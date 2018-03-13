Resolute Energy Blinks In Q4 Updates: C-Bench Drilling Halted, Lower Type Curves, 2018 Production Guidance Lower, And No Completions Until May?

The plot thickens. Quite a bit has happened since the last conference call in November as Resolute Energy has released new information regarding its plans for drilling in the Wolfcamp A, B and C intervals of Reeves County. On one side activist investors are clamoring to force two representative seats on the board and on the other side skeptics are questioning the company's data regarding its well production. I happen to be in the skeptic club. I view the attempts by the activist ("nine-point nine percenters") as valiant but misplaced given that the economics behind Resolute's well production is simply not compelling. The risk-reward on REN equity is skewed too far to the risk side of the equation. Reading their recent press release was exciting and entertaining, but many new questions now arise with their dramatic shift in strategy of pad drilling and halting any further C-bench drilling. But the bombshell in the Q4 press release was the following statement:

While these (Wolfcamp C) results are encouraging, Resolute intends to complete additional testing and observe production over a longer period of time before pursuing full scale development of these deeper zones.

Wow. While the company licks their wounds from the losses on these four Wolfcamp C wells (approx. $40 million of capex down the drain) they are going to "observe" production. That's a PC friendly way of saying they are counting the dollar losses every month that passes by with $2.50 nat gas and $17/bbl NGL on wells that have a GOR of 7000 or more. And what exactly do they mean by "additional testing"? Does that involve capex dollars? More losses potentially on the way? Maybe they are testing how much gas they can squeeze into a field pipe before it bursts at the seams. And what is encouraging about the results? The fact that the drill bit didn't break on the way down? Maybe it would have been better if the drill bit did break and the hole was plugged and cemented shut. In that scenario, you only lose $2 million per well not $13 million. How about the loss of -$3.5 million NPV on each well? Could the company please supply a type curve on these wells? Will they get to 180,000 boe cumulative at month 12? Centennial did last year, but that curve was never mentioned again. Something about 300 bbls oil per day at month 6 or 7 scuttled that idea rather quickly. Wolfcamp Cs are gas bags, plain and simple. Just look at the huge rise in gas volume of the two wells REN brought online in December on the lease. It's almost a factor of 8:1.

It's refreshing to see the company react to a simple article on Seeking Alpha in such an expedient manner. Or maybe Monarch lobbed in a few phone calls. It's not important. But the company has a fresh new direction, but the same people running the ship. In this press release, the company surprised on multiple levels here and my aim is to highlight the five largest issues still remaining and the strategies Resolute is pursuing going forward. The aim of this piece is to be brief as more details will be revealed on the conference call in the coming week and once the always important 10-K is released.

Issue #1: Q4 2017 Production Actuals and A New 2018 Schedule

The company managed to reach 25,481 boe/day in Q4 in the Permian properties only, excluding Aneth. Recall our projection was for 23,500 boe/day. The difference was due to 180,000 boe not reported by REN to the Texas RRC in half of November and December from two wells, the S. Elephant B307SL and the S.Elephant C207SL. Why the data was not at the RRC (but both Yeungling wells were) likely has to do with the sensitive nature of the Wolfcamp C production and/or well interference with the parent South Elephant wells. In the coming month or two, the picture should be clearer. Adjusting for this production (REN supplies the 60-day IP or 60 days of production) the Q4 estimate ties exactly with actuals. The expectation was that these two new wells, one lower B, and one Wolfcamp C would hit in January. So our January projection is now lower and our December is higher. More interesting though total company production was 27,500 boe/d including the 1 month of Aneth and a total oil cut of 52%. Recall the Aneth production is 95% oil as mentioned in their last K and Qs so that math puts the Permian only production at a 48.4% oil cut in the fourth quarter. The oil cut is trending down in subsequent quarters, not trending up. Look for that oil cut to further decline in Q1 as the company is bringing on just 1 or two completions over the entire three months, and all of the new wells are gassier (lower oil cut) than the existing legacy production. In addition, the oil cut continues to drop as older wells see their reservoir pressures drop and the gas rates climb every month or two by 1 or 2 percentage points.

