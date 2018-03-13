Kohl's Valuation Tells Me It's Still Worth Holding

A Winner in a Depressed Industry

Kohl's (KSS) has been my favorite pick in the department store space for a while and I have to say it has been a good call so far. The company's proactive moves in the omnichannel/eCommerce space have led to a better-than-average position in a context characterized by the fast growth of eCommerce at the expense of traditional retail, while the low exposure to malls has helped limit the decline in foot traffic. I have to say that I have never based my bullish thesis on the value of the company's real estate. As I explained in a recent article about Macy's (M), many times I have seen wealth destroyed by an excessive reliance on asset values while the monetization strategy for such assets was unclear or absent. As some analysts correctly point out, it's true that department stores' assets have been on the balance sheet at prices that are outdated by decades.

Nonetheless, we have seen cases such as J.C. Penney (JCP) and Sears (SHLD) that clearly show how difficult it is to create a solid bullish case around the value of a company's real estate or tangible assets in general. This is further complicated by the fact that the management often has no intention to monetize such assets or intends to do so only marginally. Moreover, the assumption that the management will choose to liquidate the company if it's more convenient than running the business can be against the management's own interest, due to their performance-based compensation, the explicit mandate to improve the business' fundamentals and the bad publicity the move would bring to their image.

Anyway, we can just focus on financial trends to see that Kohl's is in a better condition compared to peers, although the signs that it was managing the overall weakness in the industry better than its competitors were already evident when the company didn't take part in the aggressive store closures that characterized 2016 and part of 2017, although it decided to downsize some its stores. We can just look at comps variation in the chart below to see that Kohl's has outperformed peers for a while.

Author's elaboration based on data from filings and sentieo.com

The strength in Q4 2018 in particular, which was helped by an improvement in foot traffic and overall consumer spending, translated into a 6% growth in comps, a 9.2% increase in revenue and a solid margin expansion, with EBIT margin expanding 80 bps to 8.4%. While we can't bet on a recovery to the growth rates reported in the last decade, we have clear signs that the situation is improving, and both foot traffic and the recent consumer spending trends indicate the situation may be stabilizing.

Some Challenges Remain

Despite the recent improvements and the better performance compared to peers, Kohl's has to face the challenges that any other department store operator has to face. Above all, it's exposed to the negative sales and margin pressures of the difficult transition to an omnichannel business model where eCommerce becomes increasingly important. Third-party retailers like Kohl's are particularly exposed to the negative effects of this transition since they can't offset the rising costs of the eCommerce channel by cutting middle-men costs, as brands are doing through the expansion of their Direct-To-Consumer businesses.

The management actually gave us an indication of eCommerce growth's dilutive effect on margins, estimating a 20-30 bps effect each year, which is consistent with what other peers have mentioned. Although the effect is not extreme, it's often difficult to fully offset this kind of margin pressure. In the past, the management mentioned the possibility to offset part of this pressure through higher merchandise margins, with a yearly growth of 10-20bps, and only a moderate operating leverage could allow the company to fully offset the 20-30bps decline. We will take into account these factors when we will model the company's growth and margin trends.

Comparison With Peers

Kohl's has been the best performer in terms of revenue growth in the recent past but is generally not the most efficient company in the space. I calculated ROIC for KSS and three of its peers and KSS is ranked 3rd in the group.

Author's elaboration

On the other side, KSS reports the best margins in the industry if we exclude Macy's, whose EBIT margin is slightly higher.

Source: Sentieo.com

The average efficiency/margin and the significantly higher growth rates would make us think the current valuation is underestimating Kohl's true value, since it trades at 6x EV/EBITDA which is just in line with the peers' group average and median.

Source: Sentieo.com

Nonetheless, valuations make more sense if we adjust EV for lease obligations, as Kohl's EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.2 would compare to JCP's 7.8, DDS'7.8 and Macy's 6. This doesn't help us understand whether KSS is currently undervalued, overvalued or fairly valued, so I decided to perform a DCF analysis and estimate a Fair Value based on reasonable assumptions about growth and margin trends.

DCF valuation

The first thing we need to do is to forecast Kohl's revenue growth. To do that, I used conservative assumptions based on past trends in comps and considerations based on the company's guidance. My revenue forecast assumes comps growth of 0.7% per year, which is in line with the average growth between 2009 and 2016. It also assumes a 0.2% yearly increase in the store base (2-3 new stores per year), with the new stores' profitability levels at 90% of the old ones. These assumptions in store growth are more conservative than the growth trends we have seen in the past decade but we need to take into account the recent deceleration and the problem of overcapacity in retail space in the United States, where retail space per capita is 4-5 times higher than in countries like France, Germany, Japan or the United Kingdom.

Margin forecasts take into account the 20-30bps pressure on margins related to the shift to eCommerce, but not the 10-20bps increase as a result of improving merchandise margins. I decided to exclude that effect because the competitive pressures from eCommerce players and other retailers trying to survive in a difficult environment make it difficult for third-party retailers to inflate prices. Based on these revenue and margin assumptions, and considering some operating leverage, I forecast the following scenario for revenue and operating margins.

Source: Author's elaboration

Some clarifications:

Revenue growth for the first 5 years is expected to be in line with our assumptions of comps growth and slow expansion in the store base.

After the first 5 years, revenue growth will slowly increase to discount a higher maturity of the eCommerce industry and will reach the terminal growth rate in 2028. To calculate the terminal growth rate, I multiplied the ROIC (including operating leases) of 5.76% by the reinvestment rate of 43%. I rounded the result to 2% to make it a bit more conservative.

Operating margin is expected to expand a bit driven by fixed cost leverage despite the dilutive effect of eCommerce growth and is expected to reverse to the first 5 years' average by 2028.

Based on these assumptions, I can run a DCF model to calculate a fair value for KSS. Capital expenditures and D&A are calculated as a percentage of sales based on the last 4-year average. D&A is expected to converge to Capex by 2024.



Source: Author's elaboration

A few more clarifications:

Cost of equity in the WACC is calculated using the Capital Asset Pricing Model, using one-year treasury bonds as risk-free rate and with a beta of 1.06 calculated on the S&P 500 using data from the past 6 years.

The terminal value is calculated using a 2% perpetuity growth starting from 2028's FCF estimates.

With a fair value of $71.1 based on reasonable but conservative assumptions, there is roughly 12% upside from the current levels. Something worth mentioning is that my DCF ignores any effect from share buybacks, although there will probably be enough resources to maintain a moderate buyback activity. This has less to do with business valuation and depends on the management's will but seems to be the only reason to buy a stock that trades very close to its fair value. From a qualitative perspective, we know that Kohl's is less exposed to the troubled mall space but is still exposed to the negative effect of eCommerce growth, so we can't be very aggressive with our growth estimates.

In all, this business has demonstrated a better-than-average ability to grow the top-line and has recently experienced a significant recovery in margins as well. I sold Kohl's in the past to buy other stocks, but since the stock trades a bit below Fair Value and with the optionality offered by the buyback activity, my view is that it's still a stock worth holding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.