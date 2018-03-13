Immuron Achieves Positive Phase 2 NASH Results, Presents Itself As A Good Buy

Recently, Immuron (IMRN) announced results for its phase 2 study using its clinical candidate IMM-124E. It noted some strong positive clinical data in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NYSEARCA:NASH). These positive findings are important for the company, because now it has rationale for running another placebo-controlled study. The trial was shown to see a statistically significant increase of serum LPS levels in these patients. With the positive data, along with other positive clinical outcomes, I believe that Immuron is a good buy.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 proof of concept study recruited a total of 133 biopsy proven NASH patients. These patients were either treated with IMM-124E or a placebo over a six-month period. While this was a proof of concept study, that doesn't detract from the results that were achieved. The most notable piece of data from the results were that there was a statistically significant reduction in serum lipopolysaccharide (NYSE:LPS) levels. Why is that significant and what does this biomarker have to do with NASH? This was statistically significant because it was shown that 64.29% of patients that were given IMM-124E showed a 15% or better decrease in serum LPS levels. The reason why this finding is important is because LPS is a bacterial endotoxin. LPS has been shown in peer review publications to be a driver of both liver inflammation and play a role in the progression of NASH. In my opinion, this slightly solidifies IMM-124E as a potential NASH candidate.

Power To Move On

These phase 2 proof of concept results were good, but I would like to point out something else that is highly positive. The results that were obtained had an excellent safety profile. There were no adverse events observed in the study. In addition, the safety and efficacy achieved with this positive data was done so by only using a 600 mg and 1200 mg dose of IMM-124E. I feel that this is a very important finding. That's because there are two new measures that management can do to enhance the positive data that has already been obtained. The first is that it can raise the amount of dosing above 1200 mg of IMM-124E. The fact that no safety concerns were found with the highest 1200 mg dose for Immuron's drug is very bullish. The second thing of importance to note is that this trial was only performed over a six-month period. As I have discussed in prior articles, I'm not a huge fan of short NASH trials. If you look at other biotechs that run NASH fibrosis trials 72 weeks or two years is the typical normal range of length for these types of studies. Think about that. These positive biomarker results were only obtained in a six-month period. Had this trial been designed with a higher dose above 1200 mg and treated patients for a longer period of time, I don't doubt that better data could have been obtained.

Competition

The NASH market is large, and it will have a host of competitors over the years. NASH stands for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and it is expected to become the leading cause of liver transplants by 2020. The market opportunity for NASH is forecast to reach between $20 billion to $35 billion. That means there's plenty of room for many other competitors. Such competitors who are furthest along in NASH with phase 3 studies are Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) and Genfit (GNFT). Although there are many other competitors who are currently in phase 2 studies or who have just passed phase 2. A few of these biotechs are: Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT), Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), and many others. I believe that the NASH market is large enough to where there will be a host of competitors. It is also my opinion that a lot of these companies also could eventually be bought out. That means this sector could even see some consolidation in the coming years. That's why I'm bullish on Immuron after these positive results it just released for NASH.

Marketed Product

Another good piece of news is that Immuron has a product that it markets in the U.S., Canada and Australia. This product is known as Travelan, and is a natural product used for the prevention of Travelers' Diarrhea. It states that it reduces the risk of Travelers' Diarrhea by 90%. Travelan is approved in Australia as a listed medicine and in Canada as a natural health product. For the U.S. Travelan has been marked as Self-Affirmed GRAS (generally regarded as safe) status. For Immuron's first six months of fiscal year 2018, it generated $914,000 revenue for Travelan.

Conclusion

The positive phase 2 proof of concept data for IMM-124E is strong and it warrants further testing into another phase 2 study. This means the next step is for Immuron to run another placebo controlled trial with patients who have NASH. Considering the positive preliminary data achieved by the company, I have high hopes that the next study also will be positive. There's still the risk that the proof of concept results may not translate to positive results in another lengthy study. Still, it is great to see the positive results that were obtained with IMM-124E, especially since the stock soared higher by 62% the day the NASH results were announced. It has since fallen by 20%, but I still believe that it remains a good buy.