BDC Buzz Begins Purchases Of Higher Quality BDCs Trading At New Lows

Also, management is expecting higher yields from its Credit Fund over the coming quarters due to refinancing. Historically, the company has paid out excess NII through special dividends and has $0.07 per share of undistributed income.

I am expecting minimal portfolio growth but higher portfolio yields as indicated by management, including "we held over $200 of saleable loans priced south of our yield hurdle".

CGBD continues to improve its dividend coverage for the reasons discussed in previous articles, including continued ramp of its Credit Fund, increased portfolio yield and excellent coverage.

BDCs have been pulling back since May 2017, and I have started making select purchases of higher quality companies, including CGBD, for the reasons discussed in this article.

As mentioned in the articles linked above, business development companies ("BDCs") have been pulling back since May 2017, and the following chart uses UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Busn Dev Co ETN (BDCS) as a rough proxy for the average BDC, many of which are near new lows.

I have started making select purchases of higher quality BDCs, including CGBD, for the reasons discussed in this article.

CGBD Dividend Coverage Discussion:

CGBD continues to improve its dividend coverage for the reasons discussed in previous articles, including continued ramp of its joint venture Middle Market Credit Fund, LLC ("Credit Fund"), increased overall portfolio yield, and excellent dividend coverage. The primary drivers for higher dividend coverage would be the continued ramp of its Credit Fund as well as higher portfolio yields from lower yield investments sold or repaid.

"Shifting gears to our JV with PSP. The portfolio stands at about $1.1 billion and comprises 9% of the BDC as of December 31st. Net portfolio growth was robust 19% quarter-over-quarter. We continue to have substantial room to scale the JV, and as we do, we believe it will be highly accretive to our dividend yields. When including the JV, our total investment portfolio increased $2.8 billion at December 31st, up from $2.6 billion last quarter."

Source: CGBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call

I am expecting minimal portfolio growth but higher portfolio yields over the coming quarters as indicated by management on the recent call:

"On the financing front, our debt-to-equity ratio was 0.74 times as of 12/31, down slightly from 9/30. While our debt-to-equity ratio remained at the higher end of our targeted range of 0.65 to 0.75, we have visibility into about $150 million of repayments in the first quarter, which will provide adequate liquidity for new investments. Last quarter, we highlighted that we held over $200 of saleable loans priced south of our current yield hurdle. With the current market running at natural course, we expect about half that amount to be repaid by the end of the first quarter." "Our investment portfolio continues to be a most entirely floating rate and we are benefiting from an increase in LIBOR. As of December 31st, the weighted average yield on our first lien and second lien debt investments was 8.9%, based on amortized costs, up about 25 basis points from the prior quarter. The overall yield for first lien loans increased from 8.3% to 8.6% due primarily to increasing LIBOR."

Source: CGBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call

As mentioned in "Continued IPOs For The High-Yield BDC Sector", CGBD announced a special dividend of $0.12 per share, paid on January 17, 2018. There will likely be additional special dividends as the company has $0.07 per share of undistributed income and the ability to grow its Credit Fund portion of the portfolio for higher overall yield and dividend coverage. Historically, the company has paid out excess NII over the last few years in the form of supplemental/special dividends and was discussed on a recent call.

"And at year-end, we had approximately $4.3 million in undistributed net investment income, which equates to $0.07 per share. And given, the continued strong performance of the BDC during the year, we are in a position to pay a special dividend of $0.12 per share." "Our policy with respect to the dividend is to set it at a level that our core earnings can comfortably cover. With respect to excess, we would certainly consider special dividends at the end of the year. We have not historically paid excise tax to any significant degree if there was a meaningful use of those proceeds. But in all likelihood that would be in the form of a special dividend which would match the full amount or available dividend."

Source: CGBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, CGBD hit my best-case projections mostly due to higher-than-expected income from increased portfolio yields and an increase in 'other income' from higher prepayment fees, covering its dividend by 115%. It is important to note that most of the recent increases were from recurring sources of dividend coverage implying the potential for a dividend increase or at least special dividends in the coming quarters.

"Total investment income was about $50 million, up $7 million versus the third quarter. The drivers of the meaningful increase were threefold: First, higher interest income from loans, based primarily on higher average investments outstanding over the course of the quarter, higher OID accretion on repaid positions and increasing LIBOR; second, growth in other income, primarily from higher call premiums and amendment fees; and third, growth in interest and dividend income from the JV as we continue to scale that vehicle."

Source: CGBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

Middle Market Credit Fund, LLC ("Credit Fund"):

The Credit Fund investment portfolio grew 20% to $985 million at fair value as of the quarter ended December 31, 2017, as compared to $823 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The Credit Fund's new investment fundings were $250 million for the quarter, and sales and repayments totaled $84 million, resulting in a net portfolio increase of $166 million. The Credit Fund produced a 13.9% annualized yield (down from 15.4%). However, management is expecting higher yields in the coming quarters due to refinancing with CLO leverage:

"We continued to scale our senior loan joint venture, which eclipsed the $1 billion mark during the fourth quarter. And most importantly, these efforts resulted in the delivery of strong, consistent investment returns to our investors." "Regarding JV returns, the fourth quarter dividend yield on our equity in the JV was about 14%, down from north of 15% achieved in the third quarter, which was aided by higher than normal fee income and accelerated OID and repayments. With the closing of our first CLO at the JV and a significant reduction in overall JV cost of capital, we expect to see the yield level in the first quarter of '18 back above the 15% level." "At the JV level, as highlighted during last quarter's call, we successfully closed our first CLO in December and those CLO proceeds were used to repay existing debt facilities of the JV, including partial repayment of the mezzanine loan provided by our BDC. The CLO not only provides additional debt capacity to support future growth at the JV, but it should also meaningfully enhance JV equity returns going forward."

Source: CGBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call

Source: CGBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call Slides

To be a successful BDC investor:

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends).

based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends). Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective ).

). Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies.

Be ready to make purchases during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

