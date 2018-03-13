Global Medical REIT, Inc.: A Promising 11.3%-Yielding Growth And Income Play

Global Medical REIT, Inc. has seen strong rental and cash flow growth, but the dividend is currently not covered by cash flow. I discuss risks as they relate to GMRE.

Global Medical REIT, Inc. has solid portfolio stats, compares favorably against its peers in the health care REIT sector.

Income investors looking for a fast-growing health care REIT with strong A/FFO per-share growth might want to take a closer look at Global Medical REIT, Inc. (GMRE). The health care REIT is a bet on increasing health care spending in the coming decades, and has potential to grow its A/FFO at a fast clip thanks to its aggressive stance on acquisitions. An investment in Global Medical REIT yields 11.3 percent.

Global Medical REIT, Inc. brings a lot to the table for investors that want to give a young and small health care REIT a shot. Global Medical REIT, Inc. only has an equity value of $153 million, but the company is on an attractive growth trajectory.

Global Medical REIT - Portfolio Overview

Global Medical REIT is a health care REIT with a strong focus on inpatient rehab facilities, medical office building, hospitals and other medical facilities. At the end of the December quarter, the health care REIT's property portfolio consisted of 62 facilities reflecting 1.7 million square feet.

Texas is Global Medical REIT, Inc.'s largest market in the United States, accounting for 23.6 percent of the company's base rent. Global Medical REIT's portfolio platform is continuously evolving, and the health care REIT regularly adds new facilities to its portfolio mix.

Here's a location map.

Global Medical REIT, Inc. compares favorably to other health care REITs in terms of lease terms. The health care REIT has an average lease term of ~11.1 years which widely exceeds the peer group average of ~8.6 years. The longer the lease term, the more cash flow security investors have.

As far as asset age is concerned, Global Medical REIT, Inc. also compares favorably to other providers of health care facilities. The younger the assets, the more attractive the value proposition of Global Medical REIT, Inc.'s real estate portfolio.

Given the long-term nature of its lease portfolio and the relatively young age of its properties, Global Medical REIT, Inc. is in an excellent position to capitalize on projected senior-focused health care spending growth. Two trends specifically benefit Global Medical REIT, Inc. here:

1. Outpatient operations are surging as patient's demand quick and cost-effective medical procedures, which means outpatient-focused medical facilities serve patients better than inpatient alternatives.

2. Health care spending is going nowhere but up as the percentage of older people (65+ years of age) in the U.S. is projected to increase dramatically over the next several decades.

Strong Rental And A/FFO Growth

Global Medical REIT, Inc. relies heavily on acquisitions to grow rents and cash flow. In the fourth quarter of 2017, Global Medical REIT, Inc. purchased 7 properties with 142,666 rentable square feet for an aggregate purchase price of ~$48.4 million. Cap rates ranged from 6.90-7.69 percent (the higher the cap rate the better).

In the first quarter of 2018, the health care REIT has already completed four deals worth another ~$48.4 million. Cap rates for the properties in Illinois and Dallas were even better than 4th-quarter cap rates.

Thanks to acquisitions, Global Medical REIT, Inc. has seen strong rental growth throughout 2017, and 2018 is likely to be another busy year for the company in terms of acquisitions.

Global Medical REIT, Inc. has not only grown rents at a fast clip, but also cash flow. FFO and AFFO are on a strong growth trajectory that can be expected to continue in 2018.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Global Medical REIT, Inc. is a fast-growing REIT, Yes, but the company currently does not cover its $0.20/share quarterly cash dividend with either funds from operations or adjusted funds from operations. In other words, Global Medical REIT, Inc. needs to do more deals in order to grow into its dividend payments. If some of the REIT's acquisitions go wrong, this could end badly, and foreshadow a dividend cut.

Further, Global Medical REIT, Inc. issues shares to fund its growth. Dilution is a major risk for REIT investors, and Global Medical REIT, Inc. is not an exception here.

Valuation

Global Medical REIT, Inc.'s shares sell for 11.8x Q4-2017 run-rate adjusted funds from operations.

Your Takeaway

Global Medical REIT, Inc. is an interesting health care REIT play for investors that understand what they are getting into. The REIT benefits from long-term demand trends in the health care industry, and is actively trying to scale its portfolio and become a national player.

Though rents and cash flow have a positive trajectory, the REIT currently does not cover its dividend payout. While I don't see the dividend getting cut over the short haul, Global Medical REIT, Inc. has a much higher risk of a dividend adjustment than more established and mature health care REITs. Nonetheless, I see GMRE as a speculative buy worth the risk at less than twelve times run-rate AFFO.

