Kroger: Buy The Dip - Or Wait A Little Longer

After rallying from $20 to over $30 within a few short weeks, Kroger was hit hard last week due to earnings release and declined 18% within two days.

On Thursday, Kroger (NYSE: KR) reported fourth quarter results and, at least on the surface, it looked like solid numbers. Kroger could increase revenue about 12% compared to the fourth quarter in 2016 and about 6% for the full year. Earnings per share were $0.96 for the fourth quarter and almost twice as high as last year (adjusted EPS was $0.63). Identical supermarket sales could increase 2.7% including fuel and 1.5% excluding fuel. For 2018, Kroger is expecting identical supermarket sales growth similar as in 2017 and the earnings per share is expected to be in the range of between $1.95 and $2.15.

Nevertheless, the stock lost about 18% in only two days and we have to take a closer look why Kroger is again almost at the levels it was in October 2017.

KR data by YCharts

What The Numbers Tell Us

A first important number for every company is its revenue. In the following chart, we can see that Kroger’s revenue increased constantly from year to year (being always highest in Q1). In most quarters, revenue increased between 4% and 6% but in some quarters, Kroger could grow its revenue even in the double digits, while in other quarters, revenue only grew slightly and in Q4/13, revenue even declined. In the last quarter, revenue rose even more, 12% and looking at these numbers, we don’t have to be concerned about Kroger’s top line.

But not just revenue and the top line are important – a second important number for every retailer are the identical supermarket sales as they are an indicator if a company is able to increase its sales without opening new stores or expanding into new markets. After the identical supermarket sales dropped from about 6% in 2014 to -0.7% in the fourth quarter of 2016, the identical supermarket sales increased again in the last four quarters to 1.5% right now (if we include the fuel centers, identical sales grew even more, 2.7%, last quarter).

But increasing revenue and increasing identical supermarket sales are not enough – as long as revenue increases but margins decline due to pricing pressures, profits can still decline. In the first quarter of 2017, net income margin was extremely low (only 0.84%), but since then margins could improve again and in the fourth quarter, Kroger could report a net income margin of 2.75% - the highest number in the last few years (but only because of tax benefits).

Risks And Challenges Ahead

At that point, we still don’t know why Kroger dropped so heavily before and after earnings. If we look at the earnings release and SEC filings more closely, we can find a few reasons why investors are bearish.

While the top and bottom line for Kroger is good, there is a simple reason why Kroger could report such high earnings per share. The company could only report a net income of $853 million due to $957 million in tax benefits. The operating income was only $44 million (compared to $858 million in last year's quarter) and definitely a reason for concern as especially the operating, general and administrative costs increased drastically and also for the full year. Without the tax benefits, Kroger probably would have reported a loss of about $0.90 a share.

A second aspect and reason for concern are the high debt levels of Kroger. Currently, the company has about $13.1 billion in long-term debt which leads to a debt-equity ratio of 2.1 (a ratio that I would call too high). But Kroger always had a D/E ratio between 1 and 2 in the past decade and obviously could manage its debt quite well.

If we compare the debt levels to the operating income, we also see reasons to calm down again. In most years, Kroger had an operating income of $3 billion annually and it would take about 4.5 years to pay back the debt (as Kroger has only $300 million in cash and cash equivalents), which is acceptable. Kroger has interest expenses of about $500 million a year.

Although Kroger has a competitive advantage due to its brand name as well as cost advantages which enables the company either to offer the same products cheaper or generate higher margins, the retail sector is an extremely competitive business. It is quite difficult for a retailer to build a wide moat around a company as customers can switch easily to competitors and companies only have limited pricing power.

It is not just Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its Whole Foods deal that should concern investors, but also new competitors like Aldi and Lidl (for more information see my last article on Kroger). However, Lidl seems to be in trouble already and slowing down its expansion into the US market, as it is extremely difficult to enter new markets.

Kroger’s Strategy To Assure Growth

And not only is Lidl struggling - in October 2017, Kroger also announced its program “Restock Kroger” with different steps in order to create shareholder value (by increasing margins and free cash flow) and meet the challenging environment the retail sector is currently in. Kroger wants to redefine grocery shopping with a few different steps:

Kroger examines different ways to collect and analyze data about their customers to provide customization for each individual. As many other companies, Kroger is trying to collect as much data as possible – who buys what and from where and how he or she pays for it, what social or media data is influencing the buying decision and data about income, household situation, preferences and needs. Collecting data about customers is certainly no brilliant innovation as many other companies are way ahead of Kroger regarding knowledge of its own customers (for example Amazon). But groceries probably have only very limited data about the customers as shopping is still mostly offline. So, getting to know the customers is certainly a step in the right direction by Kroger and the company may be ahead of other groceries.

about their customers to provide customization for each individual. As many other companies, Kroger is trying to collect as much data as possible – who buys what and from where and how he or she pays for it, what social or media data is influencing the buying decision and data about income, household situation, preferences and needs. Collecting data about customers is certainly no brilliant innovation as many other companies are way ahead of Kroger regarding knowledge of its own customers (for example Amazon). But groceries probably have only very limited data about the customers as shopping is still mostly offline. So, getting to know the customers is certainly a step in the right direction by Kroger and the company may be ahead of other groceries. Kroger also has its digital strategy and is providing content, recipes as well as video content. Additionally, the company also provides user-generated content on its homepage. It is important for retails to invest in a story as more and more customers want additional information about the products and not just advertising. For a grocery business, providing recipes is one way to provide additional content for its customers.

and is providing content, recipes as well as video content. Additionally, the company also provides user-generated content on its homepage. It is important for retails to invest in a story as more and more customers want additional information about the products and not just advertising. For a grocery business, providing recipes is one way to provide additional content for its customers. Kroger is also re-designing the store front ends to maximize Self-Check-Out. Until the end of 2018, the company wants to remodel 400 stores.

