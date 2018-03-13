Lithium-Ion Battery Maker HighPower Technology Delivering Excellent Growth, Appears Undervalued

Yesterday, HighPower Technology (HPJ) released preliminary Q4 and FY17 results that came in at the high-end of expectations:

Q4 net sales are estimated to be in a range of $78.2-$80.2 million. At the midpoint ($79.2 million), that equates to a 47% increase over Q4 of 2016.

Q4 gross profit is estimated to be in a range of $10.8 to $12.8 million. At the midpoint ($11.8 million), that equates to 15% of net sales.

Q4 net income before taxes is estimated to be in a range of $6.7 to $7.5 million. At the midpoint ($7.1 million), that equates to a 238% increase as compared to the $2.1 million in Q4 of 2016.

For the full year, net income before taxes is estimated to be in a range of $21.0 to $22.0 million. At the midpoint ($21.5 million), that equates to a 203% increase compared to the $2.1 million of net income before taxes in FY 2016.

The shares responded to the bullish update by rising 7.9% on 128% increase on volume:

Note that last year the company released preliminary results on March 7, 2016. It was three weeks later when the official results were released (March 28th) and the numbers were right in line with the preliminary results. That means we can expect this year's official results to come at the end of March or early April. Not sure why HPJ takes so long to release full-year results, or why they release preliminary results first. Perhaps it has something to do with having subsidiaries operating in China - I don't really know.

To estimate full-year net income and net income per share, I'll take the full-year 2016 ratio of net income before taxes, and the resultant net income, and apply that ratio to estimated full-year 2017 results:

Net Income Before Taxes Net Income Total Shares Net Income Per Share FY 2016 $7,066,954 $5,627,777 15,113,914 $0.40 FY 2017E $21,500,000 17,121,550* 15,563,012** $1.03*

Source: FY 2016 EPS report; *Author estimate; **Q3 FY17 report.

An estimated $1.03 in net income for full-year 2017, and the stock closing yesterday at $4.10, puts HPJ's P/E=4. Obviously this stock is terribly undervalued considering it just demonstrated full-year EPS growth of an estimated 158%. Note also that the current market cap of $63.6 million is less than the midpoint of Q4's estimated net sales of $79.2 million, only ~25% of full-year sales of $244.2 million, and only 3x full-year estimated net income.

FY 2017's estimated results are shown graphically below to show HPJ's excellent five-year growth trajectory in sales, net income, and net margin:

Source: December Presentation, author estimates in red.

Clearly a company displaying this kind of sales growth, grows net income by 180%, and operates in a high growth market like lithium-ion batteries deserves a price greater than 4x earnings.

In addition, note that the company's lithium-ion "Gigafactory" is a state of the art facility that makes both large-format batteries for EVs and small-format batteries for mobile devices and has a capacity to support sales of up to $400 million ($150 million-plus more than FY17 total sales):

Source: December Presentation

Valuation

Total cash at the end of the last quarterly report (Q3) was $11.9 million. Total debt was $67.3 million. With a current market cap of $63.6 million, that gives an enterprise value of $119 million. That means EV/revenue is estimated at a very low 0.46x (119/244.2).

We won't know what TTM EBITDA for full-year 2017 is until the official quarterly report and full-year release is made. However, we do know from the Q3 report that first nine months EBITDA was $18.8 million and that Q4 EBITDA should at least match Q3 ($7.3 million). So the EV/EBITDA estimate for the TTM would be 4.6x (119/26) - a very low valuation.

The P/E estimate of 4x earnings is extremely low compared to the industry average of 22x according to Simply Wall Street, which also has viewed HPJ as "under-priced" in the past.

Risks

One factor likely holding down the shares of HPJ is simply that, although it is U.S. company incorporated in Delaware, all of its manufacturing assets are in China.

HPJ's debt load is another concern as the Q3 report revealed that first nine months interest rate expense was $1,402,447, up from $1,051,914 in the year-earlier period. That said, note that the company had a net increase of cash over the first nine months of $2,580,118.

Other risks for HPJ are continued margin pressure due to commodity price increases and a potential slow-down in the growth of lithium-ion battery sales or a slowdown in the global economy.

As for the commodity raw-material price risk, it would affect all battery makers and therefore one may consider that lithium-ion prices, in general, would rise over time - albeit a smaller player like HPJ would likely be more exposed due to not being able to buy commodities in as large a bulk transaction as larger battery makers. Investors should be aware that in the Q3 EPS report, gross margins decreased to 19.0% from 25.2% in the prior-year period. Investors should pay special attention to the Q4 gross margins when the official Q4 and full-year 2017 report is issued.

As for the growth in lithium-ion battery sales, if anything, sales appear to be accelerating due to the adaptation of EVs and the explosive growth in mobile consumer electronic devices:

Source: Statistica.com

As a result, I consider the market that HPJ participates in as an upside risk.

Summary and Conclusion

HPJ is a buy and deserves a P/E closer to 10x earnings, for a price of $10/share. Note that competitor Energizer Holdings (ENR) sells for 20x earnings. Energizer does pay a $1.16/share dividend (2%) and is obviously a much larger U.S.-based company with a market cap of $3.3 billion, and deserves a premium as compared to small HPJ - which although a US company headquartered in Delaware - has all of its manufacturing operations in China. On the other hand, ENR is not showing nearly the top- and bottom-line growth that HPJ is demonstrating (law of large numbers). As a result, HPJ would appear to be a prime takeover candidate for its profitable operations, growth trajectory, the excellent market it participates in, and its long runway of growth opportunities given its state-of-the-art "Gigafactory" spare capacity.

HPJ is a strong buy.