Issue #2: Lower Type Curves and More Confusing Curves - What Happened to 2.3 Million boe EUR?

This language is now gone from their presentation, but the same elevated type curve is still present (clip) illustrating 640,000 boe at month 12, a pure fantasy as we mentioned in the other pieces.

More shocking however is a very strange looking Wolfcamp B 10,000 ft lateral curve reaching 600,000 boe at month 24, almost 50 percent lower than their Wolfcamp A 10,000 curves in the December presentation. That economics can't possibly be 35% IRR with wells reaching 300,000 boe at month 12. This is likely a typo as the company meant to say "negative 35% IRR". Keep in mind here on these slides G&A is excluded, as well as an additional $2.75 in LOE/boe cost in gas processing/NGL fractionation fees REN currently pays to the gas plant in the "liquid/gas" currency form. Recall those Wolfcamp B wells have a 30-35% oil cut. Difficult to see a positive IRR with NGL at $17 and nat gas at $2.50. This is very confusing. On the left, you have wells "apparently" reaching 950,000 boe at month 12, and yet the same wells in Wolfcamp B just a few hundred feet lower you have wells reaching 550,000 boe at month 12. Resolute, which one is it? In the past, you claimed Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B wells were similar in performance. If you halted drilling of 10,000-foot Wolfcamp C wells will you halt drilling of 10,000 ft Wolfcamp B wells also?

Also, to confuse matters even more, the company has added new "averages" in their type curve (the thin red line) with lower bounds and grey shaded "noise bands". Going forward it will be interesting to see how wells plot against that lower bound dotted line. That appears to be where the "true" economics lie.

What is not clear in each of the curves is the source of the data behind these curves? Some are elevated, some are lower. There are 7500 curves higher than 10,000 ft curves. Much like Whiting cherrypicked data constantly in its type curves we expect the same attempt at the cherry tree in these fabrications as well. How can the original types curves be the same from December if all of the numbers are now lower? Also, why does the 10,000 foot Appaloosa slide depict all the actual wells trending lower (due to interference) yet the parent type curve remains at the elevated level?... There is not a single new well online with any lengthy production to support that top black curve. NSAI take note here. It's not clear whether this is statistical trickery or statistical illiteracy. I hope the analysts on the call jump all over these curves. What is the company using for its reserve calculations? Actual averages? The upper band, the bottom of the band, or the inflated top parent type curve which remains to be pure fantasy? It would be nice to see how many wells represent that upper band, and which wells they are. Back to the database, I guess.

Issue #3: Lower Total 2018 Production Guidance: 30,000-33,000 boe/d

Resolute Management seems to be defiant on that 42,000 boe exit rate, so much so that they resorted to math tricks in backloading all of their production in Q3/Q4. Note also in the press release the company is now pad drilling one 5000' x 10,000' section of land in Mitre/Ranger and plans to drill nine wells from three separate benches, and will be holding all three rigs in one place. I sure hope the spacing is 350 feet or less like the last wells they drilled in close proximity to each other. This will help prove the "cube effect" and will demonstrate how much oil they can extract from just one concentrated section of Delaware property. I am willing to bet they space those laterals 650 feet apart or more to avoid the damage due to interference from neighboring wells. The company makes no mention of well cost, so it is assumed that drilling this concentrated pad group of 9 wells offers no efficiencies of scale. What you get is a more focused completion schedule and hopefully lower interference effects. This is counter to other pad clusters we have seen where interference seems to play a stronger role in wells drilled with 350 ft offsets. Just because you complete wells at the same time doesn't eliminate interference effects, it simply minimizes downtime. Just last month Parsely Energy (NYSE:PE) announced they were scuttling the 350' offset for the "immediate future" until they "better understand" these wells. Sure, they understand perfectly well 300 ft spacing does not work. It's not clear that 600' spacing works either.

Most important though is the new "lowered" guidance of 30,000-33,000 boe/day for 2018 in total, down from 32,000-34,000 in their forecast just back in November. This is a drop of nearly 5 percent and is the gentle way of the company saying the interference problem is not an issue. However, the data indicate the wells are going to fall a lot faster than REN believes. It is also possible the lowered 2018 total production reflects the lack of any real completions until mid/late April (first batch of 9) and then subsequent batches in August, September, and October. Or maybe the production is lower because of the four Wolfcamp C gas bags that are now just coming online in Q1.

