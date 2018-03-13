Constructing a dividend growth portfolio for the first time could come with many questions. In the piece below, I will walk you through some items to think about when putting your plan in place as well as some stock ideas to get you started. I started investing at the age of 23, with no real experience or parents to get advice from, as such, I was forced to learn on the run. I followed the market online and read various books to gain my basic knowledge of how the market works and how to value companies. My work as a CPA has given me the knowledge to understand and read earnings reports. Without further ado, let's jump into how to best construct a Dividend Growth Investing (DGI) Portfolio.

Getting Started

Making the decision to begin putting your money to work in stocks could be one of the single most important financial decisions you make over the course of your life. It's not about how much money you start with, it's the fact that you are getting started is the bigger decision. As I have stated before in previous articles, I began investing with only $2K. Once you make the decision to invest, the real fun begins.

What Is Your End Goal?

The first major question you need to ask yourself is, "What is my end goal?" If you have plans to get rich quick, then you could probably save yourself some time, as this is probably not the advice you are looking for. My goal is to invest in high quality companies that pay a steady, reliable, growing dividend. The idea behind investing in dividend growth companies, is the power of compounding dividends. Dividend Growth Investing (DGI) is a long-term conservative approach I tend to follow with my Big Ticket DGI portfolio. One must have this approach in order for you to reap the rewards it has to offer. To put compounding dividends into perspective, if you were to buy a share of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) today, you will get paid a dividend yield of 3.55% compared to a dividend yield over 40%, which what Warren Buffett gets paid for his shares, which he first bought in 1989.

Developing a goal is an important first step, as it will determine what direction we stake in the steps to follow. In determining your goal, one must first look at the whether they want a 12-month approach or a long-term approach with 5-10+ year horizon. The old saying goes: If you do not know where you want to go, how will you figure out how to get there?

Determining A Strategy

Once a goal is determined, we can align that goal with a suitable strategy. Strategy decisions could go a few different directions, for example, we could have strategies such as:

Invest in high-yield companies offering stable dividends with minimal growth

Invest in low-yield companies that offer both double digit dividend growth and common equity growth

Invest in ETFs with exposure to both dividend growth companies and pure growth companies

Invest in high growth companies with no dividends

These are just a few different directions one could go when determining a strategy for your portfolio. There is not right or wrong answer, it all depends on your goal and the risks you are comfortable taking. Being that this article is focused around constructing a DGI portfolio, a strategy involving the top two options above would be assumed.

From a personal level, being that I am in my mid-30's, I take the approach of investing in low-yield companies offering double digit dividend growth potential as well as common stock growth. In this perfect world, I would get a 20+% dividend increase on an annual basis combined with 25+% common annual growth. In my personal portfolio, I do own a few non-dividend payers, but the majority of the portfolio consists of strong dividend payers, which we will go into a few individual examples below.

Investing in ETFs is best for those investors that do not have the time to track each of their investments over time. The amount of ETFs available to invest in these days give investors numerous different options. They have ETFs that follow certain indexes, or certain sectors, or dividend growth stocks, etc. These are managed by professional fund managers on both an active and passive strategy, meaning they could actively trade stocks within the portfolio, or mainly sit tight with the investments already within the fund. I do have a portion of my invested assets within the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which strictly tracks the movement of the S&P 500 index. This is the benchmark used by many investors when comparing their individual portfolio performance.

Selecting Strong Investments For A DGI Portfolio

Now that we have determined our goal and strategy, it is time to select our investments. My general answer when readers ask which stock to invest in is generally always the same, "Invest in quality companies with a strong historical track record." This is my answer whether it is your first stock or 100th stock. You tend to know what to expect with these types of companies, thus offering fewer surprises along the way. The companies tend to have weathered the storm during downturns and thrived during times of growth. These types of companies are not a "get rich quick" approach, rather a conservative approach for long term gains. The great Warren Buffet describes the key to investing as follows:

The key to investing is not assessing how much an industry is going to affect society, or how much it will grow, but rather determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage." - Warren Buffett

I tend to suggest that new investors invest in companies they can relate to. Investing in what you know keeps you more engaged and you have a better understanding on what is going on with the company and their potential future. Two major areas to focus on when selecting companies to invest in, is quality of the company and their current valuation. Once you determine some potential investments based on the two areas of focus, you will want to see which of those align with your goals and strategy by identify stocks with the yields and growth characteristics that you are looking for, and then look to purchase them at fair valuations.

