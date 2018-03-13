Apple: It's The Full Package

Apple (AAPL) is on the brink of becoming the first trillion-dollar company ever. Sure, the successful launch of the iPhone in 2007 is arguably the most important piece of the puzzle that has led Apple to become the most valuable public company in the world. But smartphone sales alone do not explain the rise of the tech giant. In my view, it is the Cupertino company's full package of very popular products and services that has created its enviable, self-sustaining ecosystem that continues to produce revenues and cash flow at an impressive pace.

Credit: New Digital Advertising

Take Apple Music, for example. This piece of the business that few investors and analysts bother talking about did not exist until as recently as June 2015. It did not take too long, however, before the number of paid subscribers began to grow at a dizzying rate and reached 20 million users by the end of 2016 (see below), giving leader Spotify (SPOT) a little something to worry about. Yesterday, the company announced that its subscriber base had nearly doubled since the end of 2016 to 38 million paid clients, with a month-to-month growth rate of about 2 million in February, suggesting that a slowdown is not yet within sight.

Source: Statista

But how meaningful is Apple Music to the company's overall financial results and valuation? Luckily, Spotify's upcoming IPO and SEC filings can help me answer this question.

Last year, the market leader in the music streaming industry (by number of subscribers) generated nearly USD $5 billion in revenues from a paying user base that has just recently surpassed 70 million. In addition, recent reports have estimated the value of the company at $19 billion pre-IPO, a number that could prove to be conservative following the public offering that's scheduled to take place within a month.

On the other end of the spectrum, struggling Internet radio company Pandora (P), valued by the market at about $1.3 billion today, counts with a more modest paying user base of 5.5 million - the majority of the company's revenues come from advertising displayed to non-paying listeners. Pandora's total market value per subscriber is $241, while I estimate Spotify's to be a more robust $268.

Using the numbers above and making a few key assumptions (for example, that Apple Music should be worth more on a per-revenue basis than Pandora, and that Apple's average revenue per user should be a bit higher than Spotify's due to the latter's heavier reliance on the ad model), I estimated the trailing revenues and market value of Apple's music business. The graph below summarizes my findings.

Credit: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple sources

As small and seemingly immaterial as Apple Music may appear to many, I believe the business is currently worth at least $10 billion - quite a bit more, if I abandon conservatism in my estimates. Sure, this number pales in comparison to the company's full market value of $920 billion. But consider that, based on my calculations, Apple Music might be worth more than hot tech name Dropbox (Pending:DBX), whose IPO also is around the corner. In addition, at its current growth pace, I estimate that Apple Music as a standalone business would likely make the Fortune 500 list as early as the end of 2018.

Conclusion

I continue to appreciate Apple's growth and scale in its core businesses, particularly smartphones. But to see the company as a sum of its individual pieces is a mistake, in my opinion.

The development of the company's ecosystem is what I believe is behind the success of virtually every business that the Cupertino company gets involved in. Otherwise, it is hard to explain how Apple Music reached the same customer base in the first six months of its existence that took competing music Spotify six years to develop. With an estimated active installed base of 1.3 billion devices around the world and 800 million credit cards stored in iTunes, Apple's revenue pipeline is astonishing.

For the reasons above, I continue to be an AAPL bull - and find the 15.9x current-year earnings multiple very low for what investors get with this stock.