Government Properties - Expect Dividend To Be Cut By A Third

Dividend needs to be cut to a much lower level to be sustainable.

However, a recurring - and mandatory - cash outlay is ignored by the reported numbers.

Government Properties REIT (GOV) recently reported funds from operations (FFO) of $2.00/share for the year of 2017, which seems to comfortably cover the current dividend of $1.72/share, yielding a happy 12+% at current prices. However, what started as a potential long idea turned out to be something entirely different once we dug deeper.

See, most other publicly traded REITs report 2 numbers: FFO and Adjusted FFO (AFFO). FFO typically follows NAREIT's definition where depreciation is (rightfully) removed, because depreciation of real estate properties usually overstates the actual cash outlay required to maintain the properties ("maintenance capex"). Most REITs, however, supplement FFO with the AFFO figure to show how much cash is actually available for shareholders after paying for maintenance capex.

While Government Properties faithfully follows NAREIT's definition of FFO in their reporting, AFFO is curiously missing (their other "Normalized" FFO figure of $2.02 removes one-time items but still does not include maintenance capex, so for simplicity's sake we will focus on FFO due to the immaterial difference between the two).

This means their headline figures severely overstate the actual cash available to shareholders lest they skip on maintenance capex and let their buildings run down into disrepair. And thus, their dividend coverage is much worse than it appears.

We don't have to look very deep to find their maintenance capex number. Disclosed in the Supplemental file to their earnings release:

Government Properties spent a total of $58,836,000 on capex on existing properties during 2017. If we take management at their word on note (5) and exclude that line as one-time expenditures, we still come to $37,281,000 of recurring annual expenditures, which were ignored by the headline figures.

To complicate matters somewhat, Government Properties has an investment in Select Income REIT (SIR) whose FFO is consolidated the same way into Government's financials:

Select Income's earnings is backed out and then replaced by FFO, which again disregards expenditures required for the upkeep of properties. Conveniently, Select Income also does not report AFFO (seems to be a common thread among REITs managed by RMR Group), so we had to fish for their maintenance capex figure.

The legwork was done, and as per their Supplemental file Select Income only spends 5.67% of FFO on maintenance, but nonetheless that works out to be another $3,304,000 of expenditure attributable to Government Properties.

Removing a total of $40,585,000 of required expenditures from FFO comes to an AFFO of 1.52/share, versus current dividend of 1.72/share.

Management would not typically cut dividend just to reach 100% coverage ratio. A more likely scenario is a dividend cut of 33% to 1.15/share which will put coverage at a reasonable 75% level.

Conclusion

Government Properties REIT's actual cashflow, once taken into account the spending required to maintain their existing real estates, is severely below the current dividend. The dividend is unsustainable long term and it will likely be cut. The timing of the cut is uncertain, and for the time being they will be paying a hefty 12% yield by sacrificing future upkeep, so shorting it is not recommended. The prudent move for an investor is to avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.