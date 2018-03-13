ERYTECH Pharma's (EYRYY) CEO Gil Beyen on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ERYTECH Pharma SA (OTC:EYRYY) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Gil Beyen - Chief Executive Officer

Eric Soyer - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Gil Beyen

Thank you very much. Good afternoon for everybody in Europe. Good morning here in US. We're doing this call from Boston; snow in Boston.

So, here with me are Eric Soyer, our Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer, and Iman El-Hariry, our Chief Medical Officer.

I'm moving to the disclaimer slide, slide two; and then the agenda, slide three. So, it's the business update of the year and highlights recent, plus then the full-year 2017 financial results. And at the end, we will come to news flow, upcoming milestones and Q&A.

Next slide, slide four, you know it. Just reminder. So, we are still – this company leveraging red blood cells to improve cancer treatment based on our ERYCAPS platform, focused on this emerging, interesting space of cancer metabolism targeting metabolic pathways of typically very metabolically-active cancers.

We are targeting high unmet needs with ALL pancreatic cancer and recently announced the next indication, triple negative breast cancer. And in all three of them, advancing nicely in the clinics [indiscernible] ALL Phase 2/3 completed and resubmitted in Europe. In pancreatic cancer, Phase 2 completed and launching a Phase 3 study. And indeed, as we announced, we're preparing also the launch of a Phase 2 study in triple negative breast cancer.

Next to this, we won't have enough time there, but we also made progress in our other platform opportunities in the pipeline.

This brings me to the slide five of the pipeline. This is just the menu system because I think – I know we will have each of these arrows update to give in ALL, in pancreatic cancer, in triple negative breast cancer. We're also working on identifying other next solid tumor indication.

And then, quickly, I'll touch upon our pipeline, pre-clinical, the methionase program, the erymethionase, we call it, in solid tumors. And then the ERYZYME, the enzyme replacement therapies in metabolic diseases and very briefly on our cancer immunotherapy approach, ERYMMUNE.

So, 2017 and recent business highlights, clearly, 2017 has been a transformative year for ERYTECH, mainly related to indeed the positive Phase 2b data in metastatic pancreatic cancer second line, which then led us to indeed really making a move to more where we were essentially in ALL to move to also the whole space of solid tumors. So, triple negative breast cancer being the next indication.

We have not forgotten where we started. So, the ALL space, we have also in 2017 done the resubmission for our European Marketing Authorization Application for eryaspase, for GRASPA in relapsed/refractory ALL.

We unfortunately had to report disappointing results in our Phase 2 study for AML. We'll briefly touch upon this also later.

But, overall, basically, indeed, we have very much strengthened our financial position. Two financing operations. One in April, a private round of €70 million. And then, our global public offering with NASDAQ listing of $144 million. In total, approximately $225 million raised across proceeds throughout the year. And Eric will go more into the financials, but I can already reveal the cash position at the end of the year being €185.5 million.

So, moving to the next slide, slide seven, the positive Phase 2b data in second line metastatic pancreatic cancer. As you know, it was a randomized – open label, randomized multicenter study, 16 sites, 141 patients.

We reported topline results in April, full results in September. They showed a significant improvement in both the overall survival and the progression free survival. And just for reminder, so the hazard ratio for OS was 0.6 with a very significant p value. And the hazard ratio for PFS, similar, 0.59.

We had also improved objective response rates from 6.5 in the control arm to 11.5 in the GRASPA arm and more than double disease control rates. All together with a very good overall safety profile.

And indeed, as this last line says, so it's really, to our knowledge, the first positive clinical trial with an asparaginase-based product in solid tumor indications. It was known in literature and it was also being investigated in Phase 1 studies that asparaginase could have an effect in solid tumors like pancreatic cancer, but it was never possible to show it because of the toxicity profile with the non-encapsulated asparaginase.

So, we see a real benefit of encapsulating the product as we do in our red cells, which opens indeed a whole register of new treatment options. So, that's the second line metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Moving to the next slide, slide eight, it's true that indeed, based on this, we want to "occupy the field" in pancreatic cancer, and so the next step is the launch of a Phase 3 study still in second line metastatic pancreatic cancer. This is the same indication. We've already discussed this.

We already had the feedback from the FDA. Now also confirmed with the CHMP on the design of the study. We said before 400 to 600 patients. It's clearly now about 500 patients in this study. The endpoint, as we thought originally. No surprise that this has been accepted, overall survival endpoints, and then the main secondary endpoints also no surprises there – PFS, overall response rates, disease control rate, quality of life and on safety.

And we are, as we indicated before, on track for enrollment of the first patient in the third quarter of this year.

Then maybe now just to add on the previous slide, on slide eight, it doesn't stop there. I said we want to occupy the field in pancreatic cancer, we're also working on preparing – investigating the possibility to bring the product to first-line pancreatic cancer and also potentially other pancreatic cancer settings.

