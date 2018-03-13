CYS Investments: The Cut Was Obvious But Now What?

When we last covered CYS Investments (CYS) we told you plainly that dividend concerns were back. We were afraid of a dividend cut and encouraged you to avoid the name until there was some clarity on this front. With a dividend cut having just been announced, we believe the dividend is now safe, and with the cut priced into shares, CYS is now more attractive than it was in the past. Let us discuss.

Addressing the dividend cut

The latest dividend cut down to $0.22 quarterly, a cut of 12%, should not surprise you for two reasons. First and foremost, we discussed plainly the reasons why the dividend was at risk. To put it bluntly, income was not covering the dividend:

Source: SEC filings, chart made by author in excel

This trend is rather clear. Failure to cover the dividend was one of the reasons we turned sour on the name. As you know the best-of-breed names have been outearning their dividends, in many cases consistently. In the most recent quarter we saw that core earnings plus drop income came in at $33.6 million, or $0.22 per share, which was down a penny per share from Q3. The key point is that the dividend was not covered here again.

The other reason that we believe the dividend cut is unsurprising, beyond our analysis, is that management has said on numerous occasions that it aims to keep its dividend payment at about 10% on a book value basis. With the CEO indicating recently that he would be conservative in the dividend policy recommendations to the board of directors, we believe that the writing was on the wall when coupled with our prior analysis. Simply put, the dividend was too high relative to earnings performance and management's guidance for returns on equity.

Looking ahead there are reasons to be positive

With the motion in rates at the end of the year there were certainly adjustments made that will impact the company in 2018. The book value, while volatile, has been strong when we consider it was up $0.05 on the year. We suspect however, that with interest rates rising, fair value on the portfolio will suffer in 2018. Management doesn't disclose exactly what moves book value but when discussing the topic it noted that the bulk of the movement in book value was due to the changes in interest rates, while a smaller portion due to the change in financing spreads and hedges.

That said, we are less bearish now, because at $8.38 per share, and the stock at $6.45 at the time of this writing, the premium-to-book has been eradicated. So, a lot of downside has occurred, in part due to weakness in the sector overall. However, the Street is baking in continued weakness and we believe this is appropriate. What we note as most favorable is that the stock did not react negatively to the dividend cut news, as the writing was on the wall.

As we move forward in 2018, management is targeting a conservatively leveraged portfolio. We believe this is prudent in a year where rates could be hiked 2-3 times. We view this as a wise decision because having a higher leverage ratio would be risky given that the spreads we saw in the most recent quarter, and in 2017, we not particularly strong.

Further, if the yield curve moves in a more favorable direction, and spreads widen, management will them be able to increase leverage. Therefore, so long as the conservative approach covers the new dividend, then when the environment for spreads improves, it can ratchet up its exposure. To increase leverage now would be a gable and could hurt book value.

Finally, we want to add that there remains a share repurchase authorization. Management has kept the buyback authorization open. With the present discount-to-book, now might be an opportune time to do some repurchases using the approximate $150 million available. When the company was actively repurchasing stock, it bought back nearly 14% of the float. Management has signaled that it would undergo this level of buying again if conditions where appropriate. We would argue that those conditions are upon us.

The only risk we see going forward are rates. Let us be realistic. If the Fed raises rates ad nauseam, then the entire mREIT space will suffer. Most equities will suffer. It could lead to another recession. In fact, the Fed is pretty much responsible for every boom and bust we have had. A few rate hikes will not crush the company, but as always, keep a close watch on what the Fed is signaling. Now that the dividend has been cut and the negativity is priced in, we think the valuation is compelling and are upgrading shares from a sell to a hold.

