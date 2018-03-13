VBL Fails Phase 3 Brain Cancer Study, Should Be Avoided

Recently, VBL Therapeutics (VBLT) announced that it had failed a Phase 3 study in patients with Glioblastoma. It announced that its vaccine candidate VBL-111 was unable to achieve the primary endpoint of the study. VBL has another indication for VBL-111, which is for ovarian cancer. Considering the failure in the Phase 3 glioblastoma trial, along with limited Phase 2 data, I believe that VBL should be avoided as an investment.

Phase 3 Results

The Phase 3 trial was known as the GLOBE study, and it recruited a total of approximately 225 patients. Patients were split up into two different dosing groups. One group of patients received VB-111 dosed every two months along with Avastin (bevacizumab). Avastin is marketed by a big pharmaceutical company by the name of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). This combo treatment therapy was being compared to Avastin alone. The primary endpoint of the study was to determine if the treatment group could improve overall survival compared to Avastin alone. The primary endpoint of the study was not met. In my opinion, there may be a subset of patients that may have seen improvement according to the press release, although the trial missing on the primary endpoint of overall survival doesn't give much confidence for any improvement of the data.

Another Hail Mary

The combo treatment failed to improve overall survival for these patients with Glioblastoma. The CEO Dror Harats, M.D. had this to say:

"We are disappointed that our encouraging Phase II data were not replicated in the GLOBE Phase III study, and once we receive the full and final data we will be analyzing them carefully to better understand the outcome of the study. We are grateful to the trial investigators, site personnel, patients and caregivers who participated in GLOBE. We believe that VB-111 may still hold promise for other indications we currently or may study in the future"

VBL is now pinning its hopes for VB-111 in other indications. There is, however, one major problem. The next major readout for VB-111 is for a Phase 3 trial in patients with ovarian cancer. These results will be for the OVAL study. These results are expected to be released sometime around December of 2022. That means there is not much left in terms of near-term catalysts to carry this stock higher. Not to mention that these failed Phase 3 results don't bode well for investor sentiment. That's why I believe the stock price could drift lower in the coming months. There is no way of being bullish for the Phase 3 OVAL study either. This study is recruiting patients with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian Cancer. Patients in the study will either receive VB-111 in combination with paclitaxel (chemotherapy) or paclitaxel alone. The issue I have here is with the prior Phase 2 data for ovarian cancer. The prior Phase 2 ovarian cancer study was successful, but so was the Phase 2 study for Glioblastoma. In addition, the Phase 3 OVAL study is recruiting up to 350 patients. The Phase 1/2 ovarian cancer study with VB-111, which achieved positive results back in 2016, had only recruited a total of 15 patients. That's why it is kind of hard to gauge whether or not the Phase 3 will be successful. In my opinion, you can't gauge efficacy of a treatment with only 15 patients. That is too small of a patient population to determine if the treatment works or not. Had the company achieved this data with a large population such as 60 patients or more, then I would be inclined to be a little more bullish about the trial. In that sense, I could get behind the Phase 3 ovarian cancer data, which will be read out sometime in 2022. The final problem that I have with VBL Therapeutics is that it has seen a string of failures over the past few years. After its IPO, it has since reported Phase 2 data for VB-201 both in psoriasis and in ulcerative colitis. It noted that both of those Phase 2 studies failed to meet on the primary endpoint. It is my opinion, that with all these prior failures, I just can't see this biotech at being successful for its other Phase 3 study.

Financials

VBL Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents of $28.2 million, and working capital of $24.4 million. This influx in cash during the third quarter was thanks to a $15 million cash payment from NanoCarrier Co. LTD, under an agreement to supply VB-111 in Japan. The company had anticipated that its cash would last through 2019, but several days later, it had raised additional funds. The company sold 2.5 million ordinary shares and raised $18.75 million. With the cash raise in November of 2017, along with prior guidance, I don't see any near-term risk of dilution.

Conclusion

VBL Therapeutics failing the Phase 3 Glioblastoma study does not bode well for the other late-stage study treating patients with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The risk here is that the results could come out good for the Phase 3 ovarian cancer study, but that won't be known for a couple of years from now. That's because the Phase 3 results for the OVAL study won't be known until at least 2022. Until then, the stock will likely trade lower. Especially, since the currently released results failed to meet on the primary endpoint for the Glioblastoma study. That's why VBL should be avoided.