From there to other solid tumor indications, slide nine. And so, a couple of weeks ago, we indeed announced that triple negative breast cancer will be our next indication

It's about 10% to 20% of breast cancer. Breast cancer, in total, representing about 600,000 women who are diagnosed Europe and US combined. Just for reference, pancreatic is about 150,000. Triple negative breast cancer is sort of – it's a bit smaller, but 10% to 20% of the 600,000.

It's a very aggressive form of breast cancer. Very metabolically active and with higher rates of metastases, the symptomatic metastases. And the combination of this metabolic activity and metastatic activity is clearly one of the elements where we have seen in our previous studies, especially in the pancreatic cancer study, that this is where eryaspase GRASPA has the most effect.

We saw in our pancreatic cancer indeed, more than 40% less new lesions or less metastases in our second line pancreatic cancer study. And we know from all the work we've done in preclinical that indeed the effect of asparaginase, of eryaspase is strongest in metabolically-active cancers like pancreatic and also now like triple negative breast cancer.

It was interesting to see that around the time we were going to announce this triple negative breast cancer – in fact, they beat us with a couple of days. There was a paper published in Nature, which indeed very much supports this hypothesis that restricting the availability of asparaginase reduces metastatic progression. So, it was for us a nice confirmation and additional support for our choice to go into TNBC.

So, here, we are working full steam on preparing for a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial. Set up activities are ongoing. And very similar to the pancreatic second line, we expect enrollment to be starting probably at the end of the third quarter of this year.

Then – so up to here, pancreatic and solid tumors, as I said, we're not forgetting about where we started ALL. So, on slide 10, we have, in 2017, also resubmitted our file – this was in October – for relapse/refractory ALL.

This was based on our Phase 2/3 study in children and adults in Europe with relapse/refractory ALL, with supporting evidence from the other studies we have run in ALL and also with the additional information about comparability, immunogenicity and the pharmacodynamics, which were the outstanding issues when we first submitted for approval [indiscernible]. So, we included additional data on these three issues. And so, now, we are in the process of – the evaluation is ongoing and we anticipate to receive the feedback from the CHMP by the end of this year. So, that's ALL in Europe.

In the meantime, also 2017, we progressed in the US. Our Phase 1 study came to a conclusion. It's identified to be a recommended dosing – recommended Phase 2 dosing typically after Phase 1. But, in fact, it is a recommended phase – pivotal Phase 2/3 dosing because with this dose we will advance further into a pivotal study.

The dose was 100 units per kilogram, which is the same dose as – we used in the pancreatic cancer trial and also in the adults – ALL before. So, based on this data and based on this Phase 1 data and the clinical results we have obtained so far, we are now preparing a meeting with the FDA on the next steps in ALL. This meeting to take place in the second quarter of this year.

And then, disappointing, slide 12, the results in AML. Unfortunately, we could not see a signal there. It was a signal-finding, proof-of-concept study, 123 patients, patients over 65 and unfit for intensive chemotherapy.

We knew this was a very high-risk indication, difficult population. And indeed, we did not see a signal there. We did not find the results.

Having looked more into the results now, we clearly see that this is most likely – the fact that we don't see the signal due to the patient characteristics – in fact, the median age of the patients was 78 years. And too many patients must have been in too difficult condition for further treatment because we only saw five to six weeks in both treatment arms of duration of – median duration of treatment.

So, we don't see a read-through through the product or even through the indication. It's really a trial issue. For the time being at least, we will not continue further work in AML, but don't exclude that or maybe some interest still from clinicians to continue investigating the possibility of asparaginase or GRASPA in AML.

And with this, I can move to slide 13, one slide on our preclinical programs. We have been very active on the preclinical front throughout the year.

The next product candidate is our erymethionase program, which is very similar to GRASPA, but here with methionine-γ-lyase encapsulated in red cells, but also the idea of removing an amino acid, in this case methionine, to destabilize cancers and bring them to tumor starvation.

We saw very promising results. We had already shown promising results in glioblastoma. This time also now in gastric cancer and we're working now to progress this into a Phase 1 clinical study by the end of – we hope to be able to start by the end of this year.

If I run with it, we have different programs ongoing to broaden the scope of the platform. The next two are in outside oncology. It's in metabolic diseases, using – on the one hand – our erymethionase, the same product with methionine-γ-lyase, again encapsulated, but this time not in cancer, this time in severe and rare disease homocystinuria where patients have an accumulation of homocysteine levels and methionine-γ-lyase is known to be able to reduce homocysteine levels.

The problem is that the enzyme has a very short half-life and quite some toxicity. So, here, very similar to the work we're doing in GRASPA, bringing it into the red cells, increasing the half-life and reducing the toxicity and then hoping indeed that we can show also in patients later the benefits to the patients. In preclinical models, we already saw interesting results.

