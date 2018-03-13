Torm: Superior Shipping Firm Joins Nasdaq

I believe Torm is the most stable way to play these markets. They are attractive, but not cheap. $9/sh initial price target.

This report contains our initial review and valuation targets for this firm. I am impressed by their corporate governance, fleet structure, and balance sheet.

Image Credit: Q4-17 Presentation

Overview & Brief History

Torm Plc (TRMD) is a pure play product tanker shipping company headquartered in Denmark. Torm has a fully delivered fleet of 85 tankers, with an average age of nine years. Although Torm has a large modern fleet, they also own 17 vessels which are 15-19 years old. They are in the midst of a modernization and expansion initiative, which includes eight newbuilds delivering in 2018 and 2019.

Torm owns and operates product tankers, which are used for ocean-transport of refined petroleum products from refineries to distributors. Gasoline and diesel are the primary cargoes, but they also transport vegetable oils, jet fuel, biofuel, and other byproducts.

Source: TRMD Q4-17 Presentation

Although Torm traces their roots to 1889, they were a minor player until the late-1990s when they started growing their product fleet at a faster clip. They massively overpaid for fleet expansion during 2006-2008, notably buying OMI Corporation from Robert Bugbee in partnership with Teekay (TK). Bugbee, who now leads Scorpio Tankers (STNG), timed the previous major market peak almost perfectly and left Teekay and Torm holding the bag as the market collapsed in 2008.

Torm's original team and balance sheets never recovered from this poor strategic decision and they were eventually forced into restructuring in 2012. They emerged from the process in 2015, with major private equity backing. Oaktree participated in the restructuring and emerged with a majority stake in the new company, which achieved a Copenhagen listing in mid-2016.

Since Torm is 71% owned by private equity funds, primarily Oaktree, corporate governance is strong, and there are no legacy or related-party dealings. Torm applied for a US NASDAQ listing in late-2017 and investors can review their full annual report here (SEC filing 20-F). Torm now carries the Nasdaq symbol “TRMD,” but trading volume is limited. There is currently more activity on the Copenhagen exchange (TRMD-A).

Torm currently has approximately 74M shares outstanding, for a current market capitalization of close to $570M.

Fleet Breakdown & Valuations

Torm has a live fleet of 77 vessels along with 8 remaining newbuilds. Their primary ship type exposure is MR2.

Source: Value Investor's Edge - Analytics Platform

On a DWT-basis (cargo capacity), their fleet is more evenly balanced, but is still heavily focused on the MR side. This lines them up closely with Scorpio Tankers and also Ardmore Shipping (ASC).

Source: Value Investor's Edge - Analytics Platform

According to the latest report from VesselsValue, Torm's fully-delivered fleet is worth approximately $1.44B, but this doesn't include five finance-leased vessels with an additional total value of about $60M. The average age of their fleet is nine years. 18 vessels are upper-middle age (15-19 years) and are at risk of disposal in weak markets. 18 vessels are less than three years old, which illustrates the impact of their fleet renewal program. I anticipate the long-term fleet size to be about 80 vessels. Torm's fully-delivered fleet, including finance leases, has a current value of roughly $1.5B

Source: VesselsValue

Balance Sheet Review

As of Q4-17 results, Torm had net debt of approximately $600M and remaining newbuild installments of $307M. In January 2018, Torm raised $100M in a private equity placement, leading to pro forma net debt of approximately $810M.

This leads to a pro forma debt-to-assets ratio (“D/A”) of 54%, and a net asset value estimate (“NAV”) of about $690M, or roughly $9.30/sh. Torm currently trades at a price-to-NAV ratio (“P/NAV”) of approximately 83%. I believe our $9/sh 'fair value' price target is on the conservative end of the spectrum especially considering Torm is cash flow positive. Torm estimates their NAV closer to $800M, but this is based on a more aggressive valuation methodology (their $430M newbuild valuation is as of 31 December and includes 2 vessels which have since been delivered).

Source: Annual Report Presentation

Debt Maturities & Liquidity

Torm doesn’t have significant debt repayments until 2021 and remaining capex requirements are unlikely to present a challenge compared with $505M of liquidity (including the $100M offering).

Source: Annual Report Presentation

Comparison to Peers

Torm's two closest peers are Scorpio Tankers and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC). I've included a breakdown of the comps below. Torm offers significant operating leverage to future market upside, has a large-scale fleet, a stable balance sheet, strong liquidity, and trades for a value pricing. STNG is more attractive on a variety of metrics, but their liquidity is tighter and their balance sheet is less stable (note: J Mintzmyer is long STNG).