Building Blocks For Your DGI Portfolio

Now what you all have been waiting for, some stock ideas to construct your DGI portfolio. I like to refer to these stocks as building blocks or foundational stocks. All stock investments are important, but if you are just getting started, you want that first investment to be of the highest quality, as you do not want to fail right out of the gate, which could happen with anyone. Here are a couple of stocks I would start my DGI portfolio with along with a short explanation why. The stocks are not listed in any particular order.

Symbol company Sector Current Yield (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson Healthcare 2.60% (MMM) 3M Industrial 2.31% (AAPL) Apple Technology 1.44%

Johnson & Johnson has paid a dividend for 50+ years and is a dividend staple that should have a position in every portfolio. JNJ is a mature company in the healthcare industry that continues to, but continues to have a robust pipeline of products. The company is stable with a dependable dividend with the trailing twelve months (TTM) payout ratio only being 54%. The payout ratio measures the amount of earnings the company uses to pay the dividend. A low payout ratio like this means the company has plenty of room to not only continue paying the dividend, but also continuing to raise the dividend. Johnson & Johnson products are found in almost every household and have stood the test of time.

Source: JNJ Investor Relations

3M is an industrial giant with a diversified portfolio that can make for a solid dividend anchor in any portfolio. The company has increased the dividend for 60 consecutive years, recently increasing it 16% at the beginning of 2018. With a current dividend of 2.31 and a payout ratio of only 69%, the dividend increases may slow a little unless earnings can continue growing. As mentioned, the company is extremely diversified amongst various industries. The company is divided into five segments, which include: Health care, Safety & Graphics, Industrial, Electronics & Energy, and Consumer. The stock gained over 30% in 2017 and has had an impressive past couple of years, so we expect that to continue. MMM has a strong pipeline of products set to be released and demand for their electronic products will continue to drive growth going forward.

Source: MMM Investor Relations

Apple I probably do not need to do much explaining. They are the most valuable and innovative company in the world. As you know, the iPhone was once again the best-selling tech product in 2017, selling more units than the 2nd through 5th top products combined, according to USA Today. iPhone sales account for over 60% of total revenue for the company, but their reliance on the flagship smartphone has lessened year after year, with growth in their services segment. The main driver within the services segment is Apple Music, which recently saw 75% growth year over year in 2017, and now has over 210 million paid subscriptions. Apple pays an annual dividend of $2.52 or 1.44%, which is nothing to write home about, but it's the growth in the dividend that is attractive. Over the past five years, the company has increased the dividend an average of 26% per year. In addition, the company has as much as $270 billion in overseas cash that is expected to be repatriated based on the new tax laws signed into place at the end of 2017. The company will have various ways to use the cash with one being to fund further dividend increases going forward. In addition to strong dividend growth the company provides the opportunity for common growth as well.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I hope you will find this article helpful to get started constructing your DGI portfolio and beginning or enhancing your journey to financial freedom. When getting started, it is important to know where you want to go (Goal) and then have a plan in place of how to get there (strategy). The route of individual stocks or ETFs is completed up to your time available to monitor stocks and the amount of risk you want to take. Ensuring you have a stable building block stock(s) that you can add to overtime is key for your portfolio and success moving forward.

As I am sure you have heard before, dividend growth investing may not be the most exciting form of investing, or the get rich quick path, but with compounding dividend growth, time is your friend. If you are able to let the money sit, the dividends will continue to grow over time paying you a higher yield, so invest in your future today.

As always, I look forward to hearing your comments on the article. If you enjoyed the article and do not yet follow us, please click the "Follow" button to see future articles. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.