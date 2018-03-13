Entegris, Inc 2017 Review

Greater than 20% of sales are to two customers.

Business Overview

Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company's mission is to leverage their unique breadth of capabilities to create value for their customers by developing mission-critical solutions to maximize manufacturing yields, reduce manufacturing costs and enable higher device performance.

Operating Segments

ENTG's business is organized and operated in three operating segments which align with the key elements of the advanced semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.

Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials ("SCEM") provides

high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, and safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.

Microcontamination Control ("MC") segment offers solutions to filter and purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries.

Advanced Materials Handling ("AMH") segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers and other substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries.

Notable Industry Trends



Emerging Applications - Entegris believes that the smartphone, Internet of Things and emerging applications in cloud computing, machine learning and artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, cryptocurrency, and virtual reality will drive growth in the demand for semiconductors, drive wafer starts and create significant opportunities for our products.

Manufacturing Complexity and Architecture - New materials have played a significant role in enabling improved devices performance and we expect this trend to continue. As dimensions get smaller, new materials will be required for transistor connectivity. For example, leading edge semiconductor manufacturers are moving towards atomic layer scale, where the precision of the manufacturing process and purity of the materials is extremely important to maintain the device integrity. ENTG expects the trend for new materials supplied at high levels of purity to drive the demand for their advanced materials and their products and solutions designed to purify, monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical materials.

Continued Consolidation - ENTG's customer base within the semiconductor industry has consolidated through mergers and acquisitions. As a result, the importance of maintaining and developing strong and close relationships with their customers becomes even more essential.

Competitive Strengths

Comprehensive and Diverse Product Offerings - As semiconductor manufacturers are driving towards more advanced technology nodes, Entegris' customers are seeking suppliers who can provide a broad range of reliable, flexible and cost-effective products and materials, as well as the technological and application design expertise necessary to enhancing their productivity, quality, and yield. ENTG believes their comprehensive offering of materials and products creates a competitive advantage as it enables us to meet a broad range of customer needs and provide a single source of product offerings.

ENTG has expanded its presence in Asia and complements their customers with a support presence in several regions.

Entegris engages their customers to develop tailor-made products and solutions for new technology in the pipeline.

Business Strategy

Commitment to Technology Leadership; Leveraging our Expertise; Operational Excellence; Continued Focus on Customers; Adjacent Markets; & Strategic Acquisitions, Partnerships and Related Transactions.

Customers & Markets

The most significant customers include semiconductor device manufacturers, semiconductor equipment makers, gas and chemical manufacturing companies, leading wafer grower companies and manufacturers of high-precision electronics. ENTG also sells products to flat panel display equipment makers, materials suppliers and panel manufacturers, and manufacturers of hard disk drive components and devices.

Entegris' other high-technology markets include manufacturers and suppliers in the solar and life science industries, electrical discharge machining customers, glass and glass container manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers and manufacturers of biomedical implantation devices.

Their top-10 customers accounted for 47% of sales in 2017. Two customers, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) and Samsung Electronics Co (OTC:SSNLF), accounted for over 20% of sales in 2017.

Entegris gains the majority of its revenue outside of North America and generates 50% of revenue from semiconductor manufacturers.

Competition

Entegris operates in a highly competitive industry and differentiates itself on technical expertise; breadth of product line; product quality and performance; breadth of geographic presence; and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Subsequent Events

Entegris acquired Particle Sizing systems for $37MM in cash. Entegris expects this transaction to be accretive to 2018 earnings. Particle Sizing Systems, LLC., is a company focused on particle sizing instrumentation for liquid applications in both semiconductor and life science industries with revenue of less than $15MM in 2017.

Company renewed their repurchase program.

Executive Officers

Bertrand Loy has been the Chief Executive Officer, President and a director since November 2012. Mr. Loy served as our Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since 2008. From August 2005 until July 2008, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer in charge of Entegris' global supply chain and manufacturing operations. Prior to Entegris, Mr. Loy served in various leadership roles with several companies.

Gregory B. Graves has served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since July 2008. Prior to that he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since April 2007. Prior to April 2007, he served in several leadership roles with Entegris and other corporations.

Todd Edlund has been the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since July 2016. Prior to that he was our Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since November 2014. Mr. Edlund held a variety of positions with ENTG predecessor companies since 1995.

Financial Overview

Total net sales for FY17 were $1.3Bn, up $167MM, or 14%, from $1.2Bn in FY16. Company's sales increased 14%, reflecting an increase in overall demand for the Company's products from semiconductor industry customers, particularly in the sale of gas microcontamination filters, liquid chemistry filtration solutions and certain specialty materials products. The sales increase in 2017 was driven primarily by higher volume and the effect of selling price erosion was nominal. Semiconductor industry demand in 2017 was driven by improved demand from device makers, as wafer starts and semiconductor unit production increased, higher industry fab utilization rates, and increased capital spending levels. The Company believes sales of its products in 2017 exceeded the overall semiconductor industry growth rate.

