Altria: Making Smoking Cool Again?

There is good reason to believe Altria can take market share away from their competitors with the IQOS products, set to be distributed in the USA Exclusively by Altria.

The company has the number one selling cigarette brand in the United States, and has a large portfolio of tobacco products.

This article will give a brief overview of the past achievements of Altria (MO), and how I think they can grow future market share with the help of IQOS products, developed by Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) and set to be distributed by Altria in the USA, as well as an overview of the IQOS product, and how Altria will market it to reach a new segment of tobacco consumers. If they can market the IQOS product successfully, I think Altria can take significant market share away from other tobacco companies

Fundamentals

In 2017 Altria paid shareholders 4.8 billion in dividends, and repurchased more than 2.9 billion of company shares. Over the last 5 years Altria had a total shareholder return of 181%, which outperformed the both the S&P 500 and the S&P Food, Beverage and Tobacco index by more than 70%. The company has increased the dividend 51 times in the last 48 years.

Chart provided by (Altria.com)

Increased profits from Tax Reform

Beginning in 2018, and going forward, the company's results will benefit from the lower 21% U.S. federal statutory corporate rate, and the lower taxes from the AB InBev (NYSE:BUD) dividends. Another result of this legislation was a one-time deemed repatriation tax that made the dividends Altria received from AB InBev last year, tax free.

IQOS Will be the Future

IQOS should offset some of the lost revenue from smokers forced to quit by increased taxes, new regulations on nicotine. In 2015, Altria entered into an exclusive partnership with Philip Morris International where PMI markets IQOS products internationally while Altria distributes these products in the United States.

I am not the only one excited about IQOS. On the last earnings call February 1st, CEO Marty Barrington reinforced the company's commitment to marketing the IQOS product in the United States, and becoming the leader in the non-combustible reduced risk product (RRP) market.

About the IQOS Product

Heat Not Burn (HNB) technology has similarities between both vaping and conventional cigarette smoking. A quote from an excellent Vapingpost article (here) sums up the difference between the technologies in a way a shareholder of Philip Morris will appreciate. "Unlike e-cigarettes that can be used with nicotine-free e-liquids, HNB cigarettes are tightly associated to nicotine, and specifically designed to resemble to their combustible siblings. The combination of a tobacco stick and a heating element will offer the user to choose amongst the different brands, maybe the same he/she was used to, and select the tobacco stick that better fits to his/her taste."

As a shareholder of Altria, the fact that the consumer uses the same brand is especially appealing for Altria because they can still leverage the wildly popular Marlboro brand of cigarettes and convert e-cigarette users to the Marlboro brand, while offering current Marlboro smokers an alternative to combustible cigarettes.

Because heat sticks are so close to actual cigarettes, the new products will roll right into the existing distribution networks. HNB cigarettes still use tobacco leaf in sticks supplied in 20 packs that can be used at the same intervals as regular cigarettes. These sticks also burn like tobacco giving the user a similar experience. This differs from vapor technology in device appearance and consumer experience.

Below are the packages of Marlboros used in IQOS - which are very close in appearance to regular cigarettes. I recommend watching the full Youtube video (here) - the Avail Vapor video creator describes the experience of using the IQOS, along with the current HNB competition.

Make Smoking Cool Again

Based on many reviews of the HNB products, I believe IQOS are the best HNB products currently on the market. This presents an amazing opportunity for Altria to poach users who are loyal to other brands of combustible cigarettes. There is also opportunity here to appeal to a new brand of smokers.

There are a few hints of where Altria plans to go with the IQOS technology in the United States. A recent article in Bloomberg highlights the recent push towards innovation, by large tobacco companies. During a speech at an investor conference in Boca Raton FL, Altria CEO Marty Barrington stated that the company is developing its U.S. Marketing strategy. This plan will include "flexible retail concepts" offering "guided trails". He then showed the audience pictures of the upscale IQOS stores in Japan and Italy.

The strategy should mirror the one Philip Morris has already implemented in the markets it now sells IQOS. These stores have IQOS devices setup, where product experts give visitors "guided trials" on the IQOS products. These stores also have an area where customers can use the IQOS product, while taking advantage of free Wi-Fi, and drinking complimentary beverages.

This concept should do well in America, where many still recognize the Marlboro brand, but have grown up watching anti-smoking campaign ads where the primary message is people who still smoke cigarettes are just plain-stupid. Altria now has a chance to reach a new generation of consumers, with new technology presented in an atmosphere that is upscale and trendy.

Picture provided by (imegetic.pt)

Conclusion

If you believe that Altria can make smoking trendy again, then you should immediately buy this stock. As an Altria Shareholder you will be an owner of the one of the most shareholder-friendly companies on the planet, and this is a great entry point before the IQOS implementation gets rolling in the USA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM, BUD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.