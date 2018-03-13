Marijuana Sales To Start As Soon As August This Year

Back in January, we wrote in "What Could Trigger A Sell-Off?" that a delay in legalization by the Canadian government could trigger a selloff in the sector. Since then, the Senate has made progress in the legislative agenda and has agreed on a June 7 final vote date. We think the development is positive for the cannabis sector as it represents a step forward towards the final ratification required for cannabis sales to commence in Canada.

Companies have been investing heavily with the expectation that legalization will happen in the summer of 2018. The recent development in the Senate will provide confidence to investors and management that sales will start flowing this summer, further validating the investment thesis for the cannabis sector. Any investors that have doubts about the legitimacy of the cannabis sector should feel less concerned now given that recreational market is on track to be opened up this year. In this article, we hope to answer: what has changed since January? Is cannabis legalization still on track for 2018?

No Sale before August

The latest development in the legislative agenda is that leaders in the Senate have agreed on a deal on the timeline for cannabis legalization. According to CBC, Peter Harder, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's point-man in the Senate, and Larry Smith, the Conservative leader in the upper house, have agreed on a path forward for Bill C-45.

Previously July 1 was floated as the potential date for legalization but now it is looking increasingly likely that sale of cannabis won't be officially ready until after August the earliest. Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor said that it will take 8 to 12 weeks to get the retail system ready after the legislation receives royal assent, which is expected something in June 2018. Canadians most likely won't be able to purchase marijuana until after August after giving account to the 8 to 12 weeks window needed after royal assent is received.

The next steps are reviews of the bill by various committees including social affairs committee, the Aboriginal peoples committee, the legal and constitutional affairs committee. Each of the committees will focus on a specific area of the bill with the social affairs committee taking a lead on the overall review of the bill and proposed legalization framework.

The pushback from Conservative senators includes worries that the cannabis legalization will endanger youth, increase smoking rates, increase the burden of police officers, lead to increasing number of court cases for illegal possession and its effectiveness to eliminate the black market, according to CBC. However, the compromise between the two parties seems to have paved the way for a June vote and the prompt start of preparation work afterward.

Implications for Investors

When we first raised the issue in January, the Senate was still debating for a clear path forward for the bill. Since then, the parties have agreed on a final vote date of June 7, upon which the bill be sent for royal assent and come into effect if everything goes as planned. Senator Tony Dean commented on the implications for actual cannabis sales:

“July 1 was always a target date. We’re going to see … a final vote by the Senate on June 7 that may require a bit of time for some amendments to be dealt with. But in a sense, if that bill is approved on June 7, cannabis will be legal in terms of the law -- it just won’t be available for another few weeks.”

Investors should understand the slightly different concepts here regarding legalization and start of the sale. If the vote on June 7 goes well, barring any amendments that might be required, the cannabis act will become law after that. Cannabis will then become officially legalized for recreational use in Canada on the federal level. In terms of when will the sale begin, which is more closely related to cannabis companies, it will depend on how long it takes for the retail system to become ready. Some have suggested 8 to 12 weeks as needed after the vote to have the retail system up and running, which suggests a 2 to 3 months delay after the June vote.

For cannabis companies, the prospect of having sales start in August is not entirely different from the July timeframe being discussed in the past. We think this is a positive development in the sector and provides comfort to investors that sales will begin in the latter part of 2018.

On the other hand, August is fast approaching and we expect the remaining provinces to announce supply agreement deals shortly. The large provinces that have yet announced supply deals include Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. We think companies that secure the upcoming provincial deals will become the ultimate winners in the space.

Implications for Cannabis Companies

In our Weekly Cannabis Report, we track a list of cannabis players across the various geographic area (U.S., Canada, Australia) and verticals (production, retailing, pharma). We think the upcoming the legalization will benefit the sector as a whole but the biggest beneficiary will be those companies that are able to secure provincial supply deals.

We have reiterated our view that distribution will be the key for all cannabis players. Production capacities are easy to replicate given the low barrier to entry and low capital requirement in the cannabis space. We envision smaller producers that lack distribution channel to face an existential crisis post-legalization. Smaller LPs will find themselves unable to sell their products given all distribution channels are controlled by the government and those that won the provincial deals. They could only find ways to supply through the larger players that have provincial contracts. As we recently wrote in "Canopy And Sunniva: A Win-Win Deal For Both" Sunniva was able to secure distribution channel for its upcoming production by partnering with market leader Canopy. We think eventually the stranded productions from smaller LPs will either face massive write-offs either due to subpar quality or find its way into larger LPs at a discount price. That's why we think the cannabis sector will eventually face a day of reckoning and many small ventures will fail and millions of market value will be lost. Investors should be careful with their investment process and recognize the risk inherent in smaller producers.

Final Thoughts

Some critics of the sector have mentioned that cannabis companies are currently trading at lofty valuations given sales are still years away and profitability remain elusive. We think a 2018 legalization will provide an opportunity for the cannabis industry to prove itself. All eyes will be on the sales numbers in the first few quarters as investors look for the support given the valuations these cannabis stocks are trading at. If sales disappoint, one could imagine that a selloff will follow. However, the earlier the legalization, the better it is for the cannabis sector overall as it validates the market and provides sustainable long-term support for the industry. Without a viable market, the cannabis sector is trading on expectations that result in higher volatility and difficulty in differentiating winners from losers.

