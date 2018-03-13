Kitov Pharma:  New Data Is Supportive Of Improved Label And Potentially Easier Marketing Efforts

KTOV's formal submittal of its Phase III/IV renal study data to the FDA in 5 to 7 weeks may result in a 90 day delay of the PDUFA date.

As long time readers may have noted, my articles tend to be (too?) long, because my preference is to allow a number of developments to accrue at companies that I follow before writing more comprehensive updates about them. Today, however, I will deviate from this norm, because one company that I’m alone in covering, Kitov Pharma (KTOV) recently released a 20-F (annual report) which contains crucial information that investors need to have before the company’s upcoming PDUFA date for its leading drug candidate.

As I reported in my previous KTOV update regarding the company’s drug candidate KIT-302 (now referred to under its prospective brand name “Consensi™”):

On July 31, 2017 KTOV submitted it new drug application to the FDA and on Oct 2 it was formally accepted as complete by the FDA with a target review date of May 31, 2018.

Subsequently the company also completed a follow-on Phase III/IV renal study which I also referred to in my previous article noting:

First, the study once again showed that “KIT-302 lowered systolic blood pressure a comparable amount to the widely used antihypertension drug, amlodipine besylate, thus meeting the trial's primary efficacy endpoint of achieving at least 50% of the amlodipine reduction (p=0.019).” This P value isn’t as low as the original study’s but that may be because it only included 104 patients vs. the 152 in the original study. Also, there was no word on whether this study duplicated the finding that KIT-302 resulted in a greater reduction in blood pressure than did amlodipine on its own. Hopefully the company will release such data promptly. (For reference the clinical trials link will eventually have the data; here’s a link for the first trial and another for this second trial.) As to renal function, the second study confirmed, at great statistical significance, that KIT-302 does reduce creatinine relative to baseline. It also showed, but without statistical significance, “that KIT-302 enhanced the creatinine reduction by an average of 102% over that achieved with amlodipine besylate alone, although there was a slight increase in the rate of edema in the KIT-302 treatment arm.”

The Good and Bad News from the 20-F

KTOV’s 20-F contains important information relating to the follow-on renal study and its implications for the PDUFA date. (The information is mentioned in several places, including in the risk factor section, but here I quote a single section that contains all of the relevant information (with my emphasis)):

In October 2017, we announced that Phase III/IV renal function clinical trial, successfully met its primary efficacy endpoint. Data from the trial demonstrated that Consensi’s™ two components lowered systolic blood pressure a comparable amount to amlodipine besylate, thus meeting the trial’s primary efficacy endpoint of achieving at least 50% of the amlodipine reduction (p=0.019). The study also demonstrated that treatment with Consensi’s™ two components led to a statistically significant reduction of serum creatinine, a marker of renal function, from its baseline value (p=0.0005). In contrast, neither amlodipine besylate nor placebo lowered creatinine to a statistically significant level. When comparing the effect of Consensi’s™ two components to amlodipine besylate in lowering creatinine, it was found that Consensi’s™ two components enhanced the creatinine reduction by an average of 102% over that achieved with amlodipine besylate alone, although there was a slight, but statistically insignificant, increase in the rate of edema in the treatment arm containing Consensi’s™ two components. Although the Phase III/IV renal function clinical trial was not required as part of the initial Consensi™ NDA submission to the FDA, we delivered the initial study results data to the FDA shortly following completion of the study, and we expect to submit the completed Phase III/IV renal function clinical study report to FDA within six to eight weeks of this Annual Report on Form 20-F. The FDA has indicated to us that a submission of this report at such time could possibly result in the extension of the PDUFA date by up to an additional 90 days, but have not definitely indicated that they would extend the PDUFA date. Our management is of the view that the submission of the Phase III/IV renal function clinical study report to the FDA has the potential to strengthen the drug’s labeling and support future marketing of Consensi™, and that the potential labeling and marketing benefits that could be derived from submission of the Phase III/IV renal function clinical study report to the FDA are substantially more important to Consensi™’s commercial prospects than a possible short-term delay in obtaining marketing approval. The results of the Phase III/IV renal function clinical trial validated the beneficial blood pressure reducing effects demonstrated by Consensi™ in its initial efficacy study in an additional clinical population beyond that included in the original Phase III trial. The Phase III/IV study evaluated patients with chronic hypertension, while the initial Phase III clinical trial included only newly diagnosed hypertensive patients. These results indicate a potentially expanded patient target market for Consensi™. Additionally, the results of the Phase III/IV study also demonstrated that when patients with chronic hypertension are treated with Consensi™, their renal function, as assayed by serum creatinine, improves over time. As renal toxicity is a significant issue for patients being treated with the entire class of NSAID drugs, this clinical finding could also differentiate Consensi™ from other NSAIDs.