Issue #4: Backloading is the new Frontrunning - Math Tricks to Goose Q4 2018 Exit Rate

Front running is a nasty term in the equity and futures markets and usually involves one player abusing an advantage over a slower player. But Backloading is the E&P's version of late Q4 corporate window dressing to make the waning months of the year look spectacular. As I mentioned in my earlier piece I projected REN's full-year volume to hit 35,000 boe/day with an even loaded schedule of 3 completions per month, each month in succession. By pushing all the completions to late Q2, Q3 and Q4 what Resolute Energy is doing here is a simple math trick as I will explain below. Again, because their existing PDP production portfolio is declining so rapidly (approx. 70% per year), REN needs to keep completing 2-3 wells per month just to remain flat. That said, you can see the company has stated that Q2 production will fall all the way to 22,000-23,000 boe/d because of the delay in pad drilling logistics, but will make up for it in the back months of Q3 and Q4. What this creates is an enormous spike in volume in the 2nd half of the year. Our revised forecasts for their "delay tactic" strategy look much lower. Using the same curves in my earlier projections, I have altered my completion cadence to match REN's gant chart on slide 16. So let's explore both scenarios and a third one at that.

Below, in the first figure, I demonstrate the exit rate if each well comes on-line in succession each month. This is the same chart from my prior article but adjusted for the missing 180,000 boe in Nov./December from the two new wells not reported to the RRC on the pending report. Everything else was kept the same regarding timing of completion. Note the Q4 exit rate remains at roughly 33,500 boe/day.

Next in Scenario "PAD DRILLING DELAY" I demonstrate the exit rate if each well is held off until late April for batch 1, and then late Sep./Oct. for batches 2 and three. The same sequence that REN is communicating in their gant chart. Note the numbers game they are playing here. These are all the same wells, all the same decline rates, but their timing is just shifted to Q3/heavy Q4. This "delay" gooses the Q4 exit rate to 38,500 boe/day yet results in an annual total production of just 31,307 boe/day. Interesting that this is nearly identical with REN's new guidance of 30,000 to 33,000 boe/day.

Why do this? First off, it makes the Q4 production rate look spectacular, just when the company wants it to look spectacular. The fourth quarter is when compensation and bonuses are decided, year-end awards are handed out and the executive's production rate linked compensation is measured. Also, reserves are calculated at year end to support the 10-K.

REN is able to book higher reserves in Q4 if its wells are producing at peak rates in Q4. This lumpiness will lead to a large drop in Q2 of the subsequent year when all of these three 9-well clusters begin their steep production declines coincidently. Bad for Q2 but good for Q4.

Let's pretend for a minute that REN was to do something even more radical. That is, hold off all of the 36 completions until the late summer and fall, pushing the completions to August/September/October/November/December. That is, nothing for Jan.-July, but then a big spate of completions August thru December. What does it look like now?...

Well, Q2 falls all the way to 16,350 boe/d (seriously risking revenue cash flows) until the completions begin, and then volume spikes back up to an incredible 35,000 boe/d in Q3 and an even more amazing 48,261 boe/day in the sole month of December. Wow, what spectacular production! Really? Unfortunately, the yearly rate now drops to an abysmal 26,326 boe/day, almost 5000 boe/day below the company's current guidance of 31,500 boe/day for the full year.

This is nothing more than the age-old concept of bar-belling… where your average is skewed by a low number and a very high number.

So the takeaway here is that backloading works, it boosts Q3 and Q4 for a brief interval of a few months and then the portfolio begins to decline. By altering this completion schedule so drastically REN is actually creating more volatility in its quarterly production numbers, unusual for a company to do this. In addition, the pushed out schedule of completions alters the company's AP or accounts payable, further manipulating the EBITDA calculation and the free cash flow calculation. Pushing out those payables to Q3 preserves cash flow in Q1/Q2 when the revenues from legacy production plummet almost 25% given flat pricing for WTI. In addition, REN is overhedged in Q1/Q2 possibly, beyond the 60% limit the company has established, depending on how low production becomes in late Q2. Also, REN has sort of boxed themselves in here. If they accelerate the rate of completions they miss the Q4 exit rate completely. However if they delay the completion schedule any further than it is now then they reach the exit rate but miss the 2018 total production rate, a more critical number by far. And all of this assumes every well reaches 350,000 boe (Mustang) and 450,000 boe (Appaloosa) by month 12 on average. They have a lot of risk on the table.

