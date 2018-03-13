Tesla: It's Just Getting Worse

Sometimes, you have to just face the facts. As one famous football coach once said, "You are what your record says you are". With nearly half of the final month of Q1 in the rear view mirror, the facts for Tesla (TSLA) continue to show trouble. With pressure mounting to deliver across many product categories, these are not welcome signs.

Another departure at the top:

Late last Thursday, Tesla filed an 8-K to announce that Chief Accounting Officer Eric Branderiz had left for personal reasons. While some will speculate that he left due to the company's troubles, let's just all hope that everything is okay with him and his family. This news comes only a month or so after it was announced that Global Sales and Service Head Jon McNeill had departed.

Before Tesla, Branderiz was a Chief Accounting Officer at Sunrun. He joined the car company just before the SolarCity deal was completed. We can add him to the list of other solar executives who have left Tesla, including both SolarCity co-founders who were Elon Musk's cousins. It's probably not a coincidence that Tesla's solar segment has shrunk considerably recently.

More pressure on overall margins:

In an article I had published at the end of February, I detailed how Tesla's interest expenses were soaring. While a lot of this was due to the SolarCity acquisition, further cash burn has led to more total debt, and now that rates are rising that's a troubling situation. For some of Tesla's variable rate debt that may not be hedged, the 3-month LIBOR rate is a key metric to watch. Unfortunately, the quarterly amount at which this rate has surged recently is becoming a bigger problem, as seen below.

(Data sourced from St. Louis Fed. 3-mo. LIBOR page. *Increase so far in Q1. Check current rates here)

I went back to the end of Q1 2016 because that is when Tesla unveiled the Model 3. In the next six quarters after the reveal, the 3-month LIBOR rate rose by just over 70 basis points. In the last five and a half months, we're up over 77 basis points alone, and US treasury rates have also risen. This scenario gets even more worrisome if the Federal Reserve hikes rates at this month's meeting, along with 2-3 more hikes later this year.

The other problem for Tesla since the Model 3 unveil is the dramatic rise in cobalt prices. Cobalt is a key material that goes not only into the batteries of Tesla vehicles, but its energy storage products as well. Since the end of Q1 2016, cobalt prices have gone from just over $10 a pound to more than $38 a pound. If Tesla cannot get its battery costs down as much as hoped, it makes it more difficult to hit that 25% margin goal on the Model 3, especially once the $35,000 variant comes to market. Analysts are getting more bearish, as the chart below now shows this year's non-GAAP EPS estimate at its lowest point.

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page)

Norway is improving, but not enough:

Q1 is normally a seasonally weaker time, but Tesla appears to have hit a wall for Model S/X sales. Not only are early estimates showing declines over last year's period, but they are well down from the record Q4 period as well. In my latest article, I mentioned how Tesla appeared to be down almost 4,100 units sequentially for its high end models, mainly due to the US and Norway. Thanks to Teslastats Norway, we get daily registration numbers, and even though March figures have passed February, the month has a lot of ground to make up against December.

(Source: teslastats.no)

With all of the estimates we've gotten for the first two months of the year, plus the above Norway struggles in March, Tesla now appears to be down more than 5,100 vehicles sequentially from Q4 to Q1. Should the trends we've seen so far continue, the company may not come in very much above 20,000 Model S/X deliveries for the period.

Canada becomes latest market to curb EV incentives:

Despite Elon Musk's comments about subsidies and incentives, Tesla sales have benefited from many countries helping out the EV space. We've also seen what happens when these incentives go away, leading to sales drops. In fact, some speculated that Norway sales were so strong late in 2017 because of a proposed Tesla tax that was coming, but ultimately scrapped. In the US, the phase out of the $7,500 EV credit for Tesla looms large, especially as the Model 3 ramps up.

Tesla got some more bad news late last week when Canada updated its EV incentive program. Vehicles with a MSRP of $75,000 or more are no longer eligible for generous incentives, so Tesla's Model S and X are no longer on the approved vehicle list. An electrek article discussing the move details how some Model 3 reservation holders are nervous about this move, just like we've seen with US buyers in a similar situation.

Losing these incentives in Canada won't break Tesla, but again, it's just another incremental negative that adds up when combined with other issues. As the table below shows, Tesla saw strong sales growth in Canada last year, delivering almost 3,500 vehicles. Even the loss of a few hundred vehicles matters when the S/X are the main drivers of Tesla's gross profits, and this is just another knock against those arguing that the company is production constrained for the S/X.

(Source: electrek article about surging Canada EV market)

Final thoughts:

Unfortunately for Tesla, the bad news just continues to pile up. Another key executive has left the firm, while Model 3 production is estimated to be well behind plan. Model S/X sales don't seem to be doing well, and now Canada has adjusted its incentive program leaving Tesla in the dark. Throw in rising cobalt prices and LIBOR rates, and the pressure will only increase on Musk as 2018 continues. Things also appear to be taking a toll on the stock, with shares vastly underperforming the PowerShares QQQ/NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQ) since the Model 3 launch as seen below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

I should also provide a quick note about the Monday rally. Part of the reason was another bullish note from Trip Chowdhry, who said Q1 was likely to be a solid quarter. This note again talked about strong employee activity on a Saturday, and high energy from employees. There was nothing in his note really about the S/X, and he didn't provide any numbers. If this sounds familiar, Trip also said in late December that Model 3 production was ramping up nicely. That note came just days before Tesla's major warning, making it the latest in a string of bad predictions from Trip. Keep that in mind.

