Louisiana-Pacific Making The Best Of The Cycle

When I last wrote about Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) (or “LP”) back in October of 2016, I thought the shares still had upside on the basis of ongoing price/margin leverage in OSB, continued growth in housing, and the growth of the company’s siding business. The shares are up about 50% since then, outperforming most of its peers like Norbord (NYSE:OSB), James Hardie (NYSE:JHX), and Weyerhauser (NYSE:WY) over that time (Ply Gem (NYSE:PGEM) has nearly matched LP, while Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) has outperformed), as OSB pricing has exceeded expectations on uncommonly responsible competitor behavior and as the company has executed well on its operating improvements and siding growth plans.

It’s harder to see as much upside now. While OSB pricing has held up, and likely will remain above $300 despite oncoming capacity growth, and siding continues to have strong growth potential, I believe a lot of that is in the share price. I don’t think LP shares are overvalued on the basis of cycle-average EBITDA, but I do believe that 2018 could be the near-term peak and the returns could look more “market-like” from this point.

OSB Churning Out The Cash

OSB remains the primary, and critical, business for LP, as it generated close to 75% of EBITDA in 2017 and around 50% of revenue. OSB is a critical component in North American housing, as it the primary material used for structural panels (around two-thirds share, with plywood making up most of the rest), and single-family housing construction represents about half of annual consumption.

While OSB is a critical material, it’s a commodity and the industry has been characterized by sharp swings in capacity utilization and pricing. In the past, operating rates above 90% have typically driven prices to $300/msf or higher (a price level where LP can generate attractive cash flow), but it has also spurred capacity expansions that pushed down pricing. With that, average prices over the past 15 years have swung from lows in the $160s to highs above $350 (with last year averaging $353) with the really good times typically lasting only two or three years.

This cycle has been a little different, as overall capacity growth has remained quite modest, leading to a couple of good years of operating rates, prices, and margins for the industry. That may be starting to change, though, as upwards of 3 billion msf (around 11% of present installed capacity) will be coming online, including almost 1.7 billion msf in restarted capacity (including 500Msf from Norbord) and 1.2 billion msf in new capacity being added by privately-held companies. That is likely to pressure prices in 2018, though I’m cautiously optimistic that average pricing will hold above $300 (I’m modeling around $325).

For LP’s part, management just keeps on keeping on. The company has been very disciplined with capacity growth, actually reducing capacity by about 10% since 2015. That has cost the company a little bit of market share (from around 25% to around 20%, putting Norbord into the lead), but the company has shifted more production towards higher-value products (now over 40% of the mix) and seen significant margin improvements.

I don’t see many big changes for LP’s OSB operating strategy. Further industry capacity additions and slower consumption growth will likely lead to lower pricing in the future, bringing margins down from the peak. I expect LP to offset this with ongoing mix improvement and a continued focus on operating efficiency, but I don’t believe the nature of the business is going to fundamentally change, even if there is a deficit in the long-term U.S. housing stock. With those mix and margin improvements, though, I think LP should be able to generate better cash flow through the post-peak part of the cycle than in past cycles.

Siding Really Emerging As A Driver

LP’s siding business, anchored by its SmartSide product line, is not new, but I continue to be impressed by management’s execution here. The siding business has grown at a double-digit compound rate since 2010 and LP thoroughly dominates the engineered wood siding market with upwards of 90% share.

The good news is that ample growth opportunities remain. The majority of demand for the company’s siding comes from markets other than new home construction (largely repair/remodel) and the company is likely still at or below 10% share of its addressable market (the last figure I saw was 8% in 2015). Management continues to reinvest in the business, with new product development efforts generating a new stucco product recently and smooth panel products likely to come in the relatively near future.

LP certainly has competition. PlyGem, and vinyl siding in general, is still the most popular option with around one-third of the market (and PlyGem itself has around one-third share of the vinyl siding market). James Hardie (JHX) has done well for itself over the years with its HardiePlank fiber cement offering; dominating its own fiber cement niche like LP dominates engineered wood and holding 15% to 20% share of the “looks like wood” market.

