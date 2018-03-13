RYB Education Is A Strong Buy

Less than two months into its listing on NYSE (on 9/27/2017), RYB Education (ticker: RYB) became the subject of a child abuse scandal (around 11/23/2017) associated with one of its kindergartens in Beijing. Police investigation concluded that the incident was perpetrated by a young kindergarten teacher, who was then arrested. Another similar incident was also reported a few days later in RYB’s franchised facility in Cangzhou, Hebei. Both incidents involved needling of young kids under care.

The incidents (the Beijing one, in particular) were blown out of proportion and caused the stock to decline greatly. Since then, the stock has recovered a little. As of this writing, the shares were hovering around the $19 level. See the following chart.

The company has not announced a date for the Q4 and FY17 earnings release yet. But that should be right around the corner. Here I’m trying to provide a quick overview of the company’s financial performance to date, ahead of the imminent year-end earnings release.

Phenomenal Growth

This can be seen in the following graph (data source: company’s public filings, OCF=Operating Cash Flow, FCF=Free Cash Flow). Note that FCF for “3Q17 TTM” was an estimate, since capex for 3Q16 and 3Q17 were not publicly released. I have used the gradient color to single it out.

The growth rate for some key metrics was plotted below (data source: company’s public filings). Obviously, the triple-digit growth of adjusted EBITDA and FCF in FY16 was not sustainable. The same holds true for the near-triple-digit (98.8%) growth of the gross profit in the same year. However, for the first nine months of FY17, the YoY growth of gross profit, adjusted EBITDA and OCF was, respectively, 52.0%, 42.1%, and 32.6%. Top line growth has been quite robust as well, at 27.4, 31.0, and 33.7% for FY15, FY16, and the first three quarters of FY17, respectively.

Margin Improvement Trend

For a growing business, you want to see stable or improving profitability. And that’s exactly the case with RYB, see the following graph (data source: company’s public filings). The operating margin and EBITDA margin for the twelve months ended 9/30/2017 (3Q17 TTM) were both skewed by share-based compensation expenses related to the company’s IPO. But both gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin were still on a solid uptrend. (Adjusted EBITDA excluded share-based compensation expenses.)

Robust Growth Beginning To Mask Seasonality

The following graph (data source: the company’s public filings) charted the company’s quarterly financial performance since 1Q16. The scale for the YoY growth percentages (the lines) were on the right axis.

If you focus on Q1-Q4 of 2016, you will notice that Q1 and Q3 were the weak quarters while Q2 and Q4 were the strong quarters.

This seasonality was explained clearly in the company’s IPO prospectus (p.88):

“… … As such, tuition fee revenue is generally low in the first quarter and third quarter as many children do not come, or come less frequently, to our kindergartens and play-and-learn centers during winter holidays and summer vacations. Generally, the fluctuation in the third quarter is partially offset by an increase in our franchise fee revenue from initial franchise fees for our set up services. This is because we recognize the initial franchise fees only when franchise teaching facilities start their operations and many franchise kindergartens and play-and-learn centers choose to commence their operations in September to coincide with the school year in China.”

However, as you can see from the chart above, the “lumpy” initial franchise fee revenue recognition in 3Q16 was still not able to entirely offset the weak seasonality. 3Q17, on the other hand, displayed much-less-pronounced weak seasonality. Besides possible contribution from the lumpy initial franchise fee recognition as usual, the slower revenue growth in the strong Q2 and much stronger growth in Q3 have also helped to smooth out the seasonality. One key factor was the growth of merchandise sales through the company’s franchise network.

If growth remains more robust in weak quarters, the seasonality is likely to remain muted in the future.

Quarterly Margin Profile

This was shown in the following chart (data source: company’s public filings). For the past two years or so, gross margin have seemed to be capped in the mid twenties. At peak, adjusted EBITDA margin reached into the low twenties, while GAAP operating margin surpassed 15%. This is not bad for an early-childhood-education company that is growing fast, and still has a lot of room to grow in the future.

