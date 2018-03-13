Anheuser-Busch InBev: Investing In The Whole Company Or The Ambev Portion?

If you buy stocks on the NYSE and you want to invest in Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI), you have a choice of buying the whole company ABI (BUD) or their Brazilian based subsidiary Ambev (ABEV). ABI owns 54% of Ambev. Within ABI, Ambev controls the northern and southern parts of South America, Central America and the Caribbean, as well as Canada (see Figure 1).

Figure 1. Geographic distribution of Ambev

ABI has had a remarkable (and complicated) growth over the last fourteen years, and it is worthwhile to summarize the history in order to help understand what is going on and which the better investment is. The brewing industry, and alcohol industry in general, has been one of family-owned companies growing through mergers and acquisitions beyond their original local base to become regional and sometimes global enterprises.

Along the way many, but not all, have gone public to facilitate this growth. This is the case with ABI. In 2004, the 3rd largest brewer in the world (Interbrew) merged with the 5th largest brewer (Ambev) to form InBev. Interbrew was a Belgian-based family company with breweries in Belgium (Artois and Piedboef), Germany (Becks), Canada (Labatts), England (Bass) and China.

Ambev was a Brazilian-based brewery, operating in most of Mercosur countries following its takeover of Quilmes Group, owned by three families which arose from a 1999 merger of Antarctica and Brahma. Even though Ambev was the smaller partner, it was the most aggressive with regard to global growth and improved profitability. And today even though the Belgian and Brazilian families retain roughly equal ownership, it is the Brazilians that mostly run the show and have driven further mergers and acquisitions.

In 2008, InBev purchased US-based Anheuser-Busch for $52 billion to create ABI. In 2012, they bought full control of Mexico-based Grupo Modelo where they were a significant minority shareholder. In 2016, they purchased England-based SAB Miller for $107 billion. ABI is now the world's largest brewer with about 30% global market share (excluding some minority interests they have in other brewers).

The expansion has been expensive however, and even after regulatory-ordered divestitures, ABI still carries a debt load of $120 billion, which is over half of their market cap and over twice their annual revenue. One of the main issues going forward for ABI (and a relevant comparison point with Ambev) is how they will handle the debt.

The comparison between ABI and Ambev is partly a comparison of management efficiency. Ambev is renowned for their approach to ruthless cost control and zero-based budgeting. It is sometimes called the 3G Capital approach. 3G Capital is an investment company owned by the three Brazilian owners of Ambev. 3G Capital owns major North American restaurant and food companies such as Burger King, Tim Horton's and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) (together with Warren Buffett).

What specifically is the 3G model?

Buy companies with the idea of improving profitability through brand development and reducing costs. Lay off surplus or non-performing workers. Hire inexpensive and inexperienced (but smart and aggressive) workers with a mandate to reduce costs. Introduce zero-based budgeting where all expenditures must be justified.

This model has been criticized as disruptive to creating organic growth (increasing sales and product development) but has been applauded for introducing efficiencies. One of the key differences between 3G Capital and other cost-control investment funds is that they buy and manage to hold long term (i.e., develop the business and brands - not to flip).

Currently, Brazilian style (3G) management is having greater and greater influence within ABI. The Board of Directors has pretty much equal representation from the Brazilian Ambev faction and the Belgian Interbrew faction, with a smattering of Americans, other Europeans and other Latin Americans. There is a Brazilian CEO of the company and over half of senior management is Brazilian. Whenever there is a problem, it seems that Brazilians are brought in to fix it.

Recently, ABI appointed Brazilian Michel Doukeris to manage their US business to fix declining volumes and profitability (replacing another Brazilian somewhat ironically). For the last 7 years, Doukeris managed first the Chinese and then the whole Asia-Pacific portion of the business, a region which has shown remarkable growth and improvements in profitability under his leadership. He is also of the 3G management school so his joint abilities in creating brand growth and reducing costs hopefully will be positive for the US beer business.

There is debate within the Seeking Alpha commentator community about whether the 3G cost-cutting approach is good in the long term. Some of the anti-cost-cutting arguments seem a bit subjective so I decided to have a look at ABI (especially the North American business relative to the other geographic areas), with the thought that there may be an investment opportunity if profitability can be improved. Again, many of the regional breweries in the ABI umbrella are under 3G management style control, notably Asia and parts of North America.

