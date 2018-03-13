U.S. Inflation Matches Expectations With 0.2% Rise In February

The February number is the fifth in a six-month period that will determine the I Bond's new variable rate, to be reset May 1.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.2% in February on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, 'headline' inflation rose 2.2%.

The 0.2% increase matched the consensus estimate, as inflation returned to a more 'normal' level after rising 0.5% in January. Today's report should not jolt the stock and bond markets.

Falling gasoline prices (down 0.9%) helped moderate inflation for the month, and food prices held steady. Fuel oil was down a sharp 3.6%. Apparel prices were up 1.5% for the month, but have increased only 0.4% over the last 12 months. Shelter was up 0.2%.

Core inflation - which strips out food and energy - rose 0.2% in February and is up 1.8% over the last 12 months. It has held at that annual level for three months, indicating that core inflation is holding at a 'moderate' level - below the Federal Reserve's 2.0% annual target. This chart shows how core inflation has remained stable, even as headline inflation has moved higher:



Holders of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and U.S. Series I Savings Bonds are also interested in non-seasonally adjusted inflation, which is used to adjust principal balances on TIPS and set the future variable interest rate for I Bonds. The BLS set the February inflation index at 248.991, an increase of 0.45% over the January number.

TIPS. For holders of TIPS, this means that their principal balances will rise 0.45% in April, after a 0.54% increase in January. That's close to a 1% increase over two months, but that trend isn't likely to continue. (Fluctuations in non-seasonal inflation will balance out over a year.) Here are the new April inflation indexes for all TIPS.

I Bonds. For I Bonds, the February number marks the fifth month of the six-month period that will determine the new variable rate on I Bonds. That rate will be reset May 1, based on non-seasonally adjusted inflation from September 2017 to March 2018. Here is where that calculation stands today:

At this point - with one month of inflation remaining - the I Bond's variable rate would be set at 1.74%, below the current variable rate of 2.48%. March inflation will have to come in at 0.37% to match the current variable rate. That could happen, given strong increases in the last two months. But I'd guess the variable rate will dip.

All of this sets up an interesting decision for investors waiting to purchase their I Bond allocation for 2018 - limited to $10,000 per person per year in electronic form at Treasury Direct. The March inflation number will be released at 8:30 a.m. on April 11, so investors will know the where the variable rate will be set on May 1. If it is lower, should investors purchase before May 1? Or is it possible that the I Bond fixed rate will rise above the current 0.1% on May 1?



And then another question: Isn't a 5-year TIPS with a real yield of 0.62% a better investment anyway? A new 5-year TIPS will be auctioned on April 19.

Lots of interesting questions, but we'll need to wait until April 11 to begin pondering them.

What this means for future interest rates

Today's inflation report looks like small potatoes for the markets when compared with another shakeup today in the Trump administration ('Tillerson is out as Secretary of State'). It shows continued moderate inflation, certainly not too 'hot' to force the Federal Reserve's hand in increasing short-term interest rates beyond its current plans.

The Federal Reserve is likely to stay the course with three interest rate increases in 2018, in my opinion. From today's Wall Street Journal report:

The reading comes a week before Federal Reserve officials’ next scheduled policy meeting in Washington. Financial markets place a very high likelihood on a quarter-percentage-point increase in short-term interest rates from their current range between 1.25% and 1.5% at the March 20-21 meeting.