More startling though, REN is "all-in" or shooting the moon on its 9 well pad drilling test in late April/early May. If anything goes wrong with those 9 wells the entire year would be possibly crippled as that month represents now 25% of the full year production. Again, it seems the risks are increasing here, not decreasing. What kind of spacing can we expect on those 9 wells in Ranger? Well, wouldn't it be nice if REN drilled all nine of them across the full 1-mile section width, placing each lateral 600 feet apart all at the upper Wolfcamp A level? This would be nearly identical to what Cimarex did in WoodState, just 4 miles to the southwest.

Texas RRC - Online Research Queries The map below illustrates the production from Woodstate as reported by the Texas RRC.

Cimarex saw those wells hold up rather well for 10 months , with each lateral reaching on average approximately 450,000 cumulative boe at month 12. But then in month 13, 14, the GOR spiked on the entire section/reservoir and the oil production fell sharply across all the leases.

Does Resolute management really believe they are going to see results 40-50% higher than Woodstate just 3 miles down the road? If management is going to stand behind their downspacing claims then Resolute should drill the entire section in Ranger. Place nine laterals in the Appaloosa Wolfcamp A in Ranger, nine more laterals in the B and nine more in the Lower A. Let's see what kind of oil comes out of 27 laterals of Swiss cheese in Ranger. The investor community doesn't believe your downspacing claims Resolute. Here is your chance to prove it to them. No need to drill in the other Miter section of 1200 acres. The Ranger 1200 acres is enough, keep all three rigs there all year long. Six hundred foot spacing. Forget about Mustang. Bronco has already been abandoned. You've already thrown that expensive $160MM Bronco acquisition to the curb. What, no Bronco development in 2018? Keep all three rigs right there on Cattle Lane Blvd in Ranger and drill or mow the entire lawn. Drill all of it. That is what we want to see. We want to see 650,000 boe at month 12 on average from 27 different laterals in Ranger. Six hundred feet apart laterally and 500 feet apart vertically. If the A and B are such thick prolific intervals there is plenty of room. Drill away. If every lateral gushes to 650,000 boe at month 12 you can guarantee the stock will rocket to $60 dollars a share like many people hope it will. Think of the executive compensation payout possibilities.

The company will never pursue this because they know that downspacing fails and infill drilling results in reduced production across all intervals. Heavier stress on the delicate reservoir pressure as well. Plus drilling those 27 laterals in Ranger will pretty much close the book on those 1200 Ranger acres for future production. Not to mention the higher risks of well interference. Pushing fluids from one borehole into another borehole pushes sand out of the cracks of the parent well and cripples it almost permanently. Plus sand builds up and plugs the holes of the perf casing. Interference causes a lot more problems than people are led to believe.

Find a "cluster" (as my associate refers to it) in the Delaware that has more than 8 wells per interval per section and you will find drastically reduced oil rates, higher GORs and faster falling reservoir pressures and hastened depletion rates. Downspacing has its limits. It varies with acreage, the gassier parts clearly the riskier parcels. Even in oily sections, Parsley figured that out. EOG has been mum on the issue. WPX has admitted downspacing has limits. They burned up plenty of capex on that attempt in CBR-22. Other operators are slowly backing away from these claims. Many of these eager E&Ps in the Permian are discovering that in lower quality tier acreage it is difficult to get 6-7 consistent equal producing laterals from a section. Eight you are clearly losing oil between one or more laterals. Twelve laterals are out of question and 16 is a massive waste of capex at a given interval. But the effect on the reservoir at month 12 or 14 is the more startling trend beginning to appear. Just look at Wood State in month 12. On gassier acreage downspacing sputters out after about 5 or six laterals in each section. Operators are moving laterals up or down in a hexagonal pattern but no section has truly demonstrated solid performance for a continual 24 months, not to mention 12 months.

