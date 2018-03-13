Specialty Research: Stellar Gene Therapy And Gene Editing Innovators

Luxturna made history as the first FDA-approved gene therapy but there are more gene therapies as well as gene editing innovations to feature this decade.

Despite over five decades of failure, Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) earned the unprecedented FDA approval of voretigene neparvovec-rzyl (Luxturna) - a one-time gene therapy for patients afflicted with biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy on Dec. 19, 2017. The aforesaid historic event laid the foundation for future approval, as it signaled the significant technological advancement brewing in this field as well as the lower regulatory hurdles to foster other stellar innovations. In following the advice of a stellar physician (Jeff Berman), we innovated our specialty coverage and launched this program back in 2017. And, we’ll push this coverage to other disease areas. For this research, we’ll feature the substantial prospects of gene therapy as well as gene editing.

Figure 1: Notable gene therapy and gene editing bioscience (Source: Google Finance)

As depicted in Table 1 below, various bioscience firms have favorable chances of delivering robust data outcomes include the following: Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV), Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT), Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA), Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO), Regenexbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX), and Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE). Moreover, the table is divided into various sections such as featured company, promising therapeutic, disease of interest, mechanism of action and phase of development. Furthermore, companies that we thoroughly investigated have their corresponding Integrated BioSci Investing research all in one place for your convenience. Depending on how much due diligence was conducted, the number of available articles can range from one to seven. And, the primary aim of this report to better assist you in our own due diligence process.



Featured Company Promising Therapeutic Disease of Interest Mechanism of Action Phase of Development Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) IBI Research: 1,2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 Vertex (beta thalassemia, SCD, and CF) Beta thalassemia/sickle cell disease (“SSD”), hemophilia A/B, glycogen storage disease Ia, Hurler syndrome, severe combined immunodeficiency (“SCID”), cystic fibrosis (“CF”), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (“DMD”), CAR-T Gene editing with CRISPR/Cas9 Phase 1/2 Bioverativ (BIVV), acquired by Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Sangamo (beta thalassemia/SCD) San Raffaele-TIGET (hemophilia) Beta thalassemia/SCD hemophilia A/B Gene editing (beta thalassemia and SCD) Gene therapy (hemophilia) Preclinical Editas Medicine (EDIT Various collaborations with Juno (CAR-T) Beta thalassemia/SCD,CF, DMD, alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency (“AATD”), CAR-T for cancer treatment, genetic/infectious disease of the eyes Gene editing with Crispr/Cas9/Cpf1 (NHEJ/HDR) Preclinical Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Novartis (HSC and CAR-T) Regeneron (AATR) Transthyretin Amyloidosis (“ATTR”), HBV, AATD, Primary Hyperoxaluria (“PH1”), Hematopoietic Stem Cells (“HSC”), CAR-T Gene editing with CRISPR/Cas9 Preclinical Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) IBI Research: Part I, II, III Bioverativ (SSD and beta thalassemia) Kite/Gilead (CAR-T) Pfizer (Hemophilia A, ALS/FTLD) Shire (Huntington) Hematology (hemophilia A/B, SSC, B-thalassemia) Metabolic (MPS1/2, Fabry) CNS (Huntington, tauopathies, ALS,FTLD) Immunology (undisclosed) Oncology (CAR-T, NKR) Sponsor (HIV) Gene editing (and transfer via AAV vector) Phase 1/2 (Hemophilia A/B) Phase 1/2 (MPS1/2) Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) IBI Research: Part I, II, III Various Retinal (wet AMD) Metabolic (HoFH/HeFH) Neurodegenerative disease (MPS1/2) NAV Platform (via AAV) vector gene therapy Preclinical (Phase 1/2 to commence mid-2018) Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) IBI Research: 1 Voretigene neparvovec-rzyl (Luxturna) Biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy. AAV vector delivery FDA-approved

Table 1: Leading gene editing and gene therapy innovators (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing System

Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (“CRISPR”)/Cas9 is a molecular tool analogous to a scissor that can precisely cut at any segment of our DNA (as shown in figure 2). Ultimately, the platform can remove the mutated or damaged genes (and to replace them with the correct sequences). Discovered in 1987 by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, Chief Scientific Officer, CRISPR/Cas9 was commonly found in bacteria. And yet, its function was quite unknown. It is most likely that bacteria use this system as a defense against viruses (that usually try to insert their own viral genes into the bacteria). In cutting out those foreign sequences, bacteria can protect themselves against viral invasions. Even more powerful than CAR-T, CRISPR/Cas9 can potentially deliver transformative treatments for a vast number of genetic diseases. Another mentionable note about his system is that it has been perfected by bacteria for millions of years; hence, it's highly likely to deliver robust results.

Figure 2: CRISPR/Cas9. (Source: Crispr Therapeutics)

Potential Risks

As with all investments, there are risks. As follows, the primary risk is that this field is still in its infancy: only limited data is available for the analysis and forecasting of future trials. Be that as it may, our analytical research thus far revealed favorable clinical outcomes (and substantial sales in the foreseeable future). That aside, there is no guarantee gene-based therapeutics will generate blockbuster sales (due to unforeseen market dynamics and other unaccountable variables).

Another potential concern is that if gene therapy can cure diseases, it’ll wipe out various therapeutic markets. That, nonetheless, is counterintuitive as the data suggested that gene therapy and editing won’t be a one-time treatment. For once, cells (including those that received the transferred gene) only have a finite number of divisions prior to death, thereby, making periodic treatments a requisite.

Final Remarks

In all, we expect the fields of gene therapy and editing to play increasingly prominent roles going forward. Over half-a-century of failures finally lead to the unprecedented approval of Luxturna that, in and of itself, restores vision in patients born with retinal blindness. The aforementioned historic event is only the tip of the iceberg. It's not far from the truth that this decade will witness significantly more approvals of gene-based medicines.