James Hardie has put out some bold targets for share growth in the siding market, but I think there are significant ways in which LP can and will compete. First, engineered wood can be cheaper, with SmartSide usually priced below HardiePlank. Second, SmartSide is easier and faster to install, requiring less labor and less time – an important advantage in labor-constrained construction markets.

LP has been building its siding business in large part by converting OSB plants over to siding plants, including its current conversion project at Dawson Creek, British Colombia. This 300Msf project will add more than 15% capacity to the siding business, likely covering LP’s needs through 2020/2021. Given the growth in the business, though, management is considering similar conversion options for facilities in Minnesota and Quebec, and I believe additional capacity growth is a “when, not if” proposition.

Siding isn’t, and likely never will be, as profitable as OSB in the good years. There’s an important “but” coming, and that is that siding profitability has been much more consistent for LP over the last decade – the worst recent year for siding margins was around 13% in 2011, far better than the loss-making result for OSB that year. Given its more reliable pricing/margins and its leverage to repair/remodel, not to mention the significant share growth potential, I think the siding business is an especially valuable complementary business to OSB – OSB is the boom/bust business that generates exciting cash in the good years, while siding is more the steady growth opportunity that will help smooth out the cycles.

What To Do With The Cash?

With LP logging some solid cash flow over the past couple of years, the company’s liquidity position is quite good now. That has led management to reinstate a dividend (with a roughly 1.8% yield today) and invest in growth capex – of the $200M to $250M in capex spending that management has guided to for 2018, about half will be “discretionary”.

Although a nearly 50% yoy increase in capex spending is a yellow flag in such a cyclical industry, management isn’t looking to throw money into adding more OSB capacity in North America. Instead, other growth opportunities like siding and OSB outside of North America (LP is building a third OSB plant for its South American business) are the priorities.

At this point, I’m hoping that LP remains disciplined with respect to North American OSB capacity and M&A. Perhaps buying a smaller inefficiently-run North American OSB operation and improving it would make some sense, but not at this point in the cycle. Moreover, LP’s M&A track record is historically pretty poor. Although I could understand the company looking to acquire some smaller specialty businesses to augment the engineered wood and siding segments, I hope not to see large-scale M&A. Instead, I’d rather the company focus on supporting organic growth in the siding business and sharing some of the fruits of this up-cycle with shareholders.

The Opportunity

Since I last wrote on LP, the company’s performance has been a little better than I’d expected. The company exceeded my 2016 and 2017 revenue expectations by 1% and 8%, respectively, and my FCF expectations by 40% and 11%, respectively. From a higher-level perspective, LP has benefited from a more rational competitive environment (versus my expectations), and correspondingly better prices, as well as better execution in terms of its operating costs.

This cycle is proving to be better than I expected, and so I’ve increased my modeling assumptions. My 2018 and 2019 revenue estimates are a little higher than my prior expectations, as are my margin estimates. The biggest change is that I’ve increased my “cycle-average” EBITDA estimate by more than 15%, to around $500 million, and I expect both 2018 and 2019 to be above that average.

What this all means for valuation is a little more nuanced. LP doesn’t look cheap on the basis of DCF, but stocks like LP seldom look cheap on cash flow during the best years of the cycle. The shares also don’t look that expensive yet on EV/EBITDA either, as the shares are trading around 7x my cycle-average EBITDA estimate. That’s above the level where I like to buy (6x to 6.5x), but it’s not uncommon for stocks like these to hit 8x or higher at peak valuation, and there’s still potential upside for that cycle-average estimate.

The Bottom Line

LP looks like it is at a fair price, give or take another 10%. That doesn’t make it a must-sell or a notably overvalued stock, but I don’t see the margin of safety nor the “low-hanging fruit” that I like to see when I consider new positions. LP still has some appeal if you believe this cycle will prove to be even stronger, but the return potential today looks more “market-like” to me rather than truly exceptional.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.