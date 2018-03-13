Austria: Money Flows And Investment Markets Looking Healthy

The current account surplus and government deficit have put the private sector firmly in surplus and markets are responding accordingly.

Financial fundamentals for more gains are still present.

The purpose of this report is to look at macro money flows in Austria and assess the impact on investment markets.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Austria. The national accounts were used to develop a sectoral balance model after the work of British economist Wynne Godley.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

GDI = GDP = Private Sector Spending [P] + Government Sector Spending [G] + External Sector Spending [X]

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - more loans created than repaid. Also known as credit money, bank money, endogenous money and inside money. Externally from overseas commerce - More exported than imported. Government spending - more spent than taxed out. Also known as sovereign money, state money, outside money, exogenous money and high-powered money. It has no liability attached to it.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow overall even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive.

Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. One has the best chance of earning a positive return in a private sector that is growing rather than shrinking, and this should be a macro investing consideration for any investor.

Each sector will be examined in turn.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is shown in the current account. The current account is exports less imports, and also includes capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

Austria runs a current account surplus, which means that it imports money in return for imports of goods and services sent overseas. This is shown in the chart below.

The current account is slowly becoming less over time but makes a strong contribution to GDP.

The flow of funds from the current account add and take away from the stock of foreign exchange reserves shown in the chart below.

Government Sector

The government budget is in the table below.

(Source: Bundesministerium fuer Finanzen)

In 2017 the Austrian government spent more than it budgeted for and ended up contributing nearly 7B euro to the private sector or over 2% of GDP. The expenditure was related to the intake of refugees.

Private Sector

In 1970, Professor Wynne Godley moved to Cambridge, where, with Francis Cripps, he founded the Cambridge Economic Policy Group (CEPG). In early 1974 (after playing around with concepts devised in conversation with Nicky Kaldor and Robert Neild), Wynne Godley first apprehended the strategic importance of the accounting identity which says that, measured at current prices, the government's budget deficit less the current account deficit is equal, by definition, to private saving net of investment. If one knows what the budget deficit and private net saving are, it follows from that information alone, without any qualification whatever, exactly what the balance of payments must be.

The Sectoral Balances are set out in the table below.

External Sector Balance [X] Government Sector Balance [G] Private Sector Balance [P] 2016 2.6% 1.6% 4.2% 2017* 2.46% 2.17% 4.64% 2018# 2.4% 2% 4.4%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

#Forecast based on present trends and plans.

The accounting identity shows that the private sector has a comfortable surplus allowing households and businesses to retire private debt and also add to their stock of savings. The surplus comes in equal shares from the government and the external surplus.

The chart below shows the flow of credit creation from private commercial banks in the private sector.

The chart above shows that the credit creation is going in reverse with more loans repaid or written off than generated. Austrians as using their private sector surplus to deleverage.

The flow of private debt creation shown above changes the stock of private debt shown in the chart below.

(Source: Professor Steve Keen)

The chart above shows that total debt is about 146% of GDP and falling after peaking in 2012.

Professor Keen has found that 150% of GDP is a natural barrier beyond which economies tend not to take on more debt. In this case, Austria came up to the barrier and shied away again in an almost textbook example of the theory at work.

The deleveraging seen here is only made possible by the surplus from the current account and government spending.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Cambridge Professor Wynne Godley developed the stock-flow consistent sectoral balance framework of analysis.

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business, and community, and most importantly for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as matching bond issuance with deficits is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

Austria is not a monetary currency sovereign, it is the user of the euro and as such functions like a state in a federation.

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities and correct by definition.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are all in plus and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Recommendation, And Summary

Total money creation is set out in the table below. For investment markets, this is the heart of the matter.

Private Sector Money Creation [C] Government Sector Money Creation [G] TOTAL [C]+[G] Money Imported [X] Money in Domestic Private Sector [P] 2016 -1.58% 1.6% 0.02% 2.6% 2.62% 2017* -6.32% 2.17% -4.15% 2.46% -1.99% 2018# -5.18% 2% -3.18% 2.4% -0.78%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

*Estimate until actual figures are reported.

#Forecast based on present trends and plans.

The table above shows a neutral situation where there is money being created by the government and the current account surplus but then being unprinted by banks as loans are repaid or written off.

The far right column provides the domestic money balance, and it is slightly negative as the rate of loan repayment is more than the inflows from the government and the external sector.

So now we look at investment markets and the likely way forward.

Real Estate

The real estate market motors on upwards and is now over the peak reached in the GFC and moving into new highs.

Government Bonds

The chart above shows the government 10yr bond. One sees that yields are rising and therefore face values must be falling.

Stocks

Stocks appear to be where the money creation and fiscal flows are finding positive expression. I use EWO as a proxy for the Austrian stock exchange.

I first started recommending Austria as a buy in January 2017, and since that time it has risen 61% and paid a 1.94% dividend yield. The fiscal flows and money generation are still occurring, and so the economic motor can still keep driving forward thanks mainly to the external surplus and government spending. At some stage, the private debt deleveraging will stop, and a 6% of GDP money deletion brake taken off further adding to private sector flows that will most likely flow to real estate and the stock market.

Austria is still going strong and is still a buy with more to offer. One can invest in Austria via these ETFs:

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.