ABI And Ambev Financials

Table 1 compares recently announced 2017 financial results and valuations for the two companies as per the financial statements for ABI and Ambev.

Table 1. Financial and stock valuation metrics of ABI and Ambev for fiscal 2017. Stock price as per March 9, 2018. Currency in USD, Ambev results reported in Brazilian Reals and converted to USD at 3.2 BRL/USD.

Metric ABI Ambev Ambev % of ABI Market cap, $ billions $220.2 $110.7 50.3 Number of shares, billion 1.93 15.71 Production Volume, million HL 612.6 162.8 26.6 Revenue, $ millions $56,444 $14,968 26.5 Share price, $/share $115.19 $7.14 Price/Book 3.0 8.0 Trailing P/E 43.0 50.6 Forward P/E 19.9 23.0 PEG 1.0 4.9 Operating Income, $ millions $16,959 $4,787 28.2 Operating Margin, % 30.0 32.0 Profit Margin, % 9.6 19.3 EBITDA, $ billions $22.1 $6.3 28.5 Total Debt, $ billions $119.8 $0.8 Net Debt, $ billions $104 ($2.4) Enterprise Value, $ billions $328 $108 32.9 Enterprise Value/EBITDA 14.8 17.1

Both the parent company and the subsidiary have similar profitability metrics; however, there is a valuation difference between the two companies. Is Ambev overvalued relative to its proportional share of ABI value. It has a market cap of 50% of ABI but is only contributing 27% of production volume, 27% of revenue and 28% of profit. The higher P/B of Ambev seems to confirm the overvaluation of Ambev relative to ABI. Conversely, you could argue that ABI is undervalued because the performance of Ambev is better. Both companies have similar operating margins at around 30% but the profit margin of ABI is much lower (about 10% vs. 20%).

The difference is due to the massive debt load that ABI has - $120 billion, which is more than half its market cap! The debt load is mainly due to recent acquisitions, especially Grupo Modelo and SAB Miller. We can examine the debt effect by calculating Enterprise Value. Ambev has 33% the EV of ABI which is more in line with their proportional contribution to ABI's value. By looking at EV/EBITDA Ambev is fairly well valued at more than 17 times while ABI has lower value due to concern about the net debt. If you consider an EV/EBITDA of <10 to be a buy indicator then neither company is undervalued.

Looking at the impact of the debt, the Enterprise Value of ABI is about $328 billion ($170/share). This is well above the current price of $115. Ambev on the other hand is in a very strong financial position and the stock appears to be fairly valued at $7. The very high debt levels for ABI should cause some concern about future profitability and one potential impact would be dividends. The following table looks at the dividend history for the two companies over the last 5 years.

Table 2. Dividend History of ABI and Ambev.

Item 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 BUD $/share $95 $100 $110 $120 $110 Div USD $3.03 $3.25 $3.95 $4.00 $4.43 DY 3.2 3.3 3.6 3.3 4.0 EPS $8.72 $5.54 $4.96 $2.83 $4.04 Div % EPS 35 59 80 141 110 ABEV $/share $6 $6 $5 $5 $6 Div BRL $0.12 $0.52 $0.15 $0.28 $0.39 Exchange 2.0 2.2 3.0 4.0 3.2 Div USD $0.06 $0.24 $0.05 $0.07 $0.12 DY 1.0 4.0 1.0 1.4 2.0 EPS BRL $0.75 $0.76 $0.79 $0.79 $0.74 EPS USD $0.38 $0.35 $0.26 $0.20 $0.23 Div % EPS 16 69 19 35 52

Ambev is pretty conservative on dividend payments and the yields are not that attractive to investors. Ambev dividends are also highly variable for two reasons: the downturn in the Brazilian economy in 2015 and 2016 which caused both a decrease in beer demand and a poorer exchange rate to the USD. For buyers of ABEV on the NYSE this is a risk factor. The economy is improving in Brazil and the currency is strengthening but it still has a ways to go to reach levels of four years ago.

