REITs are impacted by what is happening with bonds, that's a far cry from being correlated.

Realty Income (O) is a very popular stock on Seeking Alpha. While it is a very good company to invest in, the company attracts articles where some negative news is presented as a huge risk. Rising interest rates seem to be the latest factor to be showcased in such a fashion.

What news has people up in arms recently?

Since the beginning of the year there has been a lot of talk about how the prices and yields of REITS, even REIT favorite Realty Income, is tied to the prices and yields of bonds. These associations have been most often made to the price and yield of 10 year US Treasury bonds. Many have taken short term price moves as confirmation of this connection. The article has even made the claim,

Folks, Realty Income's price movement over the past five years has been inversely coordinate with bond yields.

Various charts have been used to support these claims. Make no mistake, bond performance certainly does affect stocks, and bond performance certainly does have an impact on REIT share prices. The impact is far more pronounced in the short term than in the long term. But also make no mistake that bonds and stocks are different and will react differently over longer periods. Rising interest rates do not signal a period of price declines for O.

Why setting your hair on fire over this news is unwarranted?

The big question is how much bond prices (and thus yields) drive the price of REIT shares (and thus their yield). Much is made of charts like the YChart below. It is easy to see that when bond rates are low O has a high share price and when bond rates are high, O's share price is down. While the human mind is quite good at finding a pattern in the plot below, this plot doesn't give us much quantitative information.

A very specific quantitative claim has been made. Stated slightly differently (so I can measure it with the tool I have here) is that the total return of O and 10 year bonds over the last 5 years has been directly correlated. Below is the correlation results of comparing O, (VNQ) (an ETF of REITS), (IEF) (an ETF holding Treasuries with 7 to 10 years remaining till maturity) and (VUSTX) (a mutual fund holding longer term Treasuries). I ran the correlations from the first of January 2013 to the 9th of March of this year. The correlation values can run from 1 to -1, when 1 is perfect correlation and -1 is perfect inverse correlation.

Notice first, that as expected the correlation between the two bond funds is very high, 0.93. Notice next that O and VNQ have a fairly high correlation to each other, 0.78. Note how low both O and VNQ correlate with the bond funds, all values down near 0.30. I also said that bonds and REIT shares are very different investments and that can most clearly be seen in the differences between them and the bond funds measured by annualized returns and the various standard deviation figures. I think the differences best show up over the longer term, but even in the daily standard deviation (which measures how much the prices move in a day) the bonds have values that are clearly different than the REITs.

Another way to look at the connection between bonds and REIT shares is to look at the correlation over a rolling 20 day window. This allows one to look at how the two assets relate over shorter periods of time.

First, as a point of comparison, is a plot of the rolling 20-day correlation of the two bond funds. As expected, the correlations are always pretty high and don't change much. The difference from a straight line is likely due to the impact of different duration bonds in their portfolios. This is what you would expect to see if two assets were highly correlation (or even highly inverse correlated).

The graph above shows the rolling correlations of VUSTX, a long term bond mutual fund, with O. There are some pretty big swings in correlation; some periods even had inverse correlation. But note that very few periods had a correlation greater that 0.50 or an inverse correlation greater than -0.5. This is what I would expect to see from two assets that are only weakly correlated. I see spikes that show that some events impact both assets, but then I see drops that tell me that the common impact doesn't last long. I even see some spikes that show the some effects have the opposite effect on the assets. Also, from the fact that few of the periods show a correlation at the upped or lower ends of the correlation scale I conclude that very few of these events have proportionally the same impact on bonds and REIT shares.

Above is the 20-day rolling correlations of O versus IEF (a bond ETF holding Treasuries with 7 to 10 years remaining till maturity). I present this graph just in case there are any significant differences between the two bond funds. I don't see any differences that lead me to a different conclusion. While there is a weak correlation with bonds in the short term, other factors are also important and the correlation doesn't hold for longer periods.

Since it doesn't seem that O shares are more than weakly correlated in performance to bonds, what about REITs in general? In the graph above, I show the rolling correlations of the REIT ETF VNQ versus the bond mutual fund VUSTX. REITs too seem to only have a weak correlation based on this graph. Since the graphs seem so similar I think O's performance has much to do with its being a REIT as I would expect if it was solely (or even mostly) a company specific factor that the fund wouldn't have a different graph.

I think that most people will agree that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) returns are not well correlated to the returns from bonds. And the correlation for the last 5 years is -0.13. But notice that there are two short periods where the correlation was actually above 0.5. And notice there are even more periods of higher inverse correlation. Given that O only has a 0.19 correlation with AMZN over this period. I think the similarities between the two graphs comparing the stocks to the mutual fund lend support to the idea that O is only weakly correlated to bonds.

And the weak correlation between the return from O and the return from bonds gets weaker the farther out in time one goes. Above are the correlations between VUSTX, O, and SPY over the last 20 years. O is now very weakly inversely correlated with bonds with a value of -0.10. I think this presents even more information to support the idea that bonds have mostly short term impact on the performance of O. Longer term the impact from bonds can be overwhelmed by other factors.

Above is a YChart showing the difference between the 10 year Treasury rate and the yield from O over the last 5 years. One would think that were the yield of O and the 10 year Treasury rate were correlated, that the spread would stay fairly constant. However, that doesn't appear to be the case over the last 5 years. The spread has in fact ranged from over 280 basis points to just under 160.

Looking at the period since O began trading publicly, in the last 5 years the spread has been less volatile than it has been at times in the past, but it still doesn't say to me that there is a strong linkage.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see has a 25 year history of annual dividend increases. It currently is raising the dividend each quarter and paying a dividend each month. In fact I am expecting a dividend increase announcement this week. I use the currently monthly dividend times 12 for the dividend payment for the next 12 months, and a dividend growth rate of 5%, which is below the rate it has been growing the dividend over the last few years.

Using those parameters I get an NPV for the predicted dividend stream of $58.63 which sets my buy price at $59. That puts the current market price of around $51 at a very good value

Above is a screen shot from my broker showing the transactions I have had for O since the start of February. O picked up just over 35 shares for a price just under $50 and collected $127.43 in dividends. In just a few more days I will collect about the same amount for March.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward one will want to keep an eye on the US 10 year Treasury rate and any Fed rate hike decisions. Not because either of these will have a big negative impact on Realty Income's operations, but rather because they will tend to push the price down. I think that when the stock price declines due to short term factors, while long term company operations are not impacted that that is a good time to buy more shares.

I am also expecting a small bump in the dividend payment, so I will want to see that announcement released in the next week or so.

Conclusion

Realty Income's share price is impacted in the short run by bond performance. But it is not correlated with that performance. Factors that in the short term push the price down, but in the long term have less impact on share price and little if any impact on company performance are not a reason to run away from a stock. They are in fact a reason to buy the stock. While O seems to be up off its recent lows, it is still selling at a very good value. Dividend growth investors should consider adding more shares at this time.