The quarterly margin ups and downs depend a lot on the growth initiatives underway. For example, the rapid decline of margins in the second half of 2016 were mainly attributable to the addition of 7 directly-operated kindergartens and the launch of Hong Shan Enable Alliance, a network that enables RYB to sell or distribute educational products, services and solutions nationwide.

For reference, the chart below depicted the growth of the company’s directly-operated kindergartens since 4Q15. The data were either given by or deduced from the company’s public filings and website. Data for Q1 and Q3 of 2016 as well as Q2 of 2017 were left blank, because I was not able to deduce them from the public sources.

It was remarkable that 2Q16 exhibited peak margins, given that 8 company-operated kindergartens were added during the first half of 2016. Altogether, 15 company-operated kindergartens were added in 2016. This fast growth pace then allowed management to release the gas pedal a little in 2017, adding only 4 directly-operated kindergartens in the first 3 quarters of the year. As a result, margins bounced back quickly in 2Q17 and remained strong in 3Q17. (As a reminder, 3Q17’s operating margin was skewed by share-based compensation expenses.)

As of 9/30/2017, the company directly operated 81 kindergartens and 7 play-and-learn centers. In addition, its franchise network consisted of 209 kindergartens and 910 play-and-learn centers. Though small in numbers, the directly-operated kindergartens and play-and-learn centers contributed (through tuition and fees) 74.7% of total net revenues in the first six months of 2017. The directly-operated kindergartens alone contributed 71.9% of total net revenues.

Though not explicitly disclosed, it appears that the number of directly-operated play-and-learn centers has been on the decline when judged by the revenue decline in the past three or four years. In 2014, tuition and fees from these direct play-and-learn centers were $7.5 million or 11.5% of revenue. In the first half of 2017, these have dwindled to $1.9 million (or $3.8 million annualized) and accounted for a mere 3% of total net revenues.

The Single Most Important Growth Driver

To repeat, tuition fees from directly-operated kindergartens accounted for about 72% of revenue in the first half of 2017. So the number of students in these “direct” kindergartens is arguably the single most important growth driver. This number is grown through the combination of adding “direct” kindergartens and increasing the utilization of existing direct kindergartens.

Fortunately, the growth in this key metric has been very robust, to an aggregate of 55.7%, during the seven-quarter period from 1Q16 through 3Q17. This can be seen from the following chart (quoted or deduced from company’s public filings).

Impact From The Child-Abuse Scandal(s)

The media and masses unfairly blew the recent unfortunate child-abuse incidents out of proportion on RYB. In the same month and within just miles of the RYB kindergarten in Beijing, where the incident occurred, there were a couple of similar incidents that had occurred in facilities (kindergartens) not affiliated with RYB. However, media reports and the masses (“the mob”) focused almost entirely on RYB.

There were a few factors that contributed to this phenomenon (or mob behavior). Firstly, some of the victims’ parents exaggerated the incident to have involved infant sexual abuse organized by the military. Secondly, journalists distributed victim parents’ social-network videos/audios without any fact checking. (This link stated that "相关电视台记者刘某（男，36岁，北京市人）未经采访核实，直接从网上下载编发。" Translation: Mr. Liu, 36, a Beijing resident and a TV network reporter directly downloaded, edited and distributed content online without fact checking.) Thirdly, RYB is the better-known brand that people love or hate. Fourthly, short sellers attempted to profit from the company’s misfortune. There were also political factors involved that I would rather not detail here.

But in the end, at least the police report proved the Beijing incident to be a simple child-abuse case involving only one teacher. Regarding the organized infant sexual abuse by the military, it was completely untrue. People’s Daily and Baidu ranked the latter part as the No. 3 fake news in China in 2017. The ranking was based on the number of online searches for the rumor or "fake news" items. "Military personnel molesting infants in Beijing RYB kindergarten" generated 51.86 million searches, only after the top most item “Wu Jing family are foreign citizens” (190 million searches) and the No. 2 item “double return for Jiuzhaigou earthquake donation” (66 million searches). Please see inset below.