With regard to ABI, in 2016 and 2017, they paid more in dividends than they earned. Unlike Ambev, ABI appears to be reluctant to cut dividends, but they need everything to go right in the future to maintain that position. Also, since the ABI dividend is paid in Euros, the consistency of USD dividends is dependent on a flat Euro/USD and overall stability in global foreign exchange markets given the nature of ABI earnings. All of that plus uncertainty about increasing interest rates increases the risk of a dividend cut.

Operating Efficiency Comparisons Of ABI And Ambev

The 2017 operating results for both companies are presented in Tables 3 and 4.

Table 3. Operating results for ABI for 2017 by region from company financial statements.

Item ABI 2017 Global North America Latin America West Latin America North* Latin America South Europe Middle East Africa Asia Pacific Vol, mil HL 612.6 113.5 110.6 119.4 34.1 131.7 102.0 Rev, mil $ $56,444 $15,588 $9,238 $9,775 $3,363 $10,344 $7,804 Cost sales, mil $ $21,386 $5,777 $2,555 $3,744 $1,207 $4,609 $3,201 SG&A, mil $ $18,099 $4,361 $2,876 $3,060 $781 $3,336 $2,735 Op income, mil $ $16,959 $5,450 $3,807 $2,971 $1,375 $2,399 $1,868 Op margin,, % 30.0 35.0 41.2 30.4 40.9 23.2 23.9 Rev/HL, $ $92.14 $137.34 $83.53 $81.87 $98.62 $78.54 $76.51 Cost sales/HL, $ $34.91 $50.90 $23.10 $31.36 $35.40 $35.00 $31.38 SG&A/HL, $ $29.54 $38.42 $26.00 $25.63 $22.90 $25.33 $26.81 Op income/HL, $ $27.68 $48.02 $34.42 $24.88 $40.32 $18.22 $18.31 Vol, %ABI 18.5 18.1 19.5 5.6 21.5 16.7 Rev, %ABI 27.6 16.4 17.3 6.0 18.3 13.8 Op income, %ABI 32.1 22.4 17.5 8.1 14.1 11.0

*Note that Ambev financial statements separate Brazil from CAC while the ABI financial statements combine them into Latin America North.

Within ABI, Latin America tends to have the highest operating margins while North America has the highest operating income due to the high revenues per hectolitre. Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific have the lowest profitability metrics.

Table 4. Operating results for Ambev for 2017 by region from Ambev financial statements. Converted to USD at 3.2 BRL/USD

Item Ambev 2017 Total Brazil* Central America Caribbean* Latin America South Canada Vol, mil HL 162.8 106.4 12.3 34.1 10.1 Rev, mil $ $14,968 $8,235 $1,479 $3,366 $1,889 Cost sales, mil $ $5,638 $3,090 $639 $1,288 $620 SG&A, mil $ $4,543 $2,648 $416 $776 $704 Op income, mil $ $4,787 $2,497 $424 $1,302 $565 Op margin, % 32.0 30.3 28.7 38.7 29.9 Rev/HL, $ $91.92 $77.43 $120.52 $98.82 $186.37 Cost sales/HL, $ $34.63 $29.05 $52.07 $37.81 $61.17 SG&A/HL, $ $27.90 $24.90 $33.90 $22.78 $69.46 Op Income/HL, $ $29.40 $23.48 $34.55 $38.22 $55.74 Vol, %Ambev 65.3 7.5 20.9 6.2 Rev, %Ambev 55.0 9.9 22.5 12.6 Op Income, %Ambev 52.2 8.9 27.2 11.8

*Note that Ambev financial statements separate Brazil from CAC while the ABI financial statements combine them into Latin America North.

LA south has some of the highest profitability metrics of the global ABI business. This is largely reflective of low Cost of Sales/HL and low SG&A/HL. LA north, which includes Brazil, which is 50% of Ambev's business, has had a tough couple of years due to the financial crisis. Canada has a very high revenue per hectolitre, even higher than the US (as reflected in the lower North American revenue per hectolitre). As a Canadian, I know that we are being gouged!