So the bad news is that due to delays in submitting the formal results from the follow-on Phase III/IV study to the FDA, the PDUFA date may be extended by 90 days. Note that KTOV indicated that it did submit some results to the FDA as soon as these were available, but the transmittal was more akin to raw data rather than the formal package that KTOV is currently preparing for submittal. I want to emphasize this risk so that readers won’t be taken by surprise in the event of a delay and will have sized their position accordingly.

But the good news is that the new data not only strengthens the statistical validity of the original Phase III’s primary outcome (that Consensi™ lowers blood pressure to at least 50% of the value of amlodipine besylate alone), it now has extended the patient population that’s been tested. I hadn’t realized that the original Phase III study was for newly diagnosed hypertensive patients, while the follow-on study was tested on chronically hypertensive patients, and even these latter patients saw improved renal function as a result of taking Consensi™.

I went back and checked the clinical trials site, and indeed it’s as the company reported, here is the relevant eligibility criteria from the Phase III study:

Inclusion Criteria: - Adult 40 to 75 years of age - Newly diagnosed hypertension that requires chronic pharmacological therapy. Specifically, the subject must meet both of the following criteria: Resting systolic BP ≥140 mmHg and ≤179 mmHg (where resting is defined as supine for at least 10 minutes with minimal interaction) at Initial Screening Visit SBPday >135 mmHg at Baseline Visit (Day 0)

And here is the relevant eligibility criteria from the follow-on Phase III/IV study:

Inclusion Criteria: - Adult 40 to 75 years of age - Existing hypertension that is being treated using pharmacological therapy with a single agent that is not a calcium channel blocker

As a result, I agree with the company’s sanguine take that even if the inclusion of the study data results in a short delay to the PDUFA date, the data will be very beneficial in supporting a much more positive label and much easier marketing prospects. Indeed, with every new development I’m becoming more confident that KTOV will have an eminently saleable combination drug in its hands should the FDA ultimately approve it.

Partnership Efforts

The biggest other news in the 20-F (as well as in a slightly new company presentation available here) is that: “In addition to our internal business development team, we have engaged consultants who are assisting us with finding other potential collaboration partners for Consensi™ in various markets world-wide, with a current emphasis on the North American and Asian markets, particularly China." Of course such partnerships will essential to unlocking KTOV's full value.

Institutional Investors

For the first time that I’m aware of, KTOV has a 5% or greater beneficial owner. This owner is a Rosalind Advisors, which runs a fund specializing in the life sciences. Here are the details from the 20-F (and recall that each ADR represents 20 ordinary shares):

Rosalind Advisors, Inc./ Steven Salamon/Rosalind Master Fund L.P. (1)22,112,000 ordinary shares representing 9.65% of the shares outstanding. Based on Schedule 13G filed by Rosalind Advisors, Inc. (“Advisor” to RMF), Rosalind Master Fund L.P. (“RMF”), Steven Salamon (“President”; Steven Salamon is the portfolio manager of the Advisor to RMF) with the SEC on February 1, 2018, this includes: (i) 950,000 ADSs representing 19,000,000 ordinary shares and (ii) 155,600 of our NASDAQ Listed “Series A” Warrants. representing the right to purchase 155,600 of our ADSs which would represent 3,112,000 of our ordinary shares, and which are currently exercisable. As reported on the Schedules 13G filed as aforesaid, RMF is the record owner of 950,000 of our ADSs and 155,600 of our NASDAQ Listed “Series A” Warrants. Rosalind Advisors, Inc. is the investment advisor to RMF and may be deemed to be the beneficial owner of shares held by RMF. Steven Salamon is the portfolio manager of the Advisor and may be deemed to be the beneficial owner of shares held by RMF. Notwithstanding the foregoing, as reported on the Schedule 13G filed as aforesaid, the Advisor and Mr. Salamon disclaim beneficial ownership of the shares.

I think that the emergence of a knowledgeable institutional holder is yet another positive step towards KTOV finally gaining the respect and following it deserves.

I remain long my full KTOV position and eagerly await future company developments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KTOV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.