The Company's gross profit rose by $ 100MM to to $609MM in FY17, up from $509MM in FY16 leading to GPM to improve to 45.4% from 43.3%.

The Company's SG&A and ER&D expenses increased slightly in 2017, mainly reflecting higher compensation costs of $8MM and impairment charges related to certain acquired intangible assets of $4MM.

The Company's income tax expense increased significantly in 2017, primarily reflecting a one-time charge of $67MM related to the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was enacted into legislation in December 2017.

As a result of the aforementioned and other factors discussed below, net income for 2017 was $85MM, or $0.59 diluted EPS, compared to net income of $97MM , or $0.68 per diluted EPS, in 2016 .

Segment Performance

SCEM - The sales increase primarily reflects strong product sales for specialty gases, glass forming products and advanced deposition materials. SCEM reported a segment profit of $133MM in FY17, compared to a $96MM segment profit in FY16. The increase in the SCEM's profit in 2017 was primarily due to increased sales, partially offset by higher operating expenses of 3%.

MC net sales increased to $436MM, up 20%, from $363MM in the comparable period last year. The sales increase primarily reflects strength in photolithography applications, gas filter products, and liquid chemistry filters for wet, etch and clean driven by strong industry tool shipments. Segment profit of $161MM in FY17, compared to a $110MM segment profit in the year-ago period. The increase reflects increased sales and the absence of the qualification and start-up costs incurred at the Company's i2M center in the year-ago period, partially offset by higher operating expenses of 1%.

AMH net sales increased 10% to $421MM, from $384MM in 2016. The increase primarily reflects strong sales of wafer and reticle handling, wafter shipping and fluid handling products. AMH reported a segment profit of $78MM in 2017, up 6% from $74MM in 2016. The increase in the AMH's profit in 2017 was due to higher sales, partially offset by a 7% increase in operating expenses.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased from $1.7Bn at FYE16 to $2Bn at FYE17. The yoy increase is most notable in the change in cash position and A/R.

Based on management's plans and intent, the Company reflects $100MM of the Term Loan as current maturities of long-term debt.

Total equity increased from $899MM to $993MM, supported by net income of $85MM.

Debt

The Company entered into the Term Loan that provided senior secured financing of $460MM. During the first 1Q17, the Company and its lenders agreed to an amendment of the credit agreement governing the Term Loan that decreases the applicable margin for the Company’s term loan.The principal amount outstanding under the Term Loan at FYE17 was $134MM.

The Company has a senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility maturing in 2019 that provides financing of $75MM, subject to a borrowing base. At FYE17, the Company had no outstanding borrowings and $0.2MM undrawn on outstanding letters of credit under the ABL Facility.

At FYE17, the Company was in compliance with all financial covenants on its Term Loan and ABL Facility.

The Company also has a line of credit with two banks that provide for borrowings of Japanese yen for the Company’s Japanese subsidiary equivalent to an aggregate of approximately $11MM. There were no outstanding borrowings under these lines of credit at FYE17.

Contractual Obligations

There are no notable maturing debt until 2021.

Income Statement

Net income was $85MM in FY17, compared to $97MM in FY16. Overall, financial performance improved in all three business segments, but was mitigated by the tax burden.

Operating Cash Flow

Operating cash flow increased from $208MM in FY16 to $293MM in FY17. The yoy increase was due to a combination of provision for deferred income taxes flipping to a cash source of $2MM from a cash use of $(16MM), increase in cash source from loss of extinguishment of debt of $16MM in 2017 and nil in 2016, and increase in income taxes payable, refundable income taxes and non-current taxes payable of $65MM from $3MM in 2016.

Investing Cash Flow

Capital spending was $94MM in 2017, an increase from $65MM in 2016. The Company expects its capital expenditures in 2018 to be approximately $100MM to $110MM.

Free cash flow defined as Operating Cash Flow - CapEx was $200MM in 2017, compared to $142MM in 2016.

On April 24, 2017, the Company acquired the microelectronic water and chemical filtration product line of W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. for $20MM in cash.

Financing Cash Flow

During 2017, the Company declared and paid an initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, totaling $10MM.

During November 2017, the Company issued $550MM aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior unsecured notes due February 10, 2026. The Company used the net proceeds of the offering to redeem all of its 6.000% senior unsecured notes due 2022, of which an aggregate principal amount of $360MM. The Company redeemed the 2022 Notes, at its option, at the redemption price of 104.5% (expressed as percentage of principal amount), plus accrued and unpaid interest of $3MM. The redemption of the 2022 Notes resulted in a loss on extinguishment of debt of $21MM.

The Company made payments of $100MM on its senior secured term loan facility due 2021.

Overall, the cash balance increase from $406MM at FYE16 to $625MM at FYE17.