For the following historical comparison between ABI and Ambev on a regional basis, I only used the data from ABI's financial reports. This minimizes the currency exchange variability (Euro/USD exchange notwithstanding) and removes other differences between ABI and Ambev financial reports. The following analysis looks at three components of ABI's financial reports:

1. The Ambev portion (the northern and southern parts of South America together with Central America and the Caribbean). This region will be a proxy for a measure of the 3G system effectiveness even though it doesn't include Canada, which is part of Ambev. Canada is only about 6% of total beer production for Ambev so I am ignoring it even though it has disproportionately high revenue.

2. The North American portion - mostly the original Anheuser-Busch business in the U.S. (but also including Canada).

3. The remainder of the world: Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, Pacific and western Latin America including Mexico (non-Ambev business).

Here are the results presented graphically.

Figure 2. Beer production volume of ABI by region from 2009 to 2017. Prepared by author from ABI financial statements.

Beer volumes are steady in Latin America and are slightly decreasing in North America. The overall growth in beer production for ABI is due to the increase in the rest of the world. Rest of the world changes include the Grupo Modelo purchase in 2013, growth in Asia and the SAB Miller acquisition in 2016.

Figure 3. Operating margin of ABI by region from 2009 to 2017. Prepared by author from ABI financial statements.

ABI's operating margin is excellent and is steady at around 30%. Latin America's operating margin (the Ambev portion) has historically been the highest in the company although in 2016 and 2017 it has dropped due to the economic crisis in Brazil. The rest of Ambev's operations in Latin America have been strong. The decrease in Latin America operating margin the last two years has been offset by the increase from the rest of the world, again primarily Asia.

Figure 4. Revenue per hectolitre of ABI by region from 2009 to 2017. Prepared by author from ABI financial statements.

Revenue per hectolitre is highest in North America (even higher in Canada than in the U.S., which does contribute to Ambev profitability), which is not surprising given the standard of living. Latin America and the rest of the world are more or less the same. For the rest of the world, somewhat surprisingly there are similar revenues for Europe and Asia.

Figure 5. Operating Income per hectolitre of ABI by region from 2009 to 2017. Prepared by author from ABI financial statements.

Operating income per hectolitre is a key metric for brewers. North America has the highest operating income due to the high revenue per hectolitre. However, the operating margin is higher in Latin America due to lower costs.

Figure 6. Operating cost per hectolitre of ABI by region from 2009 to 2017. Prepared by author from ABI financial statements.

Employee Efficiency Of Ambev Compared To ABI

How much of Ambev's better cost control is due to employee efficiency in generating production and profit? Generally, good management leads to higher employee efficiency, especially with regard to production efficiency (amount of beer produced per employee) which is not necessarily the same as financial profitability. In this case, Ambev is better at generating volume, revenue and profitability than their parent ABI as seen in Table 5.

Table 5. Operating efficiency of ABI and Ambev employees in 2017. All financials are USD. Ambev financials were reported in Brazilian Reals and converted to USD at 3.2 Reals = 1 USD.

Metric ABI Ambev Hectolitres, millions 612.6 162.8 Net revenue, $ millions $56,444 $14,968 Operating Income, $ millions $16,959 $4,787 Operating margin, % 30.0 32.0 Employees 200,000 46,500 HL/employee, 3,000 3,500 Revenue/employee, $ $280,000 $320,000 Operating Income/employee, $ $85,000 $103,000

Investment Case For ABI

Here is the stock chart for the last 5 years. From 2014 to now, the stock price has been choppy with an increase from $93 to $110 - less than 5% per year. This is hardly spectacular, and certainly not a great investment return compared to the S&P 500 index. Like Ambev, it would have been a relatively poor investment if you bought in 2014. Part of the problem has been uncertainty about financial burdens from acquisitions and regional declines in beer sales.

Figure 7. Stock price of ABI; previous 5 years to March 9, 2018.

The chart doesn't show much direction for ABI. Now appears to be a better time to buy than a couple of months ago.

Things To Like About ABI

They brought in a Brazilian who was running the Asian business to run the North American (US) business. The Asian business has still lagged in profitability but it has grown rapidly and has improved cost control. This suggests that ABI will want both growth and cost control and is a positive sign for the North American business.

ABI also has a lot of growth potential in Asia and now in Africa (due to the SAB Miller purchase), as well as room for improved profitability in those regions to bring them more in line with the rest of the company.