Same for the next program, which is arginine deiminase, an arginase product where in the disease arginase-1 deficiency where patients accumulate arginine levels, same idea, reducing the arginine levels and supporting a potential treatment for hyperargininemia.

Also here, interesting results have been found and communicated at a conference. And so, we're continuing to further advance in this field.

And last, not least, is our ERYMMUNE program. Here, very differently using the platform, we're working to encapsulate antigens into the red cells. We are not focused on long-acting activity. No, we're more focused on the fact that the red cells will bring these antigens to, specifically, the dendritic cells in the spleen and seed their CD8, CD4 T cell response antigen specific. And so, the whole idea is to develop this into an immunotherapy approach.

I think I can stop here with the update of the year in terms of clinical and preclinical. And then, moving to slide 14, I'm handing over to Eric for a comment on the financial results.

Eric Soyer

Thank you, Gil. Good morning to you all in the US. Bonjour. Doctor Moon, you all in France and Europe.

Indeed, an update on our full year financial results starting on slide 14 on RPN information. As you can see, net loss for the full year 2017 was €33.5 million, which compares to €21.9 million in the previous year.

So, it was an €11.6 million increase, which was mostly driven by the €7.7 million increase in operating expenses and, more specifically, R&D expenses increased by €5.7 million.

And that increase was related to the intensification of our ongoing clinical programs in ALL, in AML and in pancreatic cancer and also the continuation of our regulatory initiatives in Europe and also the preparatory work for additional clinical programs. That's included both additional expenses in external provider services and also the additional staffing for preclinical research and clinical development.

Also in the meantime, G&A expenses increased by €2 million. And that was, obviously, a result of the infrastructure developments that we engaged in to sustain the company's growth.

And also to be noted that operating income decreased by €0.8 million, which reflects primarily a decrease in research tax credit.

And finally, of note, the €2.6 million financial loss in last year, which was impacted by the €3 million currency exchange variation on the company's cash position, which was denominated, for a portion of it, in US dollars after the IPO raise, but was consolidated in euros.

Moving to the next slide, slide number 15 for a word on the cash position. Gil has mentioned, we have raised a total of approximately €194 million or about $226 million in 2017.

And that was in two stages. First stage, in the private placement in April 2017, to raise €70.5 million or approximately US$82 million and then €124 million or about US$144 million. That was raised through a global offering in the US and in Europe in November last year.

Immediately after which, we began trading on the NASDAQ market and that was on November 10 last year.

This capital raise led to a total cash position of €185.5 million or approximately US$223 million at the start of this year. While the net cash utilization last year was €26.4 million or approximately US$30 million, which were comprised of €24.7 million of net cash utilization in operating activities and €1.7 million for capital expenditures.

Now, a final word on your shareholder structure, which we considerably strengthened in the US, while also keeping a very strong base in Europe. So, you can see that our institutional base is approximately of similar magnitude in the US and Europe, about 45% to 50% of shareholder base institutional in the US. Same 45% to 50% institutional base in Europe, with a retail portion of approximately 10% to 15% which is mostly in Europe.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Gil for his summary of potential inflection points for the year and also concluding remarks.

Before that, I also want to reiterate that when we open the Q&A session right after Gil's conclusion, for those of you that may wish to ask questions in French, please feel free to do so. [Foreign Language].

Gil, over to you.

Gil Beyen

Thank you, Eric. So, yes, last slide, the news flow and milestones have clearly – as I said, 2017 has been transformative.

And 2018, I think we should characterize as really a year of execution with a lot of different milestones and inflection points attached. So, basically, A, is the meeting with the FDA to discuss the next steps in ALL, coming in the second quarter, to the initiation of the pivotal Phase 3 study in second line pancreatic cancer. It, as I said, by the end of Q3, first patient, is the expectation.

Launching – initiating another study in pancreatic cancer in first line, the triple negative breast cancer study initiation.

And then, depending also on the first bullet, on the meeting with the FDA, advancing US registration directed activities. The idea with the FDA is to discuss next steps, to discuss the pivotal study to move forward into the US.

By the end of this year, the CHMP feedback on our marketing authorization resubmission and which then can lead to our first product approval [indiscernible] in Europe, the launch of the methionase program and then in the different updates on our preclinical pipeline programs.

So, stay tuned. There's a lot of activity ongoing and lot of news coming up.

And with this, I want to thank you for your attention already and open up for Q&A. And as Eric said, [Foreign Language].

Gil Beyen

Okay, no questions. I think we must have been very, very clear. I then conclude with thanking you all for your presence, your attendance and, indeed, a promise to keep you posted as we always do. So, have a nice day. And speak soon.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