Issue #5: When Lease Operating Expense is Not Lease Operating Expense

In a predictable move, REN continues to publish in their presentations these unusually high IRRs (>100%) and PV-10s per well. After looking closer at this issue it seems REN is not fully disclosing ALL of the costs that go into LOE or Lease Operating Expense. The issue here surrounds Nat Gas Liquids or NGLs. As mentioned in my prior articles the conversion of NGLs created at the gas plant are performed at a rate of 122.5 bbls NGL/mcf. Looking at the nearby Targa gas plants (any of the 15 or so scattered throughout west Texas ) they list 122-125 repeatedly as the conversion rate at the plant for NGLs, both in their 2016 and 2017 annual reports.

So, what exactly is REN using? Well, first off, when reporting their IPs on new wells the company converts 2 stream to 3 stream using an elevated 148 NGLs/mcf. We have not seen any wells produce a wet stream of this nature into NGLs at that rate. It may be theoretically possible but again we have not seen the actual data in the field achieve this. This inflates RENs reported IP24, IP30, 60, etc, by the appropriate amount of 10-15%. However, when it comes to quarterly profits, REN reports its NGL conversion a bit differently than in its presentation slides. The 148 disappears. Here is the Q3 10-Q table showing NGL and Gas coming from the Permian and the production amounts (source). Note the 480,000 bbls of NGLs sold in Q3. Keep in mind this is all Permian NGL, as Aneth creates almost zero nat gas liquids from the CO2 flood basin.

Notice only $10.59 in realized price for NGL and just 480,000 bbls of NGL. Wait a minute. REN said it was using 148 NGL/bcf. Given the quarter produced roughly 5000 mcf of wet gas that should have translated to 753 barrels of NGL at the 148 rate, and 625 bbls NGL at the 122.5 rate. Where did all the extra NGL go? Well, REN's contract with the gas plants is obviously "percent of proceeds " contracts or PIK-Pay In Kind volumes. How much volume? Well, using the math this means REN paid roughly 175,000 bbls of NGL to the plant (nearly 26%) at a "value level" of $17.50 /bbl in Q3 and roughly 125 mcf or about 3%. In addition, REN's much lower NGL realized cost of 10.59 is nearly a $7.00 swing on its production volumes, again these are part of gas processing and fractionation costs.

All of this creates nearly $2.75 LOE/boe additional cost that needs to be carried through the IRR and PV-10 calculations.

We did not come across any missing crude barrels, so it appears the company is only giving away nat gas and NGL as part of its midstream variable costs.

These are not small amounts, placing REN true LOE at closer to $8.00 to $8.50 in the Permian. But management relegates these costs to a mere footnote in the presentation slides. Ren may not call it LOE given it is a downstream cost, but it's a cost none the less like other costs necessary to manufacture a barrel of NGL. If the company is so insistent on selling so much NGL from its wells then they need to report that cost in the fully loaded LOE. Making that adjustment, REN's true LOE is 5.67 + 2.75 or nearly 8.42 LOE/boe. Analysts and investors take note, as long as heavy NGL volumes are part of REN's products that extra cost needs to bbe accounted for. Suddenly those 33% IRRs in Mustang and Wolfcamp B wells now seem at risk of slightly breakeven after factoring in all of the cost structure.

Are the Appaloosa A wells the only money maker left? Let's hope those profits on a per well basis balance the losses on Wolfcamp C wells and the other problems the company will encounter going forward. Hopefully, Monarch has already started circulating a bid list of potential suitors and began examining the true after tax cash flows this company seems not to create. But more importantly, I'm hoping those two representatives put on the board peel back some of that $100 million in executive compensation that is to be paid out based on production levels and change of control scenarios. Monarch should start looking at the bylaws now while they have the time. The clock is ticking and the proxy vote looks to be a lock by the now 40-50% ownership by the acting in concert clan of funds. The late spring will be exciting. Declining legacy production, 9 well pad drilling results in Ranger and proxy votes all right on top of each other.

