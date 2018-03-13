BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust: Fair Value $9 Per Share At Current Oil Prices

In reality, the distributions are likely to be less than this.

For those of you who follow BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) closely, this headline should come as no surprise. In recent months, there have been numerous articles on this site highlighting the limited payouts that will likely occur prior to the trust's inevitable dissolution. Still, the market continues to place a premium on this asset that is difficult to justify, although clearly linked to the "face value" yield of 18%. Due to the complicated structure of this particular royalty trust, however, the remaining distributions will be substantially less than its current price unless there is a significant and persistent increase in the price of oil.

Previous contributors have often pointed to the "Reserve Estimates" in the annual 10-K as a proxy for the fair value of the trust. According to the 2017 report:

Based on the 2017 twelve-month average WTI Price of $51.34 per barrel, other economic parameters prescribed by the Conveyance, and utilizing procedures specified in Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification (FASB ASC) 932, Extractive Activities - Oil and Gas, BP Alaska calculated that as of December 31, 2017 production of oil and condensate from the proved reserves allocated to the 1989 Working Interests will result in undiscounted estimated future cash flow to the Trust of $73.823 million, with a net present value of estimated future cash flows at 10% discount of $68.676 million.

Interestingly, this cash flow is significantly less than the $83 million estimated by one prior contributor (see Patrick McGowen's article from Feb. 27 for more details). On a per share basis, this suggests future distributions would only total $3.45. Furthermore:

Based on the 2017 twelve-month average WTI Price of $51.34 per barrel, current Production Taxes, and the Chargeable Costs adjusted as prescribed by the Overriding Royalty Conveyance, it is estimated that royalty payments to the Trust will continue through the year 2019, and would be zero in the following year.

In the past, disclosures of this sort usually led to a brisk decline in the unit price, which surprisingly did not happen this past week following the release of the report. Could it be that investors are choosing to ignore these predictions given that the price of WTI is now 20% higher than last year's average? Perhaps they should look a little closer at the numbers.

To determine the estimated future distributions, as has been mentioned previously, one need only look to the 10-K. According to the report:

The 'Royalty Production' for each day in a calendar quarter is 16.4246% of the lesser of (i) the first 90,000 barrels of the actual average daily net production of crude oil and condensate for the quarter from the Prudhoe Bay (Permo-Triassic) Reservoir and saved and allocated to the oil and gas leases owned by BP Alaska in the Prudhoe Bay field as of February 28, 1989 (the "1989 Working Interests"), or (ii) the actual average daily net production of crude oil and condensate for the quarter from the 1989 Working Interests.

And:

The 'Per Barrel Royalty' for any day is the WTI Price for the day less the sum of (i) Chargeable Costs multiplied by the Cost Adjustment Factor and (ii) Production Taxes.

Thus, the formula is:

(WTI Price - (Chargeable Costs x Cost Adjustment Factor) - Production Taxes) x 0.164246 x Daily Net Production x 365 Days / Unit Count = Annual Distribution

WTI Crude last traded at $62.12 per barrel. The Chargeable Costs are on a fixed schedule, and increased from $17.20 to $20.00 per barrel this quarter. The Cost Adjustment Factor is the Consumer Price Index divided by 121.1, which given the most recent reading, has increased to 2.047. Production Taxes are a little harder to pinpoint, but since they were $2.02 when WTI was $57.80 per barrel, I will use $2.00. As I am looking at the best-case scenario, I will assume 90,000 barrels of daily production (even though the average for 2017 was only 82,809). The current float is 21,400,000 units. Keeping everything constant except the Chargeable Costs, we get:

Year Chargeable Costs Per Barrel Royalty Distribution per Unit 2018 $20.00 $19.18 $4.84 2019 $23.75 $11.50 $2.90 2020 $26.50 $5.87 $1.48 2021 $29.25 $0.25 $0.06

So, in a best-case scenario, we get future distributions of only $9.28 before the trust terminates.

In reality, however, the distributions are likely to be less than this for several reasons. First of all, stability in the oil market is not assured, as increased production by U.S. producers, as well uncertainty in OPEC's output curbs following the Aramco IPO, could cause pressure to the downside. Secondly, given recent inflation fears, the Cost Adjustment Factor could increase faster than expected. Finally, and perhaps most significantly, the average daily net production is likely to remain less than 90,000 barrels per day going forward. With all this in mind, a fair value of $9 is optimistic at best.

The fact that BPT continues to trade at more than twice its fair value is reflective of the misunderstanding of this investment by many market participants. For those of you who are still unconvinced, however, consider this: WTI would need to average approximately $75 per barrel from now through 2022 to produce total distributions that would approach BPT's current unit price, all else being equal. That seems like a pretty big bet just to break even. In contrast, playing BPT from the short side has been frustrating up until this point, but it is a bet that will eventually pay off.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BPT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.