Supply & Demand Outlook

The product tanker space has been troubled for the past two years, but the supply/demand balance has been tightening and conditions look set for improvement by 2019. The following slides illustrate the current demand and supply situation and are sources from Torm's latest full-length presentation. Readers should note that these are designed by the company's IR/PR team, so there is obviously a bullish angle, but the data is based from several sources.

Demand: Refinery Uptick & Low Inventories

Global refinery inventories sit below 5-year averages and are near 4-year lows. Note the curve shift from 2014-2015? Last time inventories trended up, market rates were more than twice as high. There were very few refinery additions in 2016 and 2017 was a negative year. This changes in 2018 and 2019 is a significant growth year.

Source: Annual Report Presentation

Supply: Orderbook Remains Stable

Although deliveries were higher in 2016-2017, growth is set to be significant lower for 2018 and 2019 (LR2 is the largest size). The orderbook is sitting near all-time lows for the MR sector, which represents over 50% of Torm's cargo capacity & 70% of their ships.

Source: TRMD Annual Report Presentation

Primary Risks

The biggest risk for potential investors in Torm's common stock would be a long-term continuation of weak market conditions or especially a worsening to even lower rates, below Torm's cash breakeven. Torm's liquidity and balance sheet solvency are in excellent condition even as product tanker asset valuations remain near historic lows, so there isn't a high chance of any concern in the next couple years; however, this could easily be a 'dead money' stock if rates fail to perform.

Investor's in the product tanker sector have been expecting, and waiting for a strong run in rates since 2016. Despite promising forward projections, the stronger rates have never arrived. If shipowners continue to overdo newbuilds and/or refineries get delayed or trade growth slows, then the 2019 recovery might not materialize.

2017 Results Review

We review quarterly performance data across the shipping sector as part of exclusive coverage for Value Investor's Edge. The below section includes our 'focus questions' from before the earnings along with our commentary after results were posted. Altogether, I found the earnings results to be very strong and I am now willing to bring my positive coverage public.

Reviewed sources include:

1. TCE Performance? Outperformance Continues? Although Torm trades their fleet with heavy spot exposure, they have benefited from a handful of LR2 and MR2 charter-out contracts, which will mostly roll off by the end of 2018. This coverage is shown below:

Source: TRMD Q3-17 Results, Annotations & Highlights Added

I expected Torm to earn around $14.5k/day during Q4-17 with forward Q1-18 coverage of about $14k/day for 80% of the days.

Results: Torm reported $14,952/day for Q4, for a very strong quarter. They didn't disclose direct guidance for Q1-18; however, they shared full year 2018 coverage of 27% at $15,792/day. On the conference call, they disclosed that current market rates are around $14k/day for the fleet average, which is close to earnings breakeven on a fleet-wide basis and is solidly cash flow positive. Investors should recall that cash flows can be very strong while GAAP earnings are still weak or even a loss due to large non-cash depreciation hits.

2. Strategy Commentary: Growth Initiatives? Consolidation? Alongside the latest equity raise, Torm claimed their new equity would allow them to both cover remaining installment payments and also pursue further growth. I’m interested to see if they will try to buy any private fleets or perhaps pursue some newbuild resale opportunities. This will be our first quarter covering the firm and their earnings call/discussion, so I’m interested to see an updated presentation and listen to management commentary.

Results: The conference call was interesting, but not much in the way of direct fleet strategy. They are hoping their US listing will pick up attention, but it will likely take time. The call included an interesting discussion about scrubber economics on newbuilds and it sounds like they will take a few newbuilds pre-installed and are still deciding on the rest.

Conclusion: Investment & Trading Thoughts

Torm is a welcome addition to the US markets, a high-quality operator with a stable balance sheet and strong scale on their fleet size. Unfortunately, the US ticker (TRMD) still has very low volume and their website and reporting is still set up for European standards.

I was pleased with quarterly results and guidance and I believe this is the most stable firm for investors who are looking for product tanker market exposure, but with a more stable platform. Torm is significantly more stable than Scorpio Tankers and they have far better scale than Ardmore.

I believe TRMD is fairly valued around, or slightly above, $9/sh, for upside of nearly 20% from current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.