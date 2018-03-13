Yield Hunting: The Biggest Retirement Pitfalls And How To Avoid Them

Retirement: Whether its decades away or you've been enjoying it for decades, many people make some fairly common and avoidable mistakes. Here we list some of the most obvious, but also most common of them:

1) Talk About It - One of the biggest problems about retirement is avoiding the topic all together. Discuss and plan for the elephant in the room. Most people find it boring, or even stressful to discuss, but not talking about it will create numerous problems down the line. The longer you procrastinate on planning for your retirement, the harder it will be to achieve your goals with fewer options to get you there.

The minimum one can do early on in your career is to start by putting 5%-10% into your 401k and diversify the investments (or put it in the retirement target date funds).

At best you can sit down with a certified financial advisor and hash out a complete savings plan with retirement target date and goals.

2) Spending in Retirement Like You Won the Lottery - The mentality of a lot of people as they hit retirement changes- perhaps they think they are not working anymore because they hit the lottery? But spending increases instead of decreases. Retirees forget that they need to adjust their spending habits for what they budgeted for: i.e., if you are now living on 60% of your pre-retirement income, you should live on 60% of your pre-retirement expenses.

Spending too early in retirement leaves less money to grow for later years. Discipline and budgeting are vital to maintaining your nest egg so it lasts a long, and hopefully very long, time.

The solution? Find an inexpensive hobby to pass the time you would've spent working. This does not include going to the mall to shop!

Budgeting is also key to maintaining your nest egg for the duration of your golden years. Create a budget (hopefully with a financial advisor but its definitely something that you can do yourself. It should map out income projections, fixed expenses, accruals for other expenses, etc. One-offs like big purchases and vacations should then be put against the reoccurring expenses to see how far off these purchases will push you out of budget.

This was a very generic example of a budget but it is meant to give you an overall picture of the budgeting process.

There is plenty of software out there to help the DIYers with budgeting. Here are a few we like:

3) Underestimating Future Expenses - Most people after a certain age believe expenses will remain fixed for life. My father still compares the price of a gallon of milk to 1992 prices. However, prices can and will rise over time. If you're spending X right now for living expenses, then you should inflate that amount by the inflation rate (or CPI index) to project future living expenses.

Inflation is starting to make a comeback. However, we have seen decades of sub 2% inflation. But remember: In the 1970s, inflation hovered around 10%! Don't get caught off guard.

Generally, the rule of thumb was to anticipate spending 60-70% of your current or pre-retirement expenses. AARP has a more modern calculator that can be more accurate. Other financial institutions have their own so use multiple sources and play around.

Either way, when you anticipate expenses going forward into retirement, remember to gross up those expenses over time for inflation.

Other expenses when budgeting include many "one off" type expenses that many times go unconsidered. Will you be downsizing and moving? Think closing costs, moving expenses, new furniture, etc. Will you still have a dependent to care for? Think adult child still living at home.

4) Underestimating Life Expectancy- Almost 8 out of 10 retirees underestimate life expectancy. When calculating, err on the conservative side- which means living longer! The average life expectancy in the U.S. is just over 77. However, if you only include those in the middle and upper classes (they tend to take care of themselves better and have better access to healthcare), it jumps to 88 for men, 90 for women. A more shocking statistic is that there is a 50% chance at least one partner in a couple will reach 95!

This means that funds will have to reach 95, since even if one partner checks out a decade or two earlier than that, living expenses (other than food which would theoretically be halved at that point) would not change.

The last point on this to make is that as age increases, cost of care increases exponentially. When you reach 90+ you may be taking a cocktail of prescription medication, monthly doctor visits, and perhaps even have a personal caregiver. All this costs much more than the living expenses and medical bills of a 60 year old.

5) Medical Costs- This leads us to our fifth point -- medical care costs. Like we mentioned, these will only increase as you age. This will be your biggest expense in retirement. A 65-year-old, healthy couple can expect to spend $266,600 over the course of their retirement on Medicare premiums alone, according to HealthView Services. Other estimates vary from 225k at a low to over 320k on the high end. That includes insurance premiums, co-pays, and the like.

People point to Medicare as the solution but remember, Medicare doesn't cover everything. Most people get supplementary insurance and still pay out of pocket expenses.

However you stack it, the one measure most economists agree on is that costs will only go up, not down. Currently, health care costs can be expected to increase 10% per year.