Overall, Kroger expects $400 million in additional shareholder value for the next three years and will pay out about 15% more in dividends than in the last three years (we can expect an annual dividend increase in the mid-single digits). In the three years, Kroger is going to spend about $9 billion to support growth - about $3 billion to support the restock plan, about $3.5 billion to support store remodels and about $1 billion spent on storing and another billion spent on infrastructure maintenance.

Every company is not just to be analyzed by itself, but also in context of its industry peers and competitors. Kroger gained market share for the 13th consecutive year, which is a good sign for Kroger’s competitive positions as revenue is not just increasing because of an increasing overall market. We already mentioned above, that due to its enormous number of stores and annual revenue, Kroger is profiting from cost advantages it can use either to offer lower prices (and put pressure on competitors) or to generate higher margins.

Aside from gaining market shares in the regions Kroger already operates in, there are many regions in the United States Kroger could expand to and therefore doesn’t have to rely on growing identical supermarket sales for overall growth.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

For a very basic intrinsic value calculation, we need two simple numbers – the current free cash flow as basis, as well as the growth rate (for the next years and for perpetuity).

For the company’s free cash flow, Kroger announced in October 2017 during its investors conference that it is expecting $15 billion in operating cash flow during the next three years and about $9 billion in capital investments. This leads to a free cash flow of $6 billion for three years – about $2 billion annually. But we also have to point out that the number is significantly higher than the free cash flow was in the last years ($1.5 billion at most). Hence, we will calculate the intrinsic value with a very optimistic $2 billion free cash flow (according to Kroger’s own guidance) and a more conservative $1,500 million free cash flow.

The second aspect is the growth rate we can expect over the next decade as well as for perpetuity. Although Kroger has a competitive advantage over its rivals due to the cost advantages and its brand name, we only assume a 3% growth rate for perpetuity as higher growth rates seem too optimistic.

For the next ten years, we calculate also with 3% growth as a conservative scenario – conservative because Kroger has proven in the past it can grow at higher rates. In a more progressive scenario, we calculate with 8% growth (which was Kroger’s long-term growth guidance not too long ago) for the next decade. This leads to four different intrinsic value calculations.

The first scenario is a bit too conservative in my opinion as I expect Kroger to grow at least 3% annually and according to its own guidance it should be able to generate at least $1.5 billion free cash flow. This would lead to an intrinsic value of $23.90 and make Kroger fairly valued right now.

The fourth scenario is probably too progressive and doesn’t reflect Kroger’s intrinsic value at all, but the second scenario with $2 billion as free cash flow and 3% annual growth leads to an intrinsic value of $30.99 and seems realistic – making Kroger already undervalued right now. While a growth rate of 3% is absolutely realistic (and probably too low), I am not sure if we can assume $2 billion as free cash flow for 2018.

Technical Analysis

In my last article about Kroger, I said I would buy Kroger at $16. From current price levels, the stock would have to drop more than 30% to reach that level and although I think Kroger is already (slightly) undervalued, there are good reasons for my preferred entry level at $16 (or even $14).

(Source: TraderFox Trading-Desk - 8.000 Aktien und Realtimekurse weltweit in Echtzeit!)

From a technical point of view, the stock could drop to its former low at $20 from a few months ago. At the same level, we also find the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. But if we look at the bigger picture and the chart of almost three decades, there seems to be another level the stock could drop to. In the late 90s, Kroger hit its highs of $17.30 and it took until 2013 before the stock price could climb higher than in 1999 again.

Resulting from the price action is a strong support level between $16 and $17 due to the former highs. At about $16.30, we also have the 200-months simple moving average that could serve as a strong support level for the stock. And at about $14, we also have a declining trendline (green line) that is connecting the highs of 1999, 2007 and 2008 and could be the goal of a stock pullback and a subsequent rebounce.

Conclusion

Although Kroger is already undervalued right now, I would wait for Kroger to drop a little longer as I think it is likely that the stock will drop further (especially if the US stock market starts to correct). In my opinion, Kroger is a very solid company (despite the high debt levels), that will be able to continue growing in the years to come and with its Restock Kroger program, it seems to be addressing the important issues the company is facing right now.

If the stock should really drop to $16, we will get a good company for an excellent price. If you think a price level of $16 is just nuts and will never happen, you can already buy a good and slightly undervalued company right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If not stated otherwise, all charts are my own work.