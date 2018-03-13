Updating Toys 'R' Us - Limited Impact For Retail REITs

Office REIT Vornado Realty Trust, despite ownership of Toys "R" US equity, has no remaining exposure to either reorganization or liquidation.

Retail REITs, including Kimco Realty, DDR Inc. and Urban Edge will see higher rents on leases rejected by Toys "R" Us.

Rumors of Toys "R" Us liquidation appear to be running ahead of the normal bankruptcy process, while Toys "R" Us first-lien bonds are trading above disaster level.

Despite extensive news reports of pending Toys "R" Us liquidation, investors should take note that there has been no official announcement yet regarding Chapter 7 liquidation. On the contrary, Toys "R" Us management appears to be moving steadily through a bankruptcy court approved analysis of what assets may be sold and which should be closed, under a normal Chapter 11 reorganization.

As of 7 weeks ago, on Jan 23, 2018, Toys "R" Us was given extension of time to decide which of its leases on US stores to reject. At that time, Toys "R" Us announced plans to close 185 stores, leaving 700 US stores open (including both Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us). An auction has been scheduled for March 29, 2018, with leases on 157 stores up for bid. Leeway remains on remaining stores, as Toys "R" Us has until mid-April 2018 to resolve the status on those locations. There is no reason to suppose that a decision to liquidate the entire US Toys "R" Us operations would occur before these planned auctions take place.

Meanwhile, Toys "R" Us is seeking to raise capital through sale of certain international operations.

Toys "R" Us operates 810 international stores, as well as 255 "licensed" locations within other international retailers, making international operations larger than the current list of Toys "R" Us stores within the US. The largest portion of these are in Asia, where Toys "R" Us previously reported the best profitability of its global operations.

Toys "R" Us is said to be in discussions with Fung Group regarding takeover for 400 Toys "R" Us stores in Asia. In Canada, 82 Toys "R" Us stores are operating with no planned store closures, although Toys "R" Us Canada filed for bankruptcy as a separate subsidiary that is outside the US Chapter 11 filing. It seems probable that Toys "R" Us will succeed in finding a buyer for its Canadian operations, said to be solidly profitable after strong holiday sales. In the UK, Toys "R" Us filed for bankruptcy protection on February 28, 2018, where it is now seeking buyers for 105 stores.

Conclusion of these international sales should raise as much as $800 million - $1.0 billion to repay bondholders.

Here is a link to Toys "R" Us reorganization website, where information is posted on the bankruptcy process:

Toys "R" Us web link for Chapter 11 restructuring

Here is a link to a list of the Toys "R" Us planned store closings. Investors should review this list and note that there may be several stores they know of in their areas that are not closing.

Toys "R" Us announced store closings

Those wishing to review the court process directly may refer to bankruptcy filing In re Toys "R" Us, 17-34665 US Bankruptcy Court Eastern District VA (Richmond).

It is also worth considering that Toys "R" Us has outstanding bonds still trading. According to bond traders, Toys "R" Us $583 million first lien bonds are still trading at $83.90, a price that seems to present a view of successful fund raising from these asset sales.

Turning to Retail REITs, it is safe to assume that Retail REITs with exposure to existing Toys "R" Us stores will benefit from the opportunity to re-lease these locations at higher rents. The age of the Toys "R" Us stores is such that these locations are at the low end of the rent scale for strip mall and "big box" locations.

These Retail REITs have exposure to retail tenant Toys "R" Us:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) - portfolio exposure 24 stores, contributing 1.0% of rents

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) - portfolio exposure 20 stores, contributing 1.2% of rents

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) - portfolio exposure 9 stores, contributing 1.9% of rents

Kimco Realty is one of the largest of Retail REITs with portfolios of neighborhood and community shopping centers, included in the S&P 500 Index at $6.1 billion market cap. Kimco Realty has an excellent long term record of investment in all types of retail properties in the US, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, with divestitures of more than $3.5 billion in last 3 years slimming the portfolio down considerably, while reducing non-US exposure. Exposure to Toys "R" Us is limited to 1.0% of annualized base rents as of 4Q 2017. Latest guidance for Kimco's FFO for 2018 indicates decline of (4%)-(7%), reflecting recent dispositions.

Retail REITs dramatically underperformed other REIT sectors during 2017 and 2018, with Kimco Realty trading down (28%) during 2017, followed by another (20%) during 2018. Kimco now provides 7.7% annual yield to opportunistic investors.

Retail REIT DDR Corp, market cap $2.8 billion, appears to present much higher risk than Kimco Realty at this time. DDR Corp portfolio composition in US and Puerto Rico is similar to Kimco Realty, but DDR Corp has higher exposure to Toys "R" Us at 1.2% of annualized base rents. DDR Corp is in the process of spinning off 50 retail properties (including all Puerto Rican properties) to a new publicly traded REIT to be known as Retail Value Trust, with the transaction expected to take place in June 2018. Investors should expect dividend reduction to follow this spin-off, making DDR Corp current yield of 10.1% unsustainable.

DDR Corp does offer speculative value, as a result of stock price decline of (41%) during 2017, followed by another (16%) year to date for 2018, but we think investors should wait to buy the stock until the spin-off is complete and dividend reduction has been announced.

Retail REIT Urban Edge was a spin-off from Vornado Realty Trust in January 2015, with a portfolio of "big-box" retail tenants concentrated in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, properties developed by Vornado CEO Steven Ross before the majority of Vornado's capital was devoted to office properties in New York. This concentration of properties made Toys "R" Us a close tenant, as Toys "R" Us has long operated from their headquarters in Wayne, NJ.

Office REIT Vornado Realty Trust continues to own a $1.7 billion joint venture investment in Toys "R" Us, carried at zero value on Vornado's own balance sheet since March, 2016. This represents a 32.5% equity stake, relating to the $6.6 billion buyout of Toys "R" Us in 2005, in a joint venture with private equity investors KKR and Bain. Book Value of the Toys "R" Us joint venture was $5.3 billion as of June 2017 (prior to the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy filing), as shown by Vornado's joint venture description below.

Vornado and the 2 other equity investors in Toys "R" Us stand to lose 100% of their stake as a result of the bankruptcy. The impact on the stock price of Vornado Realty Trust should be zero, as the write-off has already occurred.

Urban Edge Properties, market cap $2.7 billion, is the Retail REIT where I see the greatest exposure to Toys "R" Us, as a result of the long term tenant and equity investor relationship with Vornado Realty Trust, as outlined above. Urban Edge spun out from Vornado Realty Trust effective January 5, 2015. Portfolio of retail properties is concentrated among "big-box" retail tenants, as shown in the chart below. Toys "R" Us occupies 2.5% of total retail space, contributing a lesser amount to annualized rents at 1.9% of the total for Urban Edge Properties.

Urban Edge Properties outperformed the average Retail REIT, down only (3%) for 2017, followed by down (15%) year to date for 2018. Current annual yield is only 4.1%, compared to the 7.7% yield offered by Kimco Realty Trust.

My recommendations are to BUY Kimco Realty on steady dividend yield, HOLD Urban Edge and HOLD Vornado Realty Trust on pending news regarding Toys "R" Us, and SELL DDR Corp on pending spin-out and dividend reduction.

(Vornado Realty Trust, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp are included in REITMonitor Index. Urban Edge Properties is not included in REITMonitor Index.)

About REITMonitor Index:

REITMonitor Index tracks 88 REITs with total market cap of $841 billion. Performance is analyzed by REIT sectors, noting standout performers and underperformers triggering investor response - see charts below).