Things To Not Like About ABI

As per Table 3, there are some regions that lag in profitability, such as Europe and Asia. Also the trends in the US have not been good with a declining market share for the Budweiser brands. The trend to increasing market share for craft brewers has been somewhat handled by ABI through their purchases of craft brewers, but it is questionable whether this strategy will be successful long term since the increased debt from acquisitions will likely not be covered by the increased margins.

Overall, ABI has too much debt ($120 billion) and if interest rates continue to rise, it could be a problem. The stock price has languished due to investor uncertainty how they will handle these headwinds. Also, the dividend is potentially at risk given the high payout ratio.

Conclusion And Target For ABI

I like the potential for increased global growth and profitability but stagnation and debt in some of their mature markets such as North America and Europe is a concern. The stock price could be flat or even decline over the short and medium term (next year or two) if the dividend is cut. My one-year target price for ABI is $115.

Investment Case For Ambev

Here is the stock chart for the last 5 years. There has been no improvement in price, which is pretty dismal. This would have been a terrible investment if you bought in 2014.

Figure 8. Stock price of Ambev; previous 5 years to March 9 2018.

The stock price weakened in 2015 and 2016 due to the economic crisis in Brazil, but if you had bought at the beginning of 2016, it would have been a good investment. There are signs of economic recovery and that is reflected in the stock price. Even now, the channel for Ambev suggests that now is a reasonable time to buy. Note that the stock price has reflected the strength of the Brazilian Real as per Figure 9.

Figure 9. Brazilian Reals per USD from 2013 to 2018.

Things To Like About Ambev

Ambev has very clear and focused financial statements, which I view as a good measure of management quality. They report the details of operating efficiency probably better than any other company that I have looked at. This is consistent with the 3G approach to wanting to improve efficiency.

They are also in recovery mode after the Brazilian economic crisis and this recovery will likely lead to high profitability, stock price and dividends, given that profitability is good and there are no large capital expenditures planned. There will be money available for increased dividends and/or share buybacks, which will be positive to the stock price and overall investor returns.

Things To Not Like About Ambev

The Brazil market has suffered in the last two years and that has dragged down Ambev's profitability. Also, there is more limited growth potential for Ambev compared to AB InBev given their restricted geography.

The dividend is not very high with typical yields less than 2%. They like to keep a conservative payout ratio and this has created volatility recently with declining dividends in 2015 and 2016 due to problems in Brazil. Earnings and dividends are also tied to the Brazilian with over half of their income coming from Brazil. There will be an ongoing currency risk and certainly this affected the stock price over the last few years.

Conclusion And Target For Ambev

The last half 2017 financial results showed signs of improvement in Brazil and the overall financial picture for Ambev looks good, especially the lack of debt. It looks like the market is beginning to realize this with the overall upturn in stock price in the last two years. My one-year target price for Ambev is $8 and I regard it as a long-term investment.

Conclusion And Rankings

I set out to evaluate whether the increasing 3G management style of Ambev is a deciding factor in whether to invest in one company over the other. I think that the jury is still out on 3G management, in that it is too soon to say whether they can turn the US beer business around. My hunch is that the 3G approach is the way of the future, and I am putting my money where my mouth is in that I own shares in Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) and Kraft Heinz.

Neither ABI nor Ambev are screaming buys at the moment. There are better places to invest now than in the brewing industry. However, if you want to own a brewer, which are generally solid businesses, then overall, I think that it is likely that Ambev will increase in price and that ABI's price will remain flat over the next year. My own view is that I want to own a piece of the largest brewer in the world, since I am overall bullish on sin stocks and I am not expecting these types of stocks to ever become very inexpensive. My choice is Ambev and I own shares.

In the longer term, there is another bullish factor for Ambev. Normally, ABI likes to own 100% of their acquisitions. This is not the case for Ambev and it is logical to think that ABI will eventually want to own the other 40%. At the moment, they don't have the cash but eventually they will probably buy more of Ambev. This is a good reason to consider Ambev to be a long-term buy and hold investment.

Table 6. Ranking of ABI and Ambev as investments.

Company Rank Current Price Analyst Target Price, 1 year My Target Price, 1 year My Target Dividend Yield My Target total 1-year return Ambev 1 $7 $7 $8 2.0 16% ABI 2 $115 $122 $115 4.0 4%