Lastly, the biggest expense is long-term care expenses. The stats state that an estimated 12 million Americans use long term care for one need or another- and the typical duration is 3 years.

Long term care is very expensive- but the cost pails in comparison to having the burden of caring for a loved one day in and day out. This would take you away from your own family and friends, your job, etc. So the cost is many times worth it. The key is weighing your personal needs against the costs and potential benefits of your options.

Long term care insurance is available, usually offered by the major insurance companies and many times as a supplementary cost through your workplace. The chart below shows the four major options of long term care and the typical monthly costs associated with each:

The gamble with Long-term Care insurance is that the older you get, the more expensive the premiums are; and if you wait and wait until all of a sudden you need the coverage, you will not be able to get it (or pay through the roof for it).

One more sticker shock to throw at you before moving on: It is estimated that by 2021, the average rate for a private room in a nursing home will be $175k annually. Most retirees do not even have this much money saved for the entirety of their retirement.

6). Not Saving Enough- This is the hardest one to anticipate: When is enough, enough? Here's the reality: you're either saving for retirement today, or you're consuming your retirement today. We mentioned this in our article "Retirement Crisis: It's As Simple As Not Saving Enough":

As we transition from an economy where you work at one company for your whole life, have a pension, and receive social security and healthcare sufficient to get to 85 years old, to one where you can work at more than a dozen companies, have only a 401k (and likely get no employer contribution), and live to 100, many retirees haven't planned well enough to weather even the basic expenses in retirement. The numbers are staggering. Some of the stats that we have compiled that are floating around out there include: Between 30% and 40% have saved nothing for retirement

Women are 27% more likely to have zero saved for retirement

48% of boomers won't be able to afford their basic living expenses

The typical account for a worker nearing retirement is only $42,000

$6.6 trillion gap between what boomer have saved and what they will need

Source: GoBankingRates.com ... Strategies for Avoiding Catastrophe Obviously, saving early and saving often helps. We go by the motto of socking 5-10% into your 401k from the first day on job one and never reducing that. Make sure any bonuses or special payouts are subject to that contribution rate as well. The only way to completely fund your retirement is to make use of the growth factor of time. By starting at 25 years old and continually contributing to your retirement, making use of all the available investment vehicles like 401ks and IRAs, the dream of retiring at 65 and living well in your golden years can be achieved. Use an automatic savings plan and dollar averaging to reduce market risk. Typical are automatic contributions from your paycheck to your 401k, monthly automatic transfers to your IRA, and so on.

The more you save, the less you have to rely on the market to return higher annualized returns.



Take advantage of tax deferred accounts and tax free growth. After-tax dollars can grow tax free in a Roth IRA. At the end of each year, if you socked away a decent percentage into your 401k and have an emergency savings account full and ready to weather a storm, any surplus after tax dollars can then be stashed in a Roth IRA to grow tax free to retirement.

Try picking up a side job and allocate that money specifically to retirement. Even a few hundred dollars a month, growing for 30 years, can make a world of difference in retirement.

And, how about working in retirement? Some studies suggest working in retirement, whether it's at your current career or a whole new one, can extend life expediencies as much as a decade.

As the kids go to college, you may find yourself still a decade or more away from retirement, it may be time to sell that 4,000 square foot home with $10,000 in property taxes for a maintenance free condo with 1,500 sq. ft. Downsizing can reduce not only your monthly mortgage payment but cut utility bills by half. The extra equity that you remove from the home can then be invested to bring your retirement date up closer to today or fund a home abroad.

Either way you look at it, you have to save. The amount you need to save obviously varies with each individuals situation.

Here are a few calculators we like to help you figure it all out:

7). Start Saving Early- The last and one of the most important is to start saving early. The biggest mistake is waiting until you're "older" and making more money to start saving. They forget that the eight wonder of the world is compounding interest. The earlier you start, the more compounding you achieve.

Take a look at the very conservative graph below (only a 4% return- For comparison purposes, Yield Hunting returned 14.25% last year):

The most valuable asset you have in saving for retirement is time. The more time between today and retirement, the more you can save and allow interest/ returns to compound. One astonishing stat is that every 6 years you wait to start saving, it roughly doubles the required monthly savings necessary to reach the same level of retirement income.

Long story short: Invest early, invest often!

Do any of you out there have your own experiences to contribute? Please share below in the comment section!

Our Retirement Series:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.