Based on my internet searches, there appeared to be merely a few initial customer cancellations in the Beijing kindergarten where the incident occurred. I did “run into” one or two people (supposedly outside of that Beijing kindergarten) who professed to withdraw kids from RYB. But I could not discern if they were real RYB customers. In those days, there were people attempting to instigate a widespread RYB boycott. It certainly wouldn’t surprise me if they were just instigators who pretended to be revolting RYB customers.

I have not seen any media reports of RYB boycotts outside of the aforementioned Beijing facility. This makes sense for two reasons. One, kindergartens are in short supply particularly in major cities. Two, this kind of random incident can happen in any facility. So moving out of RYB would be a costly futile exercise that generates no return for customers.

Judging by the brand ranking provided by the China Early Childhood Education Blue Book, the brand damage caused by the recent scandals appears to be somewhat limited. In 2017, the RYB brand was ranked No. 4 by the Blue Book, while in 2018 it was ranked No. 6. Based on my understanding, the 2018 ranking did factor in the impact of the RYB scandal on the industry.

As pointed out in the last section, about three quarters of the RYB net revenue was contributed by directly-operated kindergartens and learning centers. Since the company operates these facilities directly, it would be easier to exercise uniform quality control in this core segment. Besides, management has also embarked on stricter safety control throughout its network, franchise operation included. Both factors have strengthened my optimism on the scandals’ limited financial impact.

Other Factors To Consider Regarding The Scandals

With the above said, investors are encouraged to think from different angles as well. Besides other feedbacks I have addressed in this writing, Seeking Alpha’s editorial team sent in the following wonderful list of questions, which I encourage everyone to explore, research and reach your own conclusion. However, I will provide my own take as well.

1) Can you assess more directly RYB's response to the said sexual abuse allegation? What was the response in terms of comments and actions by management? Do you see their response(s) as adequate, and do you think others will also see it as adequate?

[My Answer/Take] Two days after the Beijing scandal was reported, the company issued a statement to the public promising cooperation with police investigation and stated the company’s zero-tolerance policy for misconduct. The company also issued a PR to investors and announced a $50 million share repurchase program for the following 12 months. In the PR, the company stated that it had established a special task force to perform internal inspection across all teaching facilities.

Within a day, the company also issued an update to the public, reporting police investigation findings. The suspect (the young teacher) was arrested. The police also found that a victim’s mother had distributed a fabricated story about soldiers collectively molesting infants. The 31-year-old mom admitted her wrongdoing and “deeply regretted” the negative impact her misconduct had caused. She was also arrested. In this update, management also announced five “emergency measures” taken to remedy and strengthen its safety procedure. The measures included dismissal of the kindergarten principal, infusing a new effective management team into that facility, thorough inspection of entire national network, comprehensive upgrade of security monitoring and management system throughout the network, introducing third-party supervision mechanism, better communication with parents, cooperation/collaboration with regulators, and so forth. A similar investor update can be found here.

A week or so later, the company issued another update to the public, reporting detailed result of police investigation on the child-abuse (needling) incident. It also revealed that the upgraded security monitoring system will have a 360º coverage, without any blind spot, and will be operated continuously (without interruption). This update also disclosed a similar incident in another RYB facility (reportedly in Cangzhou, Hebei). A brief but similar investor update can be found here.

Throughout the statements and updates, the company also expressed sincere apology to the society and took full responsibility for the incidents.

In my opinion, the responses from the management as a whole were adequate. The specific measures announced should effectively improve the child safety throughout the RYB network. I believe that the majority of the public has come to realize that such incidents are actually an industry-specific problem and management has taken steps to strengthen safety throughout the company. However, some complained that the company has not issued apology fast enough. And I myself would like to hear about the findings on the Cangzhou incident as well. To this date, there has been zero follow-up report anywhere (media, police, government, insiders, observers) regarding this. And I have no idea how the public make of this prolonged silence.

