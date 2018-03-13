Kinder Morgan: Will The Pain Continue?

Image Source: Kinder Morgan

Dividend investors looking for exposure to energy markets have had a rough time (for nearly four years) in fighting the tides, and those with long exposure to Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) have faced some of the worst of it. After the company's massive dividend reduction two years ago, share prices have had trouble gaining traction. Many of the bulls have already thrown in the towel, and those that have held their own may feel as though it is time to fine greener pastures in other parts of the market. But many of those same negative events that lead to KMI's collapse are beginning to turn, and if you are an investor that is looking for a cheap dividend stock in an otherwise elevated market, you could do a lot worse than KMI. Despite the stock's sluggishness post-2016, we view the currently depressed levels as another opportunity to buy as a means to capitalize on a likely rally in energy prices and Kinder Morgan's promise to re-initiate its stance as a primary dividend payer in the energy space. We are long KMI and will consider adding on further weakness.

In all of the recent carnage, it may be difficult for some investors (especially those with positions) to have an objective view of what has actually happened to the company over the last five years. Valuations in KMI are down -56.3% during this period, with most of the recent activity showing as a period of sideways indecision. This is not entirely surprising given the fact that Kinder Morgan has largely fanned the flames consuming the company in its credibility issues. Are those issues behind the company? The answer probably lies the company's ability to deliver in areas where it failed in the past, namely in its dividend sustainability.

If there is a metaphor to be used here, maybe it is the idea of the 'reformed' convict that may become a completely different person and no longer resemble the person that committed the crime in the first place? If Kinder Morgan were in front of the 'parole board' it would be a good idea to cite the fact that the company was able to use its time to reduce its debt while still maintaining a relatively impressive period of development productivity. Would that be enough for investors to return in droves? Only time will tell. But, in our view, this is a cyclical macro period that has reached its point of completion and the stock's elevated dividend yield (of 3.06%) will be icing on the cake if eventual rallies in energy prices help generate a turnaround for KMI.

One of the factors that could support the stock in the current environment is the sheer size of its operations. Kinder Morgan owns or operates roughly 180 North American terminals (over 38,000 miles of pipeline), and the company transports 40% of all natural gas used by consumers in the U.S. It must be remembered that the volatile bear market in WTI crude prices, which became extreme beginning in July of 2014, has moderated on a more near-term basis. This has been true across a broad range of assets in the energy space with crude and natural gas showing strong evidence of stabilization.

This lends credence to the underlying trends in energy resources, and the length of time characterizing this activity suggests the declines are likely over in WTI crude. In our view, this trend reversal alone could be enough to change the trading tone for the industry through the remainder of this year (and lend further support to KMI while it trades at these longer-term lows).

Record withdrawal levels in the natural gas space put Kinder Morgan in a unique position within that industry, and these are all factors that support the outlook for revenues (and better dividend payouts) into 2020.

The trend also remains healthy in U.S. natural gas consumption and exports. The impact here is more likely to be longer-term in nature but no less significant. Natural gas provides a backstop to enable renewable power generation and it works as a reliable source of energy capable of meeting the rising demand for electric vehicles. Ultimately, this suggests Kinder Morgan is relatively well-protected from external shocks in commodities prices and is still in a position to gain traction from trends developing in the current macro environment.

We are viewing WTI crude markets as the best indicator of what is likely to happen in the space, and a bullish move through $62.50 would invalidate the downtrend channel that is currently showing on the 2-hour charts. An upside break here suggests a test of last month's highs, and likely another round of financial news headlines discussing 'rallies' in energy. The time to start building exposure is now, and with KMI is trading at depressed levels. If we are seeing the beginnings of a true turnaround, downside risk in KMI has been significantly limited. We are still holding in a low-interest rate environment, and the stock should be on the radar for long-term positioning strategies. Our verdict: This is a beaten-up company that has not yet benefited from the turnaround that is developing in energy. At this time next year, KMI should be moving higher and dividend investors will be looking forward to a steadily improving yield-payout scenario for its shares.

What is your position on KMI?

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.