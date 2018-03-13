Regenxbio: Substantial Unlocked Value In The MPS Franchises

There is substantial unlocked value in its NAV. The technology platform is currently being investigated in 20 different conditions.

We mentioned that this decade is featuring many stellar breakthroughs with no less significance than the introduction of chemotherapy over half-a-century prior. Interestingly, the uncanny cancer treatments - Yescarta of Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) and Kymriah of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) - were FDA-approved in 2017. In that year, the first gene therapy, Luxturna of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) also gained regulatory approval.

Notably, we expect much more success from other gene therapy innovators as well as from gene-editing companies such as CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) that procured over 215% for subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing. In this part III research, we’ll elucidate the underlying prospects of the Mucopolysaccharidosis (“MPS”) Type 1 and 2.

Figure 1: Regenxbio stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamental Analysis

Regenxbio operates out of its base in Rockville, MD. In innovating a robust portfolio of gene therapy, the company seeks to deliver novel options for various conditions, including metabolic, retinal, and neurodegenerative diseases (as depicted in figure 2). Leveraging on its extensive experience in early setbacks of AAV 1-6, Regenxbio is harnessing the power of the next-generation (AAVs 7 to 9 and AAVrh10) for its gene-therapy development. Aside from the in-house molecules, the firm out-licensed 20 molecules to 10 different licensees.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Regenxbio)

As lysosomal storage disorders, MPS Type 1 and 2 are caused by the deficiency of enzymes required for the breakdown of glycosaminoglycans (“GAGs”) that, in and of itself, is a sugar formerly known as mucopolysaccharide. Due to the said defect, GAGs build up in the storage organ of the cells coined lysosome, thereby causing various cellular dysfunctions. Later on, we’ll discuss the various clinical symptoms due to these cellular malfunctioning.

First, we wish to note that there are various types of MPS, including 1, 2, 3, 4A or B, 6, 7, and 9. Nevertheless, type 5 (Scheie syndrome) and 8 are no longer recognized. These aforementioned types are based on clinical features and age of presentation as well as based on the specific enzyme deficiency. Though there are many MPS, we’ll feature the analysis of MPS 1 and 2.

Known as Hurler syndrome, MPS Type 1 is an autosomal recessive genetic defect resulting in the deficiency of the lysosomal hydrolase, alpha-L-iduronidase (“IDUA”) - an enzyme is needed for the degradation of heparan as well as dermatan sulfate.

That aside, Hunter syndrome (MPS Type 1) is an X-linked disorder (“XLD”) caused by iduronate 2-sulfatase (“IDS”) deficiency, thus causing an accumulation of heparan as well as dermatan sulfate. Specifically, the IDS genes mutation is located on chromosome Xq28. A note of interest is that though XLD nearly always occurs in boys, there are cases seen in girls.

In term incidence, MPS altogether occurs approximately 1 in 20K live births. For Hurler syndrome, the estimated incidence in the US is 1 per 100K births. In England and Wales, there are roughly 1.07 cases per 100K.

Regarding Hunter syndrome, there are vague statistics for the US population. Worldwide, there is an approximate incidence of 1 case per 34K, 11K, 132K in Israel, British Columbia, and the UK, respectively. Moreover, recent studies from Germany and the Netherland suggested an overall incidence of 1 kid for every 140K-330K live births.

The first line treatment is with enzyme replacement therapy (“ERT”) to replenish the defective enzyme. In the case of Hunter syndrome, the recombinant human iduronate sulfatase (idursulfase) is utilized. Given as (0.5mg/kg) infusion weekly, idursulfase is available in the US, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The main setback is that it does not cross the blood-brain barriers (“BBB”) to ameliorate the cognitive defects. In addition, antibody formation can occur with ERT. Ultimately, the demand for better treatment option is quite robust.

Preclinical studies have shown that AAV9-mediated IDS gene delivery has the tissue preference for the CNS: it can circumvent the current treatment limitation. It is most likely to improve the cognitive functioning, as alluded to. According to Regenxbio, the IND for RGX-121 for the treatment of MPS Type 2 is active (and patient enrollment in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial is expected in mid-year). Moreover, RGX-121 already gained the orphan as well as rare pediatric disease designation from the US FDA.

Similarly, the standard of care cannot treat the CNS manifestations of Hurler syndrome due to the inability of ERT to cross the BBB. Likewise, this calls for the better treatment. In employing the AAV9 vector, RGX-111 is highly likely to deliver the correct gene coding for IDUA to the CNS due to its stated tissue preference. Hence, RGX-111 can fix the said enzyme deficiency throughout the CNS. Already earned the similar designations, as RGX-121, RGX-111’s IND is currently active with the anticipated patient enrollment in a Phase 1 study in the similar time frame.

Concluding Remarks

Despite its rarity, the actual market for MPS Type 1 and 2 can be substantial. As follows, we estimated that both RGX-111 and -121 should procure at least a billion dollars in peak annual revenues. This is due to the fact that Regenxbio can charge a substantial premium due to the rarity of the disease to offset the lengthy and low success rate of the therapeutic innovation process. Furthermore, the exotic nature of gene therapy strongly supports the premium pricing. And, it is not far from the truth that both RGX-111 and RGX-121 have favorable chances of posting positive future data results.

