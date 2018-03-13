Terrific Tuesday - Markets Blast Higher Just Because

Still, we have to go with the flow and the flow is certainly going upstream.

No news is good news.

That's true for the markets as the lack of negatives puts us back into default up mode, despite there not being any real positives to point to either. We're well over our bearish levels now and in full-on recovery mode and, usually, I would make a comment about yesterday's comically low volume but that never seems to matter either - so we're just going to go with the flow and enjoy the ride until it stops.

This morning we had a calmer CPI number at 0.2% as energy prices came down and the Core CPI (ex food and energy) remains at 1.8%, which briefly blasted the markets higher but then Trump fired Rex Tillerson and we gave back half the gains but now Trump appointed the CIA Director (Pompeo) to be Secretary of State.

The good news is Pompeo is being replaced by Deputy Director Gina Haspel, who is an actual CIA lifer and was, in fact, Obama's Director of National Clandestine Services and I don't know exactly what it is but it sounds cool!

Meanwhile, the Saudis have lost control of the price of oil (/CL) and we shorted it this morning at $61.50. My reasoning is:

I think the Saudis have, at great expense, been sustaining Brent above $65 and they are having trouble keeping a lid on production (for other OPEC members) and the US is killing them with their production increase and they can't sustain it long enough to make the IPO, so they are delaying the IPO. If it weren't almost May, I'd bet oil would crash hard but, as it is, I just like the bet from $61.50 to $60 for now and then we'll see if that holds.

As to the indexes - I would have said watch the 50 DMA on the Dow at 25,304 but we blasted over that this morning so now just make sure it doesn't break down but the Nasdaq is 7.5% over it's 50 DMA at 6,766 and the Russell is 3% over 1,554 with the S&P up 2.5% from 2,572. Only the NYSE hasn't crossed back over their 50 DMA at 12,974 and that's the last line we need to confirm the rally is back in full swing.

Nonetheless, I was on CNBC Japan last night and they asked me what my top concern was and I said it was Trade Wars but only because Central Bank tightening wasn't a "concern" - as it's already a fact in progress. Given the current environment of monetary policy tightening and rising rates coupled with the possibility of a Global Trade War - I told the interviewer we were still playing things cautious with our Long-Term Portfolio over 80% in CASH!!!.

I said we plan on deploying more cash when the S&P drops to 2,400, which is 15% down from the current 2,800.

Not that we don't enjoy the rally. Our Long-Term Portfolio (LTP) has jumped to $590,188, which is up 18% for the year (we started fresh with $500K on Jan 2nd) and that's up $32,000 since FRIDAY morning's Report - without touching a single position. Come on folks, this is ridiculous - markets can't sustain these kinds of gains. Even worse, it's all just the net $77,702.50 in positions we had on Friday (see the Report), the cash is the same $480,343.75 but now the positions are worth $109,845.

Well, I shouldn't say "worth" but it's what they priced at at yesterday's close. So the positions themselves popped $32,142.50 (41.3%) in two sessions. Of course we are using margin and options for leverage but, NONETHELESS, this is a ridiculous amount of money to make in two days and it simply indicates that we have a completely broken system that will, one day - come off the rails in a spectacular fashion.

Disclosure: I am/we are short USO, TSLA, NFLX, QQQ, IWM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Positions as indicated but subject to RAPIDLY change (currently mainly cash and an otherwise slightly bearish mix of long and short positions - see previous posts for other trade ideas).