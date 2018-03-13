Awilco Orders A SemiSub HE Worth $425 Million, A Puzzling Move After 4Q'17 Results

This company is intriguing and there is not enough visibility to recommend a buy or even hold for Awilco Drilling at the moment. My recommendation is to avoid AWLCF.

On March 12, Keppel FELS announced that it has secured a contract from Awilco to build a mid-water semi-submersible drilling rig for harsh environment use, worth about $425 million.

AWILCO released its 4Q'17 on February 15, 2018. It was a decent quarter with revenue of $33.9 million. The backlog is now down to $25 million (firm contract).

WilPhoenix is one of Awilco Drilling's two enhanced pacesetter semi-submersibles. It was built in 1982 and is equipped for drilling in water depths up to 1,200 ft. Awilco's other semi-sub, WilHunter, is cold stacked in Invergordon since July 2015.

Investment Thesis

We do not have enough visibility to recommend a buy or even hold for Awilco Drilling Plc. (OTCPK: AWLCF). The uncertainty is too great even if we factor in the whopping ~18% dividend that the company is paying which appears to be on life support until Q2 2018.

The few recent news are not helping either and put more pressure on future revenues, primarily after 2Q'18.

The reason is quite simple, and it is about the massive cut expected in revenue, starting in Q2'18 when revenue from the WilPhoenix drops from $34+ million to only $8+ million per quarter.

OpEx for the semisub WilPhoenix will stay constant at 78.1K/d (4Q'17) or approximately $8.5+ million/Q including the cost of stacking of the semisub WilHunter, which is cold-stacked since July 2015.

Even worse, AWILCO will not have any revenues in 3Q'18 and can expect revenues in 4Q'18 only if the LOI for a potential contract with a duration of 450 days can be confirmed.

AWLCF data by YCharts

Fleet analysis as of March 12, 2018.

# Semi-Sub. Type/Year Built/Upgraded Day Rate K $ Contract End Operator Location 1 WilHunter 1983/2011 - Cold Stacked mid-October UK NS Invergordon 2 WilPhoenix 1982/2011 387.5 Hot stacked 116.7 ("LOI") (450 days) 4/20/2018 4/20/18 - 8/31/18 09/01/2018 to 11/24/2019 [Apache] UK NS [Undisclosed operator] UK NS

Clarification regarding the future backlog attached to the WilPhoenix.

1 - On February 15, 2018, Awilco announced that it had lost an opportunity ("LOI") for a potential contract for its only active rig. An unnamed operator no longer plans to run the drilling campaign for which the WilPhoenix drilling rig was hired (a one-well program with an estimated duration of 115 days at about $120K/d).

2 - In the last AWILCO presentation the company indicates:

Yesterday [02/15/2018], Awilco Drilling announced that following revisions to the project schedule the Letter of Award from Alpha Petroleum Resources Limited did not result in an agreed contract for WilPhoenix. At the same time, Awilco Drilling announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent with an undisclosed operator for the provision of WilPhoenix. The program is expected to commence around 1st September 2018, with an estimated duration of 450 days for an undisclosed dayrate.

The change is resulting to a significant loss of Backlog and large uncertainty regarding the potential contract ("LOI") starting September 2018 for 450 days as the cancellation of the 115 days potential contract indicated above is highlighting.

The actual firm backlog is now only $25 million according to the company presentation:

Current firm contract backlog of USD 25 million, plus undisclosed LOI value.

In short, AWILCO will not have a revenue after April 20, 2018, and until September 1, 2018, assuming that the LOI turns into a firm contract which is not sure at all. Revenues for 2Q'18 will be down to below $8 million, and 3Q'18 will be 0, as I have shown in my chart below.

After 3Q'18 and without a firm contract we cannot project a revenue.

Jon Bryce, the CEO said in the conference call:

So, what's happened now then is the WilPhoenix is now currently available for a summer work. This will commence potentially around about the 1st of May. And it will be fitted in between the later commitments with the undisclosed customer I talked about, which will commence in the 1st of September,

AWILCO Balance sheet 4Q 2017. The raw numbers.

AWILCO 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 35.3 12.7 31.6 33.1 32.1 33.9 Net Income in $ Million 17.9 -3.8 15.8 15.1 14.2 -23.8 EBITDA $ Million 24.8 1.4 25.0 24.5 20.8 -20.5 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 50.6% 0 49.9% 45.5% 44.3% 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.59 -0.12 0.53 0.50 0.47 -0.79 Operating cash flow in $ Million 26.8 20.2 26.1 15.2 27.9 -24.4 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 25.8 20.4 25.8 15.0 27.8 -24.5 Cash and short term investments $ Million 60.7 70.1 89.9 93.9 115.7 119.3 Total Debt in $ Million 105.0 100.0 100.0 95.0 95.0 90.0 Dividend per share in $/Q 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 30 30 30 30 30 30

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

March 12, 2018, puzzling news.

Today, According to OffshoreEnergyToday, following a letter of intent on February 28, Keppel FELS has secured a contract from Awilco to build a mid-water semi-submersible drilling rig for harsh environment use, worth about $425 million. Furthermore, AWILCO has independent options to order up to another three similar rigs to be exercised within 12, 24 and 36 months respectively.

Scheduled for completion in 1Q 2021, the rig will be built to Moss Maritime's CS60 ECO MW design. Compared to the ultra-deepwater CS60, this is a compact version specially designed, configured and outfitted for mid-water operations of up to depths of 1,500m.

The newbuild semisub is considered "available" and is not contingent on a long-term contract which is even scarier. The rig will be of the CS 60 ECO MW design. According to Awilco, the newbuild will be the most environmentally friendly drilling rig offered in the harsh environment market. It is expected to be delivered in March 2021.

Late February, AWILCO revealed that it was considering a private placement of new shares to Norwegian and international investors, aiming to raise $65 million. The subscription price will be fixed at NOK 29 per share or about $3.77 per share. Awilco Drilling plans to use the proceeds to part finance the equity requirement for the building of the new semi-submersible drilling rig for harsh environment use.

Commentary:

I am quite puzzled by this decision, and I do not know how to react logically to such colossal expense while the company is about to experience a drastic fall in revenue after the first-quarter 2018 with an uncertain future after that?

Even more puzzling is that AWLCF is trending up and is now trading at $4.43?

The company said that it intends to distribute the free cash flow to its shareholders but free cash flow is about to disappear, which means the dividend is on life support for another few months.

Also, why is the company considering a private placement of $65 million to pay for the newbuild rig and continues to spend about $6 million per quarter as a dividend? Is that apparently counter-productive move, by making the situation worse for the shareholders down the road?

I would have understood the basics of this move if AWILCO has announced the acquisition of a semisub Harsh-Environment already built from another offshore company, but it is entirely different. It is a wholly new order and the first one for a long time.

Jon Oliver Bryce, CEO of Awilco Drilling PLC, said:

We see growing activity in the harsh environment mid-water rig segment with utilization increasing, especially in the North Sea. This will be the third semi to join our fleet. With the options to order another three rigs, we are well positioned for the market recovery.

I agree with Jon Bryce about a nascent recovery in the North Sea, but I do not see how this significant investment can respond to the future need which is well covered by the actual rig fleet. Day rates are still around $125k/d and will not go up fast.

AWILCO owns the semisub WilHunter, which is cold stacked since July 2015 and the company could have waited until both rigs - The WilPhoenix and the WilHunter - are operational to embark in such risky order.

My only recommendation is to avoid the stock until we get sufficient clarification.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the offshore drilling industry. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.