2) Can you speak more directly about the possibility that RYB might slow growth by being more cautious about expanding their network while more closely vetting franchisee applicants?

[My take] The company certainly will have to vet their franchisee applicants more carefully. This might indeed slow down the company’s franchise growth pace. But then again, it’s also likely that the strengthened security monitoring will enable better security while allowing for fast growth at the same time. The company’s website (Chinese version) has touted that it has 500 high-quality kindergartens and 1,300 play-and-learn centers nationwide. See the following inset.

This compares to 290 kindergartens and 917 play-and-learn centers as of 9/30/2017. I do not believe that the touted 500/1,300 centers have really been in operation. Some have speculated that these included facilities still under construction and facilities committed but not yet constructed at all. Basically they include facilities in backlog. I personally doubt the accuracy of these numbers. However, it is certainly something to keep in mind. I have contacted IR regarding what these numbers mean. But I’m not sure if and when I will receive a response.

3) You mention that similar incidents occurred in facilities not related to RYB. However, is RYB the only tradeable company involved? It might be more difficult to measure the merit of the pessimism in comparison to other smaller operators that aren't large publicly-listed companies. Can you discuss a bit?

[My take] There were two incidents that occurred in facilities not related to RYB. One of them is named Golden Cradle, a subsidiary of Vtron which is a company publicly traded in China. However, Vtron’s main business is in video electronics equipments. There was no pronounced stock price reaction around the child-abuse incident. The other non-RYB facility is named Zhaohua which is a private operator. Indeed, it’s difficult to compare the pessimism among these operators. However, there were only scant reports of these other incidents while massive number of reports and comments on the RYB incident. The media and the public unleashed their outrage mainly on RYB, thus making the incident appear more severe than actually was. Media and public bias should be taken as an investment risk.

Concluding Remarks

Kindergartens are in short supply in China, particularly in major cities. Recent child-abuse scandals nationwide, involving several companies, have increased awareness of safety and education quality control.

Weak and small operators will continue to go out of business under stricter regulations. Strong franchises like RYB are well positioned to strengthen themselves for sustainable, long-term growth.

I remain optimistic that the financial impact from the scandal will turn out to be limited. However, the coming earnings release will be a closely-watched event. Q4 performance and the Q1 outlook will set the tone for the stock in the intermediate term. Investors will scrutinize revenue growth, margin trend, directly-operated kindergarten growth, in particular student enrollment growth, and franchise network growth for clues about the company’s prospects.

Early childhood education is a highly fragmented market in China, where the top five private kindergarten operators accounted for only a combined 1.3% of market share while the top five play-and-learn center brands accounted for only 0.23% of market share in 2016. Meanwhile the market is immense, with revenue of private kindergarten services to hit RMB 298 billion and that of learn-and-play centers to reach 271 billion in 2021. (Source: RYB IPO prospectus.) The industry is ripe for consolidation to gain scale and operating efficiency.

The growth potential of the industry is underpinned by (a) increasing wealth of young families, (b) growing awareness and increasing spending in education in general and early childhood education in particular, and (c) the two-child policy implemented a couple of years ago.

RYB is the largest private kindergarten operator while taking only 0.4% of the private kindergarten market as of 2016 (source: IPO prospectus). It’s one of the best-positioned operators to take advantage of the market growth and consolidation.

On the valuation front, the stock was trading at $19.25, or EV/OCF of 8.3 and EV/Adjusted EBITDA of 21.3, as of the market close on Friday, March 9, 2018. With top line growing in the thirties and adjusted EBITDA growing in the forties, this is probably one of the cheapest (if not the cheapest) education stocks available in the market today.

It is also worth noting that the company carries no debt on its balance sheet.

Depending on your holding, this stock can be bought right away (before the earnings release), or a position can be initiated or increased after the earnings regardless of if it rips or dips.

Main risks include a general market correction or turmoil, management misstep and inability to address safety concerns, and sudden change in government policies and industrial landscape.

