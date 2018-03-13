Krones Growing Right Along With Global Beverage Industry

Krones (OTC:KRNNF, OTC:KRNTY) is a German company that does just about everything in packaging of drinks and beverages. The beverage and microbrew industry seems to keep growing and Krones is growing right along with it. The stock is reasonably priced and the financials are tremendous.

The stock trades for €106, there are 31.59 million shares, and the market cap is €3.348 billion ($4.118 billion). It takes $1.23 to buy one euro. I'm going to use financial metrics from Reuters. Earnings per share are €5.40 and the price to earnings ratio is 19.6. Pretty decent PE valuation. The dividend is €1.55 and the dividend yield is 1.46%.

Revenues increased 10% to €3.691 billion ($4.54 billion). The EBT margin was a healthy 7%. Free cash flow was a loss of €150.7 ($185 million) but earned €49.2 million ($61 million) last year. Return on equity is 14.6%. Management has a goal to grow revenues 4% and keep EBT margins at 7%. I think it might be attainable with the growth in beverages and beer. Europe represents 36% of sales, North America 14.8%, South America 11.9%, Africa/Middle East 15.3%, and Asia 22%. Revenues are further broken down into: 81.7% for product filling (putting beer and pop into cans and bottles), 14.7% beverage production, and 3.6% for it calls compact class.

The balance sheet is bullet proof. There is €200.6 million ($247 million) in cash and €1.031 billion ($1.27 billion) in receivables. The liability side shows a miniscule €122.7 million ($151 million) in cash and €1.4 billion ($1.722 billion) in current liabilities.

Krones is everything from soup to nuts in the bottling and canning business. The company's machinery can produce 82,000 PET (plastic) bottles an hour. It has the machinery to put caps on bottles. The Krones Craftmate can can (not the dance) 12,000 containers an hour. Great for microbrews. The dairy division seems to have about everything you want to handle milk. The MetaPure system completely recycles PET bottles.

This link will take you to an interesting article about a microbrewer in Grand Rapids, Michigan, named Founders Brewing Company. The article discusses the process of canning and bottling its beer. Krones, along with other companies such as Mettler Toldeo, Ball, and Ecolab, are involved in this process. Krones' equipment palletizes the product, makes sure that everything is sanitized, and monitors the amount of beer being packaged. Interesting process.

There are dozens of videos on YouTube showing Krones' equipment. Krones won a contract for Coca Cola Embonor (Coca-Cola Chile) for its glass line. This video shows wine production. Making sure the bottles are sanitized is a large part of the process. Of course Krones can jive with 3D printing on bottles.

So is the stock a buy? We are not going to buy but Krones is a compelling story. It's tech with barriers to entry. You're not going to just start a canning company from scratch. It seems that with a handful of players in beer and soda, there is room for start-ups. Inbev and Heineken control much of the beer industry. Things go in cycles and it seems that the microbrew cycle is going to continue for a while. We have never bought Krones but would imagine it would be better to have your broker buy in Germany.

Krones has everything going for it. The stock is reasonably priced, the balance sheet is immaculate, profitability numbers are fantastic, and the beverage industry seems to keep growing.

